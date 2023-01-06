Read full article on original website
southbeachtopchefs.com
Z Capital slapped with $16M verdict in Carillon Miami Beach lawsuit
Z Capital Group was hit with a $16.3 million verdict for overcharging assessments to condo owners at the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. A jury on Tuesday determined that for the past seven years, James Zenni Jr.’s Z Capital levied inflated dues to unit owners at the oceanfront Miami Beach condo-hotel for the spa, hotel, and electricity, according to the verdict form and other court records.
islandernews.com
Community Garage Sale and Green Fair coming soon to Key Biscayne Presbyterian School
Key Biscayne Presbyterian School and the non-profit A Zero Waste Culture are hosting a garage sale and Green Fair on January 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school, 160 Harbor Drive. The event will also feature an opportunity for people to recycle their old electronics. Anne Rothe,...
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Mediterranean Mansion with 90 Foot of Prime Water Frontage in Bal Harbour, Florida is Seeking $19.77 Million
116 Bal Bay Drive Home in Bal Harbour, Florida for Sale. 116 Bal Bay Drive, Bal Harbour, Florida is a spectacular waterfront home in the exclusive guard gated Bal Harbour Village, one of the most private and secure communities in Miami, enjoy the world-class shopping and dining, and five-star hotels of Bal Harbour. This Home in Bal Harbour offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 116 Bal Bay Drive, please contact Moshe Goldshtein (Phone: 323-633-8741) & Chani Lipskar (Phone: 305-868-1885) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
24hip-hop.com
California Realtor Faisal Alenezi Buys an Oceanview Home at Bentley Building in Miami for $8.2 Million
Faisal Alenezi, CEO of Luxury Real Estate company-based in Malibu sets a meeting to buy a splashy spread for just over $8.2 million at the Bentley Residences in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., the meeting is set to be on February 25th with Ian Reisner Vice President. The Oceanview home comes...
tourcounsel.com
Lincoln Road Mall | Miami Beach, Florida
Although it is not a mall as such, Lincoln Road Mall is a great place to go shopping in Miami, very close to the beach. It is a beautiful street completely pedestrian where you can find several international brands. These include renowned fashion brands such as AllSaints, John Varvatos, H&M, Scotch & Soda and Anthropologie. There are also department stores like Macy's and discount stores like Marshalls and Ross for real bargains on clothing.
islandernews.com
Back-to-normal Monday healthy dining options
Monday, January 9... school starts after the break and seems everyone is back to regular schedule... and so are our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants who are preparing some calorie-counting- friendly dining options on this Monday, January 9. La Scala. Come and say Hi or stay to dine with us, a La...
luxury-houses.net
The Lakefront Annabelle Model Home With High-end Furnishings in Boca Raton, Florida is Asking $3.3 Million
9016 Chauvet Way Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9016 Chauvet Way, Boca Raton, Florida, is built in the highly desired community of Boca Bridges and has more than 5000 square feet. This home is beautifully appointed with custom window treatments, stunning chandeliers, high-end furnishings and glamorous decor throughout. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9016 Chauvet Way, please contact Lynn Schmitz (Phone: 561-504-2757) at RE/MAX Advantage Plus for full support and perfect service.
islandernews.com
Could Lolita the orca be moved by Seaquarium owners?
Lolita the orca has been one of the Miami Seaquarium’s main attractions for 52 years, but declining health has apparently resulted in a decision to return her to her native waters. According to a statement from Dolphin Company, the park’s management company, Lolita is being prepared to be moved...
