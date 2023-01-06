ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunbright, TN

Tennessee man told deputies he threw puppies off bridge because shelters ‘could not take them’

By Octavia Johnson
WJHL
 5 days ago

SUNBRIGHT, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A Tennessee man admitted to police that he threw six puppies off a bridge onto a frozen lake in Sunbright last week, claiming he did so because animal shelters wouldn’t take them.

Five of the puppies were “smashed and killed on impact,” according to the arrest affidavit. One survived.

Tyler Paul Underwood, of Lancing, is now charged with six counts of cruelty to animals.

Underwood’s arrest warrant, signed by Assistant Chief Deputy Keith Hawkins, states that Underwood told investigators, “he had attempted to take the dogs to several local animal shelters all of which told him that they could not take the puppies.”

Deputies began investigating the puppy deaths after a call from a woman who said she found puppies that had been thrown off the bridge. Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posted about the incident on social media .

Deputies said attention around that social media post led a person who had picked up a free puppy from Underwood to their office. That person told deputies that Underwood had been advertising free puppies on Facebook.

According to the arrest report, an officer was able to look at Underwood’s Facebook post and identified the puppies in the advertisement as the same ones who were thrown over the bridge.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office found that Underwood had arrest warrants for violation of probation, failure to appear and theft. He was arrested by patrol officers at his home off Shirley Underwood Road.

The officers reported finding a female dog at Underwood’s residence who looked to have just given birth.

Comments / 6

Todd Layman
4d ago

I do hope the charges will be dropped. It is horrible, but..... he did try to find the puppies homes on facebook. He did try to take them to shelters. He made efforts to do what was best and right. Better the puppies died quickly than be starved and abandoned.

Reply(4)
3
 

Comments / 0

