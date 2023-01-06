ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBIR

From student to staff: YWCA employee encourages nonprofit involvement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Jan. 14, the annual Race Against Racism kicks off for the 27th year at the Phyllis Wheatley Center. It's to benefit the YWCA in Knoxville. The organization pours into the community 365 days a year. The nonprofit's youth programs make a lasting impact. The Phyllis Wheatley Center is where those youth programs happen, but to Gabby Mathis, it isn't an average building. She says it built her.
wvlt.tv

City of Knoxville planning UT campus expansion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bridge connecting The University of Tennessee to the southern banks of the Tennessee River is under development and will be known as the Pedestrian Bridge. The bridge would consist of walking and bike trails only, starting from Thompson-Boling Arena across to the South Knox waterfront,...
WBIR

YWCA collaborates with Drums Up, Guns Down for upcoming Race Against Racism event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two organizations from East Tennessee, YWCA and Drums Up, Guns Down, are coming together for Diversity Day. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported the leading motivation to commit a hate crime is race. Having a glimpse inside YWCA's past events hypes the energy in Knoxville and YWCA's Director of Communications Ally Slavick said it's her favorite.
WATE

Man convicted of raping unconscious UT student in 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been found guilty of raping a University of Tennessee student while she was unconscious, according to the Knox County district attorney’s office. Gavin John Quaedvlieg, 25, was found guilty of rape following a two-day trial. The crime took place on February 23, 2020, at which point both the […]
WBIR

Women entrepreneurs gather for monthly meeting to share ideas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Women on their way to becoming leaders in business had a chance to meet and connect with one another in Knoxville on Tuesday. A local group, "Women in Entrepreneurship," hosted the event. It was also organized by the Knoxville Entrepreneurship Center, and during the event, women had a chance to network and learn how to best improve their businesses.
WBIR

Knoxville City Council votes on PILOT programs for developers, UT pedestrian bridge grant writers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville City Council was expected to meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. to discuss several different kinds of resolutions and ordinances. Council members voted on two PILOT (Payment-In-Lieu-Of-Taxes) agreements with developers. One of the developers would build an apartment complex near the former Hyatt/Marriott hotel building off East Hill Avenue. The other developer would build a larger complex on Cumberland Avenue.
WBIR

Blackhorse Pub in downtown Knoxville now closed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Blackhorse Pub in downtown Knoxville served its last pint Sunday morning as the staff said their goodbyes. The Pub announced its closing early Sunday afternoon on its Facebook page. A few months ago, the building received new ownership and was looking to take a "different...
WATE

Law enforcement looking for 3rd suspect in November shooting

In this week's Crime Stoppers Spotlight, a third suspect is being sought in a shooting that occurred along East Fifth Avenue in Knoxville in November. WATE Midday News. Law enforcement looking for 3rd suspect in November …. In this week's Crime Stoppers Spotlight, a third suspect is being sought in...
WBIR

One Knoxville SC releases full schedule for 2023 season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One Knoxville SC has released its full schedule ahead of the 2023 season. The club plays its first game as a professional team on Mar. 18 at Regal Soccer Stadium in Knoxville against Lexington SC. The USL League 1 season lasts from March until October. The...
WBIR

Morristown elementary school unveils new book vending machine

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — An elementary school in Morristown said students have a new way to grab their next favorite books — a vending machine. Fairview-Marguerite Elementary School unveiled its new book vending machine on Monday. They said students can be rewarded for being amazing readers or student leaders with tokens. Those tokens can then be used to get books out of the vending machine.
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
