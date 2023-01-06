ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

How Kelsey Kaufmann Transformed the Cactus Club from a Rock Club into a Community Hub

The corner of Russell Ave. and Wentworth Ave. has played host to acts like White Stripes, Death Cab for Cutie and Sylvan Esso, as well as countless Milwaukee acts in Cactus Club’s storied history. While the Bay View venue has helped to foster the careers of many up-and-coming artists, as well as the general Milwaukee music scene, the next era of the club may be its most important yet.
New Ghost Tour Visits Milwaukee’s Haunted Past

It doesn’t need to be Halloween to embrace the haunted past of Milwaukee, and a new tour will explore just that. US Ghost Adventures, a travel company that offers ghost tours in the most haunted cities in the United States, has announced the expansion of its tour locations to 12 new cities, including Milwaukee. The company, which was originally launched on the east coast and offered tours in 20 cities, has now grown to operate tours in over 50 locations. Milwaukee joins Houston, Jacksonville, Salt Lake City in the latest batch of haunted cities to explore.
Milwaukee Recreation Receives Statewide Awards for Park Renovations

In 2022, Milwaukee Recreation completed major renovations at two of its playfields: Burnham Park and Green Bay Playfield. These renovations were part of the “Dream, Build, Play” initiative, which consists of three phases: community engagement, construction, and ongoing community involvement. The Wisconsin Park and Recreation Association recognized the project with a Park Design Award in the categories of over $3 million for Burnham Playfield and over $1 million for Green Bay Playfield.
