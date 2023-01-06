ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The 10 Best U.S. Jobs of 2023, According to New Research—Many Pay Over $100,000

2023 is kicking off with a tight job market, despite recent headlines of layoffs and hiring freezes. In December, the unemployment rate edged down to 3.5%, the lowest it's been in 50 years, while demand for labor remains high — which means that candidates have a better selection of opportunities to choose from.
The 10 Best U.S. Places to Work in 2023, According to Glassdoor

The Covid-19 pandemic triggered a historic quitting spree, and along with it, a re-evaluation among managers and workers of what makes a good workplace. Some "green flags" remain unchanged — people will always seek out jobs with fair salaries, tolerable co-workers and low quitting rates — but other benefits, including flexible work environments and employee mental health resources, have become more salient.
The 2023 Just 100 Rankings

Just Capital's annual analysis ranks the largest public companies on issues the American public says in polling are the most important. Paying a fair, living wage (the No. 1 issue); creating jobs in the U.S.; workforce retention and training; ethical leadership; carbon reduction and pollution control, are among the environmental, social and governance factors that helped the nonprofit identify the 100 top-performing companies across all industries for 2023.

