brownwoodnews.com
BCYF 2023: Ag Mechanics Results, Photos
The following are the top finishers from the Ag Mechanics contest, which was judged Tuesday during the 71st Brown County Youth Fair:. Grand Champion: May FFA (Welding Trailer) Reserve Champion: Zephyr FFA (Smoker) 3rd: Zephyr FFA (Santa Maria Hat) 4th: Blanket FFA (Grill) 5th: Brownwood FFA (Deer Feeder) Below are...
Brown County Water Improvement District Board to meet Jan. 10
The Brown County Water Improvement District Board of Directors are set to meet Tuesday, January 10, at 4:00 pm at the water office at 501 East Baker. The agenda is below. 4. Approval of Minutes: meeting(s) and/or workshop(s) held December 2022. 5. Approval of claims and accounts. 6. Approval of...
City and TSTC to Negotiate Re-Acquisition of Property at 305 Booker Street
During their meeting Tuesday morning, January 10, the Brownwood City Council authorized the City Manager and City Attorney to present a draft contract to Texas State Technical College of Brownwood to enter into negotiations for the re-acquisition of property at 305 Booker Street. According to a previous story on Brownwoodnews.com...
Brownwood tennis opens spring season with 8-3 win at Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE – The Brownwood High tennis team opened its spring campaign with an 8-3 victory over Copperas Cove Tuesday. Wins belonged to Peter Le (6-0, 6-2 over Daniel Olatunji) and River Prado (6-0, 6-0 over Seth Smith) in boys singles; Madeleine Goff (6-1, 6-0 over Georgia Montgomery) and Ashlyn Bundick (6-0, 6-0 over Shania Lee) in girls singles; Tyler Mitchell and Eric Waldrop (6-3, 6-3 over Dakota Sanders and William Smith) and Eric Smith and Wesley Goodrich (6-2, 6-2 over Matteo Stingari and Prokop Svancer) in boys doubles; Raylei Hickey and Emma Delgado (6-1, 6-7[4], 10-5 over Fatima Punzalan and Milena Robles) in girls doubles; and Trine Baugh and Jazzmyn Sanchez (6-3, 6-1 over Christian Heise and Vivian Palafox) in mixed doubles.
Lady Lions notch first District 6-4A victory, 54-33 at Mineral Wells
MINERAL WELLS – The Brownwood Lady Lions chalked up their first District 6-4A basketball victory of the season Tuesday night with a 54-33 road victory over Mineral Wells. The Lady Lions (14-15, 1-1) shot 33 percent (16 of 49) from the floor, 33 percent (7 of 21) from three-point land, and 71 percent (15 of 21) at the free throw line. Brownwood also recorded 32 rebounds and 16 steals, while dishing out nine assists with 16 turnovers.
Marjorie Cooper
Billie Marjorie Lollar Cooper, age 97, passed away on Christmas Eve of 2022 in Bangs, Texas. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Heartland Funeral Home chapel. Marjorie was born on March 25, 1925 in Pine Forest Community in Hopkins County, Texas....
Terry Lynn Johnson
Terry Lynn Johnson, age 74, of Bangs, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 8, 2023. A memorial service for Terry will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Terry was born on August 16, 1948 in Dallas to Zueluma and James Johnson....
Lady Lions soccer bounces back with 1-0 home victory over Marble Falls
The Brownwood Lady Lions shook off their first loss of the season, a 4-1 setback at the hands of Wimberley in the finale of the Alvarado tournament Saturday, and returned to the win column with a 1-0 triumph over Marble Falls Tuesday night at Gordon Wood Stadium. Molly Oliver accounted...
Semi overturns at the intersection of Garmon Drive, Early Blvd
EARLY – As of 9:15 p.m. Monday, first responders were still on the scene of an overturned semi at the intersection of Garmon Drive and Early Blvd. The truck appeared to be traveling north on Garmon Drive (US 84/183) and overturned into the south lane of traffic prior to reaching the red light.
Teresa Arreola
Teresa Arreola, 73, of Comanche, passed away peacefully from this life on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her home. She was born on December 7, 1949, in Coahuila, Mexico to Antonio and Simona (Castillo) Arreola. She was a homemaker. Teresa was the most loving mother and grandmother. Her passion was her family and watching the Dallas Cowboys play football. She loved to cook for her family and enjoyed every second she spent with her grandchildren. She is irreplaceable and will be missed dearly.
Dennis Doyle Carlisle
Dennis Doyle Carlisle, age 60, of Brownwood passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Funeral services for Dennis will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Bill Allen officiating; burial will follow at Greenleaf Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Lions drop fourth straight, 63-49 at Jayton, as pre-district concludes
JAYTON – The Brownwood Lions continue to search for the answers to land them back in the win column as they suffered a fourth straight defeat, 63-49 to Jayton in Tuesday’s pre-district finale. The Lions (10-11) trailed Jayton by a 9-8 count after one quarter, 25-10 at halftime,...
HOOPS ROUNDUP: Longhorns even district record, May boys and girls win again
EARLY – The Early Longhorns improved to 2-2 in District 8-3A action with a 66-59 home win over Breckenridge Tuesday night. The Longhorns trailed 16-15 after one quarter and 29-24 at halftime, but opened a 45-42 edge after three periods. Jeremy Brown paced Early with 19 points followed by...
Eura D. Pappas
Eura D. Pappas, 87, of Richland Springs, Texas passed away on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 in San Saba, Texas. She was born May 6th, 1935 in Richland Springs, Texas to James Walter Land & Hettie Inez Justice Land. Dene grew up and attended school in Richland Springs. She moved to...