Lodging
CoralTree Hospitality Selected to Operate Pier Sixty-Six Resort
DENVER—CoralTree Hospitality has been selected to operate the Pier Sixty-Six Resort in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The property is currently being reimagined by Tavistock Development Company, and Dim Cos has been hired as managing director for the property, which is slated to re-open the resort and debut the residences in 2024.
islandernews.com
Number of Miami elders with mortgages ranks among the nation’s highest
Still carrying the burden of a mortgage in your retirement age?. You're not alone, at least in the Miami area, where 23.52% of all mortgage holders were age 65 or older in 2022, according to the latest report from Lending Tree. Miami ranks among the top three largest 50 metros...
orangeobserver.com
Oakland Park home tops Winter Garden-area sales from Dec. 3 to 9
A home in Oakland Park topped all Winter Garden-area residential real-estate transactions from Dec. 3 to 9. The home at 1017 Linehart Drive, Winter Garden, sold Dec. 9, for $1.1 million. Built in 2018, it has five bedrooms, four-and-one-half baths and 3,521 square feet of living area. Days on market: 24.
islandernews.com
Saturday dining specials on Key Biscayne
First Saturday in 2023. You made it through the first full week in 2023... take time to celebrate by enjoying a delicious meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants this Saturday, January 7, 2023. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at...
Corrie Writing
Aventura Welcomes Plum Market, a Specialty Food and Dining Destination
Plum Market, a grocery store chain that focuses on offering organic, natural, locally sourced, and specialty foods, has recently opened in Aventura, Florida. The store, located at 17801 Biscayne Boulevard, features a fast-casual dining area in addition to its retail offerings. To celebrate the grand opening, the store is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on January 13th and will provide the first 100 shoppers who spend $100 with a limited edition tote bag filled with signature products. Giveaways will continue throughout the grand opening weekend, with prizes such as a Yeti cooler filled with OliPop sodas, Norman Love Chocolate gift boxes, a free cart of groceries from Niman Ranch Family Farms, and Plum Market gift cards.
I-95, Glades Road To Close Again In Boca Raton
Know When, How To Avoid… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Major road closures are planned — again — for this week in Boca Raton. Final work continues on the “Diverging Diamond” interchange at Glades and I-95, while express lane expansion and enhancement continues on […]
Miami New Times
For Sale: North Miami Condo Is a Stunning 1970s Time Capsule
For years, unconventional homes equipped with underwater scuba tunnels, creepy jail cells, and subterranean dome homes have graced the überpopular social media account Zillow Gone Wild, which scours millions of properties on the Zillow database to share the most "wild." On Thursday, one uniquely Miami listing made the cut.
Experience Luxury at ‘Libations Live’: An Exclusive Co-ed Event Featuring Tastings, Cigars, Cars, and More
Join Hombré and The Center on Friday, January 27, 2023, for an exclusive event, Libations Live. Held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts, attendees have the opportunity to connect with luxury-inspired brands, products, and services and enjoy a variety of activities, including a showcase of exotic cars, food demonstrations, spirit, and wine tastings, whiskey and cigar tastings, health and wellness demonstrations, and personal development presentations.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
17th annual Classics by the Bay car show returns to Homestead Bayfront Park
Classic cars of all makes and models will be on display at the 17th annual Classics by the Bay classic car show on Sunday, February 19, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., at Homestead Bayfront Park and Marina. Activities will include arts and crafts displays, a bounce house, and...
miamilaker.com
New businesses welcome customers in Miami Lakes
New businesses are popping up all around Miami Lakes. Along Main Street and in three shopping centers, there are new restaurants and bars; niche shops and beauty services opening early this year. The restaurants are serving new flavors and cutting-edge cuisine, some with a side of dancing. Many of the...
islandernews.com
Even with some species off limits, new year offers quality fishing in area waters
Happy New Year South Florida! Wishing everyone a wonderful, happy and safe 2023, with lots of quality fish bites, bent fishing rods, screaming drags, and fish on the table!. As you head offshore for your first or second fishing trip of the new year, there are a few things you should keep in mind. Snook season is closed until February 1, as are the seasons for hogfish, shallow water grouper and blueline tilefish.
southernboating.com
Best Waterfront Dining in Fort Lauderdale
Take the boat to enjoy these restaurants ON THE ICW from Pompano Beach to Hollywood, Florida. Cruising to a waterfront restaurant to admire the scenic beauty while dining is one of the pleasures of having a boat. Along the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), there are many restaurants that have waterfront access. Here are 13 great places in the Fort Lauderdale area where you can tie up to the dock and step ashore to enjoy a meal and the ambience of the water.
