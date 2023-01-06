I don’t often use my platform here to say “I told you so” but after this morning’s jobs data, not only is the temptation too strong to resist, but it is also important to understand where I was right so that we make better informed decisions about the future. I had said that immigration restrictions were the principal reason for the labor shortage we were seeing. Today, as pundits and talking heads puzzle over how job creation can keep growing without pushing wages massively higher, I return to the same argument. It is primarily about immigration, only this time, the situation has been reversed.

3 DAYS AGO