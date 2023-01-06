Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Crypto Exchange Binance Plans 15%-30% Hiring Spree in 2023 Even as Rivals Slash Jobs
Binance is planning a hiring spree in 2023, CEO Changpeng Zhao said Wednesday, taking somewhat of a contrarian view as crypto firms lay off huge swathes of staff. Rival exchanges have been forced to cut large parts of their workforce after nearly $1.4 trillion was wiped off the crypto market in 2022.
Airline stocks rise on Wall Street despite FAA outage grounding US flights
Airline stocks climbed on Wall Street despite delays and cancellations following an outage in a government system that resulted in grounded flights across the U.S.
NBC Connecticut
Asia-Pacific Shares Trade Higher Ahead of U.S. Inflation Report
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded higher as investors looked ahead to the U.S. consumer price index, which would set the Federal Reserve's trajectory in its attempt to tackle inflation after raising rates seven times in 2022. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.93%. Its consumer price...
NBC Connecticut
European Markets Are Higher as Investors Look Ahead to U.S. Inflation Data
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were higher as investors gear up for more inflation data this week, with U.S. consumer price data for December due Thursday. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.6%, with most sectors and major bourses posting gains. Retail stocks saw...
NBC Connecticut
China's Reopening Could Boost Australia's Economy by 1%, JPMorgan Says
JPMorgan said a full recovery in Australia's tourism will add 0.5 percentage points to its gross domestic product and the return of international students from China will add another 0.4 percentage points. In 2019, China accounted for 15.3% of all of Australia's inbound tourism, making it the largest source of...
NBC Connecticut
Virgin Orbit Stock Plummets After Failure of Its First UK Rocket Launch
Virgin Orbit stock fell in trading on Monday evening, after the company confirmed that its first launch out of the United Kingdom failed to reach orbit. The company uses a modified 747 jet to send satellites into space, by releasing a rocket from under the aircraft's wing mid-flight. This was...
NBC Connecticut
Microsoft Reportedly Plans to Invest $10 Billion in Creator of Buzzy A.I. Tool ChatGPT
Microsoft is set to invest $10 billion in OpenAI as part of a funding round that would value the company at $29 billion, news site Semafor reported Tuesday. Microsoft will reportedly get a 75% share of OpenAI's profits until it makes back the money on its investment, after which the company would assume a 49% stake in OpenAI.
NBC Connecticut
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Oak Street Health, Frontline, Boeing and More
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. Oak Street Health – Shares of Oak Street Health surged 36% after a Bloomberg report that CVS is exploring options to buy the health care company for more than $10 billion. CVS stock ticked down about 0.5% on the news.
NBC Connecticut
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Tesla, Expedia and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Meme stocks — A group of so-called meme stocks skyrocketed Wednesday as retail investors jumped into speculative trades again. Bed Bath & Beyond rallied 38% to trigger the trend in morning trading Wednesday. Shares of GameStop, the original star of 2021′s meme-stock mania, climbed about 5%. AMC Entertainment soared 15%.
NBC Connecticut
Treasury Yields Fall as Traders Look Ahead to Key Economic Data
U.S. Treasury yields declined on Wednesday as traders readied for key economic data releases due later this week that could provide fresh insights into the state of the U.S. economy. The 10-year Treasury was trading at around 3.572% after falling by around 5 basis points. The yield on the 2-year...
NBC Connecticut
How to Nominate a Company for CNBC's 2023 Disruptor 50 List
CNBC is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Disruptor 50 list — our annual look at the most innovative venture-backed companies using breakthrough technology to meet increasing economic and consumer challenges. The deadline for submissions is Friday, Feb. 17 at 11:59 pm EST. All independent, privately-owned companies founded after...
NBC Connecticut
Here's the Just 100 Ranking of Companies That Focus on Workers, Wages and Social Issues
Bank of America is No. 1 overall on the 2023 Just 100 list, knocking the tech sector from the top spot. Financials were the top-performing industry on the issues that the American public says matter the most to them, including wages and job creation, and which were weighted most heavily in the rankings.
NBC Connecticut
Proposed Ban on Noncompete Clauses Could Affect ‘Every Business in the Country,' Says Attorney — What That Means for You
The Federal Trade Commission proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring workers to sign noncompete clauses. Approximately 30 million workers are bound by these agreements, which are meant to protect the investments companies have put into their businesses and employees. Without them, wages could rise by nearly $300...
NBC Connecticut
Elon Musk's $182 Billion Net Worth Drop Breaks Guinness World Record
Elon Musk can add a new title to his resume: Guinness World Record holder. The "Technoking" of Tesla made it into the record books thanks to an abysmal 2022 which saw his fortune shrink by $182 billion, the organization announced Friday in a release that cited data from Forbes. Guinness...
Comments / 0