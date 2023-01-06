Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
Coachella's 2023 lineup has been revealedEveryday EntertainmentLos Angeles, CA
Coachella 2023, California's biggest music fest, just dropped its lineup
This year, Coachella will take place on two weeks: April 14-16 and April 21-23.
NBC Los Angeles
Signs of Spring: LA County Fair Concert Tickets Now on Sale
There are so many astounding sights, offbeat experiences, and memorable connections that can take us by delightful surprise at the LA County Fair, but the biggest surprise, at least for now, may be May. As in, the month of May, which is when the fabled festival will now take place.
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One person who continues to give back to her community is Edythe Broad.
I've lived in Los Angeles for 4 years. Here are 10 things tourists should skip and what they should do instead.
Travelers should think twice before they visit the Hollywood Walk of Fame, take a tour of celebrities' neighborhoods, or spend a day at Disneyland.
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern California
A viral video has shown the LA river raging for the first time in a long time. The Los Angeles River, also known simply as the LA River, is a major waterway that runs through the city of Los Angeles and several other municipalities in Southern California. The river is roughly 51 miles long and drains an area of over 834 square miles. Recently, Southern California has experienced unprecedented rains that have causing what you see in the video above.
La Brea Bakery shuts down locations in Downtown Disney, LA after decades in business
La Brea Bakery shut down its Downtown Disney and Los Angeles locations on Monday, the company announced.
Eater
Heads Up, Orange County: You’re Finally Getting a Sugarfish
Cult favorite sushi restaurant Sugarfish is finally expanding to Orange County, bringing some of LA’s best and most reliable sushi further south for the first time. The new Sugarfish won’t happen until late 2023, but it’s hard not to see coastal OC folks getting excited early for this one, particularly with the pedigree of chef Kazunori Nozawa at the helm. Nozawa is a globally-famous chef who rose to prominence with a Studio City Japanese restaurant under his own name, before partnering with Jerry Greenberg and others to open the first Sugarfish in Marina del Rey in 2008.
foxla.com
'Eight is Enough' actor Adam Rich dead at 54
LOS ANGELES - Adam Rich, who played the youngest of eight children on the ABC series "Eight is Enough" in the late 1970s and early '80s, has died. He was 54. Rich was found dead at his home on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. A cause...
Disneyland announces changes to park hopping rule, will make ride photos ‘complimentary’
Big changes are on the way for park-hoppers and other guests at Disneyland Resort.
foxla.com
Beverly Hills flooding: Porsche is no match for flooded street
A Porsche became submerged in flood waters on Wilshire Blvd. Tuesday morning in Beverly Hills as a storm system passed through Southern California.
beyondchron.org
LA’s Mayor Bass Hits Housing Reality
“It should not take 14 years just to break ground on an affordable housing project in a city where there are 40,000 people sleeping on the street every night.”—LA Mayor Karen Bass, January 7. It took Mayor Karen Bass only a few weeks to confront this reality: Los...
WDW News Today
La Brea Bakery Unexpectedly Permanently Closes After 20 Years at Downtown Disney District
Today, after twenty years, the La Brea Bakery unexpectedly shuttered at Downtown Disney. In a Facebook post, the company said that today was their last day but it “doesn’t mean La Brea Bakery is gone forever.”. Based on their post, it seems they are concentrating on distributing their...
Smithonian
California City Relocates Noisy Peacocks
Residents of South Pasadena, California, are getting tired of scratches and dents in their cars, brown patches on their lawns and late-night, repetitive squawking during summers. The culprit? Peacocks. For years, peafowl have called Los Angeles County home, and residents have disputed how to best handle the roughly ten-pound birds....
Experience The High-Life At This Cannabis Speakeasy Pop-Up
This one-of-a-kind cannabis speakeasy experience by Jungli is rolling into town this month, and they want guests to really experience the high life. The gorgeous Jungli venue features a front reception bar that will be serving refreshing cocktails and hand-crafted tinctures. Once you grab yourself a drink, you’re welcome to roam around and make your way down the hall where you’ll find a larger venue with a built-in bar, full of up-and-coming cannabis vendors, and exclusive products like edibles (and more) from incredible queer, BIPOC, and women-owned businesses. Whether you’re a flower aficionado or just cannabis curious, this experience is curated to educate and expose consumers of all levels to industry leaders, new businesses, activists, and significant media voices. In case you get the munchies, there will be plenty of local food and beverages to satisfy those cravings. So grab your best buds *wink* and head on over this January 28, 2023.
foxla.com
Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million sold in LA County
LOS ANGELES - You've still got a chance!. While there was no winner for Tuesday night's $1.1 Mega MIllions billion jackpot, someone who bought a ticket in Los Angeles County came very, very close to winning the top prize. According to the drawing data from California Lottery, a ticket with...
Stormy Monday: Flash Flood Warning Extended to All Of L.A. County; 101 Closed In Places, Sinkhole Swallows Cars, Trapping Two People – Update
UPDATED with latest: The flash flood warnings announced earlier for Northwestern Los Angeles Country and Ventura County have been extended to all of L.A. County, per the National Weather Service just before 7 p.m. Some flash flooding already has been reported, the NES said, in areas of Fillmore, Ojai and Santa Paula, Santa Clarita, especially in the burn scar areas from recent-ish fires like the Thomas Fire. In Chatsworth, two cars fell into a sinkhole tonight, trapping two people, authorities said. The incident was reported about 7:20 p.m. at 11414 Iverson Road, where one car toppled on top of the other...
BiG AL’S Pizzeria Expands California Presence With a New Restaurant in Orange County
The expansion fits into BiG AL’S vision of becoming a neighborhood restaurant
Koreatown intruder throws boiling hot water at resident
A woman opened the door to her Koreatown apartment to find an intruder who drenched her in boiling water before threatening her with a kitchen knife.
California deluge forces mass evacuations, boy swept away
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — As another powerful storm walloped California, a 5-year-old boy was swept away by floodwaters Monday on the state’s central coast and an entire seaside community that is home to Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey and other celebrities was ordered to evacuate on the fifth anniversary of deadly mudslides there.
