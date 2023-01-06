ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

1 dead, 1 injured in Port Orange shooting, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Port Orange Police Department, two people were shot Saturday night in Port Orange. Port Orange police responded to a home on Downing Drive for reports of a shooting around 8:20 p.m. On arrival, police found a 73-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman...
PORT ORANGE, FL
Driver arrested after Brevard County crash kills woman, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Police said a driver was arrested after a Brevard County crash. On Thursday, two cars crashed in Melbourne on Sarno and Croton roads. A pickup truck was making a left turn onto Croton Road when it struck a Kia eastbound on Sarno Road, according to the Melbourne Police Department.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Granddaughters' concern led to man's arrest for keeping his elderly mom's body in filth

COCOA, Fla. (TND) — Police made a troubling discovery after making a welfare check on an 80-year-old woman, despite her son’s attempts to prevent it. On New Year’s Day, the woman’s granddaughter called the Cocoa Police Department in Central Florida to check on Kathleen Ruhlander because her son, Robert Ruhlander, “would not allow her access,” according to his latest arrest report.
COCOA, FL
Man shot, found dead in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally shot late Saturday at an apartment complex in Orange County, deputies said. Deputies responded at 11:11 p.m. to the 1900 block of Lake Atriums Circle, according to a news release. [TRENDING: SpaceX plans nighttime OneWeb launch of 40 satellites from Cape...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Police: 2 injured in Volusia County shooting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Volusia County on Saturday is under investigation. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the shooting occurred near Hudson Street. Two people had injuries that were non-life-threatening. Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate the shooting.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Tenant shoots landlord after being told to vacate Seminole County home, deputies say

SANFORD, Fla. – A man renting a bedroom in Seminole County was arrested Sunday, accused of shooting his landlord after being told to leave the residence, deputies said. Michael Mathews, 50, was with his girlfriend in the bedroom of a home on South Crystal View when his landlord — who deputies noted has one arm — entered the room and demanded they both leave within 10 minutes, warning that a friend of his was present and ready to help remove the two by force, according to an arrest report.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Leesburg woman apprehended after hitting motorcyclist and fleeing scene

A Leesburg woman has been tracked down after allegedly hitting a motorcyclist and fleeing the scene. A Leesburg police officer was dispatched at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to the scene of a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27 and County Road 33. The motorcyclist was receiving medical...
LEESBURG, FL
Thieves steal trailer filled with $30k in musical equipment in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. – More than $30,000 worth of musical equipment was stolen from a nonprofit organization in Volusia County when thieves snatched a trailer. The Volusia Community Arts said the theft, which occurred Wednesday, included essential items, including percussion instruments and musical stands. [TRENDING: Tenant shoots landlord after being...
DELAND, FL
Security heightened at Wekiva High School after teen shot on campus

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Extra deputies were at Wekiva High School on Monday after a teen was shot on the campus three days ago. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the school Friday night and found a teen suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot near the gym after a basketball game.

