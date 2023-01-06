It doesn’t need to be Halloween to embrace the haunted past of Milwaukee, and a new tour will explore just that. US Ghost Adventures, a travel company that offers ghost tours in the most haunted cities in the United States, has announced the expansion of its tour locations to 12 new cities, including Milwaukee. The company, which was originally launched on the east coast and offered tours in 20 cities, has now grown to operate tours in over 50 locations. Milwaukee joins Houston, Jacksonville, Salt Lake City in the latest batch of haunted cities to explore.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO