cenlanow.com
‘Just kill me, please’ – Man begs to be killed before La. trooper fatally shoots him
BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Newly released body cam video of a confrontation between a driver and a Louisiana State Trooper on I-10 in Baton Rouge, shows the driver walking toward the trooper, begging to be killed. The incident occurred Dec. 8, 2022, and Louisiana State Police released the...
NOPD searches for alleged carjacking suspect and vehicle
On Monday ( Jan.9) just before 6:50 p.m., NOPD officers say a victim called to report their vehicle being stolen out of the 2600 block of Dreux Avenue.
WANTED: NOPD search for two attempting an ATM break-in
Just after 4 a.m., two individuals were caught on security camera attempting to break into a bank's ATM in the 5400 block of Tchoupitoulas Street.
Victim in Lafayette motorcycle crash identified
A motorcycle crash Tuesday night involving two vehicles leaves one dead.
Four Juveniles and One Adult in Louisiana Have Been Arrested Suspected of Pulling Over Multiple Vehicles and Robbing the Occupants
Four Juveniles and One Adult in Louisiana Have Been Arrested Suspected of Pulling Over Multiple Vehicles and Robbing the Occupants. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Three 17-year-old males and one adult from Louisiana were arrested for armed robbery after allegedly pulling over multiple drivers and stealing personal belongings with the use of flashing headlights in December 2022.
Surveillance video captures part of shootout in Mid-City triple shooting
NEW ORLEANS — Surveillance video from Banks Street shows part of the shootout that led to a Mid-City triple homicide. Three men died, and bullet holes pierced through several homes Saturday night just after 11. The shootout happened as several cars chased each other on Banks Street between Norman...
cenlanow.com
Disturbance at Planet Fitness leaves a man in custody for simple battery of woman, police officer
UPDATE, 11:13 A.M.: The man has been identified as Idi Wajima Kitt, 47 of Shorter, AL. He has been booked into jail. ORIGINAL, 10:00 A.M.: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A man is in custody Tuesday morning after he punched a woman and a police officer at a Planet Fitness.
WAFB.com
Deputies release names of couple found dead in quiet BR subdivision
Officials said the pursuit began after a call about a stolen vehicle in Chambers County, Texas, a few miles west of Houston. LSP releases video of deadly trooper-involved shooting (EDITED) Updated: 32 minutes ago. Watch a short edited version of the body cam footage released by Louisiana State Police of...
Louisiana man found dead in Linwood Subdivision
An Opelousas man was found dead in Linwood Subdivision.
cenlanow.com
Mother fatally shoots suspect during Hammond home invasion, deputies say
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A man who reportedly broke into a Hammond home was fatally shot by a woman protecting her two young children, authorities said on Monday. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting stemmed from a home invasion that happened on Klein Road just after 5 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 8).
'Shooting gallery' - 3 killed, 70 bullet casings found as car chased truck
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is averaging well over one homicide a day in 2023. In a 24-hour period over the weekend, NOPD reported four people were killed. Musician Jason Ricci was home on Banks Street near Norman C Francis Parkway around 11 Saturday night when he heard gunshots.
Several arrests made in Opelousas shooting that injured one, minor age offenders
The Opelousas Police Department has made several arrest regarding the January 4, 2023 shooting that occurred in the 1200 Blk. of Margie Place just after 8:00 PM.
Gueydan man dead after being struck while riding bicycle
A Gueydan man was killed when his bicycle was struck by a vehicle in Vermilion Parish.
wbrz.com
Couple found shot to death in home off O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
Arrest made in fatal hit and run in Youngsville
YOUNGSVILLE, La. — An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened over the weekend.
Neighbors take cover as shots ring out on New Orleans street, killing 3
Three men are dead after shots rang out in Mid-City New Orleans on Saturday, prompting a triple homicide investigation.
Deadly shooting deemed negligent injury in New Orleans East
New Orleans police are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot in the Little Woods neighborhood on Sunday (Jan. 8).
NOPD catches car burglary suspects red-handed
NOPD officials say the officers who made the arrest were working directed patrols recently deployed in the downtown area as a result of car burglaries near the Smoothie King Center, the Superdome, and other downtown locations.
Carjacker crashes trying to flee
New Orleans Police say a carjacking in the Warehouse District was very brief after the suspect was involved in a crash. It happened around 12:45am at Calliope and Tchoupitoulas Street. The 22-year-old driver was held at gunpoint.
Man with multiple gunshot wounds found inside car in New Orleans East
A man is dead after New Orleans police say he was found shot multiple times in his car on Sunday morning.
