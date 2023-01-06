The lineup for the 10th edition of the BottleRock Festival was revealed Monday with returners Red Hot Chili Peppers and heavy-hitters like Post Malone, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, the Smashing Pumpkins and Duran Duran. The three-day wine, craft brew and culinary festival will take place in the city of Napa at the Napa Valley Expo on May 26-28.

NAPA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO