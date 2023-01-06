KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Women on their way to becoming leaders in business had a chance to meet and connect with one another in Knoxville on Tuesday. A local group, "Women in Entrepreneurship," hosted the event. It was also organized by the Knoxville Entrepreneurship Center, and during the event, women had a chance to network and learn how to best improve their businesses.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO