From student to staff: YWCA employee encourages nonprofit involvement
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Jan. 14, the annual Race Against Racism kicks off for the 27th year at the Phyllis Wheatley Center. It's to benefit the YWCA in Knoxville. The organization pours into the community 365 days a year. The nonprofit's youth programs make a lasting impact. The Phyllis Wheatley Center is where those youth programs happen, but to Gabby Mathis, it isn't an average building. She says it built her.
City of Knoxville planning UT campus expansion
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bridge connecting The University of Tennessee to the southern banks of the Tennessee River is under development and will be known as the Pedestrian Bridge. The bridge would consist of walking and bike trails only, starting from Thompson-Boling Arena across to the South Knox waterfront,...
Salvation Army in Knoxville raised around $245,000 during holiday season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Salvation Army said they raised $245,084 during the holiday season and were able to provide 643 families with toys and gifts. They said they were also able to serve 180 seniors through the Silver Angel program. They said there were around 95 beds filled year-round...
YWCA collaborates with Drums Up, Guns Down for upcoming Race Against Racism event
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two organizations from East Tennessee, YWCA and Drums Up, Guns Down, are coming together for Diversity Day. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported the leading motivation to commit a hate crime is race. Having a glimpse inside YWCA's past events hypes the energy in Knoxville and YWCA's Director of Communications Ally Slavick said it's her favorite.
Man convicted of raping unconscious UT student in 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been found guilty of raping a University of Tennessee student while she was unconscious, according to the Knox County district attorney’s office. Gavin John Quaedvlieg, 25, was found guilty of rape following a two-day trial. The crime took place on February 23, 2020, at which point both the […]
New recreation center in Morristown is in its final stage of construction
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — It's one of the largest projects in Morristown — called Morristown Landing. Tony Pettit, from Bur Wil Construction Company, is the manager of the construction project Morristown Landing. "I've been in the business 40 years," Pettit said. The new recreation center will open in the...
Women entrepreneurs gather for monthly meeting to share ideas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Women on their way to becoming leaders in business had a chance to meet and connect with one another in Knoxville on Tuesday. A local group, "Women in Entrepreneurship," hosted the event. It was also organized by the Knoxville Entrepreneurship Center, and during the event, women had a chance to network and learn how to best improve their businesses.
Knoxville City Council votes on PILOT programs for developers, UT pedestrian bridge grant writers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville City Council was expected to meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. to discuss several different kinds of resolutions and ordinances. Council members voted on two PILOT (Payment-In-Lieu-Of-Taxes) agreements with developers. One of the developers would build an apartment complex near the former Hyatt/Marriott hotel building off East Hill Avenue. The other developer would build a larger complex on Cumberland Avenue.
Records show Knoxville College could be option for new Greyhound bus stop
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Greyhound is changing how it does business across the country. The private bus line moved its Knoxville location three times in 2022, and could soon move again. 10Investigates requested months of emails between Greyhound and city leaders to get a firsthand look at the ongoing negotiations.
KCS to discuss charter school changes, more janitor services and new Farragut elementary school
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — On Monday, board members of Knox County Schools are expected to meet and discuss a list of possible policy changes and resolutions ahead of their regular meeting on Jan. 12. They are expected to discuss several different kinds of contracts, such as one that would...
Knoxville officers share their stories on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sergeant Nelson Hamilton and Officer Savannah Thomas are both with the Knoxville Police Department and work to incorporate public safety throughout the city. Sgt. Hamilton is a Marine Corps veteran and was recently promoted to Sergeant as he’s been with the KPD for over two...
Fire damages Maryville home on Huffstetler Road
Crews are working on a structure fire in Blount County Tuesday, according to Chief Doug McClanahan.
Blackhorse Pub in downtown Knoxville now closed
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Blackhorse Pub in downtown Knoxville served its last pint Sunday morning as the staff said their goodbyes. The Pub announced its closing early Sunday afternoon on its Facebook page. A few months ago, the building received new ownership and was looking to take a "different...
Law enforcement looking for 3rd suspect in November shooting
In this week's Crime Stoppers Spotlight, a third suspect is being sought in a shooting that occurred along East Fifth Avenue in Knoxville in November. WATE Midday News. Law enforcement looking for 3rd suspect in November …. In this week's Crime Stoppers Spotlight, a third suspect is being sought in...
St. George Greek Orthodox Church blesses Tennessee River by throwing a cross in the waters
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It was a cold rainy day, but the Saint George Greek Orthodox Church didn't hesitate to bring a religious tradition to East Tennessee for the first time. Jan. 7, is the Feast Day of Saint John the Baptist. Tradition has it that after the "theia litourgia,"...
One Knoxville SC releases full schedule for 2023 season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One Knoxville SC has released its full schedule ahead of the 2023 season. The club plays its first game as a professional team on Mar. 18 at Regal Soccer Stadium in Knoxville against Lexington SC. The USL League 1 season lasts from March until October. The...
Morristown elementary school unveils new book vending machine
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — An elementary school in Morristown said students have a new way to grab their next favorite books — a vending machine. Fairview-Marguerite Elementary School unveiled its new book vending machine on Monday. They said students can be rewarded for being amazing readers or student leaders with tokens. Those tokens can then be used to get books out of the vending machine.
'Food is expensive now'| Generous House hosts drive-thru pantry for community
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Generous House lent a helping hand to the people of Knoxville by hosting a drive-thru pantry. The nonprofit gave groceries, hot meals, clothing and other necessities to people in need. Ciera Etter, the director of Generous House said the high cost of goods makes it...
East TN Children's Hospital hosting classes for teens about safe babysitting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Children's Hospital is taking a step to make sure more people know how to care for young children safely. They are hosting classes for students between 11 years old and 14 years old where they will learn about babysitting techniques. The Safe Sitters...
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
