Redondo Beach, CA

Dylan Barket

Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern California

A viral video has shown the LA river raging for the first time in a long time. The Los Angeles River, also known simply as the LA River, is a major waterway that runs through the city of Los Angeles and several other municipalities in Southern California. The river is roughly 51 miles long and drains an area of over 834 square miles. Recently, Southern California has experienced unprecedented rains that have causing what you see in the video above.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Heads Up, Orange County: You’re Finally Getting a Sugarfish

Cult favorite sushi restaurant Sugarfish is finally expanding to Orange County, bringing some of LA’s best and most reliable sushi further south for the first time. The new Sugarfish won’t happen until late 2023, but it’s hard not to see coastal OC folks getting excited early for this one, particularly with the pedigree of chef Kazunori Nozawa at the helm. Nozawa is a globally-famous chef who rose to prominence with a Studio City Japanese restaurant under his own name, before partnering with Jerry Greenberg and others to open the first Sugarfish in Marina del Rey in 2008.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

'Eight is Enough' actor Adam Rich dead at 54

LOS ANGELES - Adam Rich, who played the youngest of eight children on the ABC series "Eight is Enough" in the late 1970s and early '80s, has died. He was 54. Rich was found dead at his home on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. A cause...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beyondchron.org

LA’s Mayor Bass Hits Housing Reality

“It should not take 14 years just to break ground on an affordable housing project in a city where there are 40,000 people sleeping on the street every night.”—LA Mayor Karen Bass, January 7. It took Mayor Karen Bass only a few weeks to confront this reality: Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Smithonian

California City Relocates Noisy Peacocks

Residents of South Pasadena, California, are getting tired of scratches and dents in their cars, brown patches on their lawns and late-night, repetitive squawking during summers. The culprit? Peacocks. For years, peafowl have called Los Angeles County home, and residents have disputed how to best handle the roughly ten-pound birds....
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
Secret LA

Experience The High-Life At This Cannabis Speakeasy Pop-Up

This one-of-a-kind cannabis speakeasy experience by Jungli is rolling into town this month, and they want guests to really experience the high life. The gorgeous Jungli venue features a front reception bar that will be serving refreshing cocktails and hand-crafted tinctures. Once you grab yourself a drink, you’re welcome to roam around and make your way down the hall where you’ll find a larger venue with a built-in bar, full of up-and-coming cannabis vendors, and exclusive products like edibles (and more) from incredible queer, BIPOC, and women-owned businesses. Whether you’re a flower aficionado or just cannabis curious, this experience is curated to educate and expose consumers of all levels to industry leaders, new businesses, activists, and significant media voices.  In case you get the munchies, there will be plenty of local food and beverages to satisfy those cravings. So grab your best buds *wink* and head on over this January 28, 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million sold in LA County

LOS ANGELES - You've still got a chance!. While there was no winner for Tuesday night's $1.1 Mega MIllions billion jackpot, someone who bought a ticket in Los Angeles County came very, very close to winning the top prize. According to the drawing data from California Lottery, a ticket with...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Stormy Monday: Flash Flood Warning Extended to All Of L.A. County; 101 Closed In Places, Sinkhole Swallows Cars, Trapping Two People – Update

UPDATED with latest: The flash flood warnings announced earlier for Northwestern Los Angeles Country and Ventura County have been extended to all of L.A. County, per the National Weather Service just before 7 p.m. Some flash flooding already has been reported, the NES said, in areas of Fillmore, Ojai and Santa Paula, Santa Clarita, especially in the burn scar areas from recent-ish fires like the Thomas Fire. In Chatsworth, two cars fell into a sinkhole tonight, trapping two people, authorities said. The incident was reported about 7:20 p.m. at 11414 Iverson Road, where one car toppled on top of the other...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

