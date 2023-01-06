Read full article on original website
Related
Coachella 2023, California's biggest music fest, just dropped its lineup
This year, Coachella will take place on two weeks: April 14-16 and April 21-23.
‘M3GAN’ is a cult icon — and a cautionary tale against SF tech culture
Director Gerard Johnstone consulted Bay Area tech companies to bring the AI villain to life.
SFGate
Lizzo, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone to Headline BottleRock Festival
The lineup for the 10th edition of the BottleRock Festival was revealed Monday with returners Red Hot Chili Peppers and heavy-hitters like Post Malone, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, the Smashing Pumpkins and Duran Duran. The three-day wine, craft brew and culinary festival will take place in the city of Napa at the Napa Valley Expo on May 26-28.
Coachella 2023 tickets: How to get passes for the festival
Time to snag passes now that the lineup is official.
Comments / 0