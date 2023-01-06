ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Crypto Exchange Binance Plans 15%-30% Hiring Spree in 2023 Even as Rivals Slash Jobs

Binance is planning a hiring spree in 2023, CEO Changpeng Zhao said Wednesday, taking somewhat of a contrarian view as crypto firms lay off huge swathes of staff. Rival exchanges have been forced to cut large parts of their workforce after nearly $1.4 trillion was wiped off the crypto market in 2022.
NBC Connecticut

Asia-Pacific Shares Trade Higher Ahead of U.S. Inflation Report

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded higher as investors looked ahead to the U.S. consumer price index, which would set the Federal Reserve's trajectory in its attempt to tackle inflation after raising rates seven times in 2022. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.93%. Its consumer price...
NBC Connecticut

European Markets Are Higher as Investors Look Ahead to U.S. Inflation Data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were higher as investors gear up for more inflation data this week, with U.S. consumer price data for December due Thursday. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.6%, with most sectors and major bourses posting gains. Retail stocks saw...
NBC Connecticut

China's Reopening Could Boost Australia's Economy by 1%, JPMorgan Says

JPMorgan said a full recovery in Australia's tourism will add 0.5 percentage points to its gross domestic product and the return of international students from China will add another 0.4 percentage points. In 2019, China accounted for 15.3% of all of Australia's inbound tourism, making it the largest source of...
NBC Connecticut

Virgin Orbit Stock Plummets After Failure of Its First UK Rocket Launch

Virgin Orbit stock fell in trading on Monday evening, after the company confirmed that its first launch out of the United Kingdom failed to reach orbit. The company uses a modified 747 jet to send satellites into space, by releasing a rocket from under the aircraft's wing mid-flight. This was...
NBC Connecticut

Microsoft Reportedly Plans to Invest $10 Billion in Creator of Buzzy A.I. Tool ChatGPT

Microsoft is set to invest $10 billion in OpenAI as part of a funding round that would value the company at $29 billion, news site Semafor reported Tuesday. Microsoft will reportedly get a 75% share of OpenAI's profits until it makes back the money on its investment, after which the company would assume a 49% stake in OpenAI.
NBC Connecticut

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Tesla, Expedia and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Meme stocks — A group of so-called meme stocks skyrocketed Wednesday as retail investors jumped into speculative trades again. Bed Bath & Beyond rallied 38% to trigger the trend in morning trading Wednesday. Shares of GameStop, the original star of 2021′s meme-stock mania, climbed about 5%. AMC Entertainment soared 15%.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Connecticut

Treasury Yields Fall as Traders Look Ahead to Key Economic Data

U.S. Treasury yields declined on Wednesday as traders readied for key economic data releases due later this week that could provide fresh insights into the state of the U.S. economy. The 10-year Treasury was trading at around 3.572% after falling by around 5 basis points. The yield on the 2-year...
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC Connecticut

How to Nominate a Company for CNBC's 2023 Disruptor 50 List

CNBC is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Disruptor 50 list — our annual look at the most innovative venture-backed companies using breakthrough technology to meet increasing economic and consumer challenges. The deadline for submissions is Friday, Feb. 17 at 11:59 pm EST. All independent, privately-owned companies founded after...
NBC Connecticut

Proposed Ban on Noncompete Clauses Could Affect ‘Every Business in the Country,' Says Attorney — What That Means for You

The Federal Trade Commission proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring workers to sign noncompete clauses. Approximately 30 million workers are bound by these agreements, which are meant to protect the investments companies have put into their businesses and employees. Without them, wages could rise by nearly $300...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Connecticut

Elon Musk's $182 Billion Net Worth Drop Breaks Guinness World Record

Elon Musk can add a new title to his resume: Guinness World Record holder. The "Technoking" of Tesla made it into the record books thanks to an abysmal 2022 which saw his fortune shrink by $182 billion, the organization announced Friday in a release that cited data from Forbes. Guinness...

Comments / 0

Community Policy