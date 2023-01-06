Read full article on original website
VIP: Five-star ISU signee Omaha Biliew talks Cyclones, team success
Waukee (Iowa) five-star forward Omaha Biliew is set to make an early impact at Iowa State next season, as the highest-rated commit in the history of the Cyclones’
Iowa Woman Wins Huge Lottery Jackpot
Everyone I know is talking and dreaming about the Mega Millions lottery drawing tonight. The jackpot has grown to $940-million with a cash option of $484 million. Do you have a ticket? Do you have lucky numbers that you use every time?. Fox 35 published a story from LottoNumbers.com that...
Boone Man Wins $30,000 Lottery Prize
CLIVE, Iowa— A Boone man has won a $30,000 lottery prize. William “Bill” Grieser won the first prize of $30,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “Premiere” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 1111 Eighth St. in Boone, and claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Clive.
Teenager Shot in Fort Dodge
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- A Fort Dodge teenager was hospitalized after being shot late Friday. Police say they found the 17-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the stomach near the intersection of South 18th Street and Fourth Avenue in Fort Dodge. It is still unclear what led to the shooting. An investigation is ongoing. The victim is expected to survive.
Is This Available Garner, IA Home Actually Willy Wonka’s House? You Decide
A home in Garner, Iowa gained some traction on social media lately because of it's unique interior design. Available for purchase in Garner is the home at 445 W 5th St. It's a nice home on the outside and the inside layout looks nice too. It's a 3 bed, 2 bath that's 1,646 square feet. It has a spiral staircase, an attic, a 2-car garage, and a shed. So it's a nice home. That's not the reason it appeared in the "Nightmare on Zillow Street" Facebook group.
Victims identified in wrong-way crash
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities have released the names of the two people killed in a wrong-way crash in Story County last week. The Story County Sheriff's Office said 70-year-old Louis Walter of Nevada was driving his pickup truck westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30 near Nevada on Thursday. Walter collided with 43-year-old Trevor Sirdoreus of Marshalltown.
James Seiser
James Seiser, 74, of Webster City died Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Southfield Wellness Community. A Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Asbury United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Foster Funeral and Cremation Center is entrusted with the services.
Teenager injured in Fort Dodge shooting
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A teenager was seriously injured in a late-night shooting Friday night. Officers with the Fort Dodge Police Department responded to reports of shots fire at around 11:40 p.m. in the 1800 block of 4th Ave. South. When officers arrived at the scene they discovered a 17-year-old male with a gunshot to […]
Spencer Hospital’s First Baby of 2023 Arrives Following Three-Way Race
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It was a close race, but a winner has been decided for the title of Spencer Hospital’s first baby of 2023. New Year’s Day was quiet but by the early morning hours of January 2nd, hospital staff were assisting three expectant mothers all in active labor.
Almost two pounds of meth send Mason City man to federal prison
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A North Iowa man arrested with nearly two pounds of methamphetamine is headed to federal prison. James Lee Mariner, 55 of Mason City, pleaded guilty in August 2022 in U.S. District Court to possession with intent to distribute meth. Mariner was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.
Ex-pastor accused of drugging, abusing Iowa girl
STORY COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A former Iowa church pastor is accused of drugging and sexually abusing a child more than a decade ago. Criminal complaints say 68-year-old Mark Benson abused the girl several times at his home in Cambridge from 2009 to 2012. The victim was between the ages...
Charles City woman arrested for embezzling over $10,000 from her employer
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Floyd County fast food restaurant. Jacqueline A. Miller, 53 of Charles City, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree theft. Court documents state Miller was employed at the Subway in Charles City and was...
Did You Know this Sweet Pedal Car Trail on Old Railroad Tracks Exists in Iowa
It's such a romantic idea, to travel by train across this great country. The comfort of a railcar vs an airplane seat seems to be a better way to travel. And the scenery! You truly get an idea of what America looks like when traveling by train. To be honest,...
3 animals found dead in freezers inside Sac City home; Woman arrested
Five animals, two cats and three dogs that were inside a freezer, were found dead inside a home in Sac City on Sunday.
