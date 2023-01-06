Lainey Wilson’s Brand of ‘Bell Bottom Country’ Is Flaring Up, on the Charts and in ‘Yellowstone’ Acting Role

Read full article on original website
Coachella 2023, California's biggest music fest, just dropped its lineup
This year, Coachella will take place on two weeks: April 14-16 and April 21-23.
Lizzo, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone to Headline BottleRock Festival
The lineup for the 10th edition of the BottleRock Festival was revealed Monday with returners Red Hot Chili Peppers and heavy-hitters like Post Malone, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, the Smashing Pumpkins and Duran Duran. The three-day wine, craft brew and culinary festival will take place in the city of Napa at the Napa Valley Expo on May 26-28.
Golden Globes pianist Chloe Flower sets the record straight on playoff music flap
Chloe Flowers, 37, the pianist who turned heads at the Golden Globes with a medley of film and TV theme songs, unwittingly caught heat when prerecorded piano music — not played by her — was used to warn stars that their allotted acceptance speech time was up.
Jimmy Page, Dave Davies pay tribute after death of Jeff Beck
Reactions to the death of Jeff Beck, rock innovator and guitar virtuoso who died Wednesday. "The six stringed Warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions. Jeff could channel music from the ethereal. His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans." — Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, who was also a Yardbirds bandmate and close friend of Beck, via Instagram.
