Teresa Arreola, 73, of Comanche, passed away peacefully from this life on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her home. She was born on December 7, 1949, in Coahuila, Mexico to Antonio and Simona (Castillo) Arreola. She was a homemaker. Teresa was the most loving mother and grandmother. Her passion was her family and watching the Dallas Cowboys play football. She loved to cook for her family and enjoyed every second she spent with her grandchildren. She is irreplaceable and will be missed dearly.

COMANCHE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO