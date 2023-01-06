ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

AAA: Arkansas gas prices going up with holiday travel, winter weather demands

By Alex Kienlen
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IFoJW_0k5njoud00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas drivers must contend with gasoline prices amidst holiday travel and winter weather demands.

According to AAA, Arkansas gas prices are averaging $2.96 a gallon on Thursday, up from Wednesday’s $2.92 average and the $2.77 average of seven days ago. This is higher than the average of $2.93 per gallon a year ago but still a long way from the record-setting $4.55 per gallon average of June 2022.

The lowest gasoline price in the state is in north central Arkansas in Van Buren County at $2.82 per gallon. The highest in the state is in Desha County in the southeast at $3.28.

The Little Rock – North Little Rock metro is slightly below the state average at $2.93 per gallon. Pine Bluff is at $2.97, a price shared with Hot Springs.

Fort Smith is currently averaging $2.89 per gallon to the state’s west, and Fayetteville has a $3.01 average price. Jonesboro has a $2.91 price average, while West Memphis shows $2.96.

Nationally the per-gallon average is $3.29, with the top of the curve set in Hawaii at $5.02 followed by California at $4.44. Georgia currently has the lowest average price at $2.83 per gallon, followed by Texas at $2.89.

Ohio and Delaware saw a 29-cent jump in their average price per gallon since last Thursday, the highest in the nation.

AAA reports that gas demand has risen since Monday as supply diminished. It points out that crude prices have dropped this week due to concerns about increasing COVID-19 cases in China.

AAA said that if demand continues to drop as the economy falters, crude prices are expected to decline.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Northern California sees more rain while the south dries out

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Storm-ravaged California scrambled to clean up and repair widespread damage on Wednesday as the lashing rain eased in many areas, although thunderstorms led a new atmospheric river into the northern half of the state. The plume of moisture lurking off the coast stretched all the way over the Pacific to Hawaii, making it […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Extra SNAP benefits going back to regular amount in March

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Extra SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will go back to the regular benefit amount starting in March. According to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, the extra benefits end after the Consolidated Appropriations Act was passed in December. SNAP recipients in Louisiana households were warned that […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Two big jackpots remain unclaimed in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two big lottery wins remain unclaimed in Mississippi. A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball number. The player paid the extra $1 for the Powerplay option, turning the $100,000 prize into a $500,000 prize.  The ticket was purchased at the Broadway Mart in McComb on August 13, 2022. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi confirms 14th COVID-19 pediatric death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, January 11, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) confirmed the 14th COVID-19 death in Mississippi in a child under the age of 18. Since the first cases of COVID-19 were identified in Mississippi in March of 2020, the MSDH has reported the following pediatric deaths per year:  State […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Farmerville Foster Farms donates 400K chickens to Louisiana food banks

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During the last weeks of 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry transported approximately 400,000 pounds of chicken to food banks throughout the state of Louisiana. The chicken was donated by Foster Farms, which operates in Farmerville, La. The donated chicken will be distributed by Louisiana food banks through regular […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

First cases of contagious fungal infection reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first cases of a highly contagious, antibiotic-resistant fungal infection have been reported in Mississippi. Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) said the source of candida auris, also called C. auris, in Mississippi is being investigated by state health experts. The infection primarily affects people already being treated for […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi increasing pace of adoptions from foster care

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s foster care system is on pace for more adoptions during the current budget year than the previous one. Department of Child Protection Services Commissioner Andrea Sanders told lawmakers Tuesday that judges finalized adoption of 644 foster children during the year that ended June 30, while 600 adoptions have happened since […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Four Juveniles and One Adult in Louisiana Have Been Arrested Suspected of Pulling Over Multiple Vehicles and Robbing the Occupants

Four Juveniles and One Adult in Louisiana Have Been Arrested Suspected of Pulling Over Multiple Vehicles and Robbing the Occupants. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Three 17-year-old males and one adult from Louisiana were arrested for armed robbery after allegedly pulling over multiple drivers and stealing personal belongings with the use of flashing headlights in December 2022.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

68K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy