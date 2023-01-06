Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Highway patrol currently hiring for civilian employees
(Jefferson County) The Missouri State Highway Patrol has plenty of jobs openings for not only for troopers, but for civilians as well. Corporal Logan Bolton with the patrol says there is currently several civilian positions open. [. My MO Info · KJ010623A.WAV. The application process to begin your career...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City serial robber successfully completes shock incarceration, has sentenced reduced to probation
A St. Louis man originally sentenced to seven years in prison for a string of robberies in Jefferson City has his sentence suspended. Myron Blount was arrested last year for attempting to break into five Cole County businesses last April. He pleaded guilty last September to five counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of stealing. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Why are deputies in Missouri encouraging day drinking?
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wants booze-drinking volunteers.
Missouri scratchers player reveals $1M prize
HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player won a million dollars from a scratchers ticket. The “100X The Money” Scratchers ticket was sold at the FastLane in Holts Summit, Missouri. The prize was claimed at the lottery’s regional office in Jefferson City. The “100X The...
Historic Dauphine Hotel in Bonnots Mill, Missouri was built in 1840
Historic Dauphine Hotel in Bonnots Mill, Missouri.Photo byClassiv at English Wikipedia, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Dauphine Hotel, built around 1840, is located in Bonnots Mill, Missouri (Osage County). The two-story hotel was expanded in 1879. The brick building has a main facade that is six bays long with a two-story gallery that goes across the whole front of the structure. In 1980, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also located in the Bonnots Mill Historic District, which is also listed on the National Register.
KMOV
Neighbors complained of constant gunfire. One local city said it was perfectly legal, until now
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The sound of gunshots has been breaking the silence in a local neighborhood. Neighbors say bullets regularly whiz past them and their children’s play areas. But it’s not a crime that’s plaguing them. In fact, one local town had, until recently, said it was perfectly...
The Allegedly Best Steakhouse in Missouri is Just Off of Route 66
Sometimes when I see a location declared "the best" at anything, I wonder to myself if this is something we all voted on or did someone just make it up? That's why I share what is allegedly the best steakhouse in Missouri. If the internet is right about this, the place is located just off of historic Route 66.
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri
A popular discount supermarket chain is celebrating the grand opening of its newest Missouri store next week with some great giveaways planned for shoppers. Read on to learn more.
27 dogs rescued in Franklin County, Missouri
An animal sanctuary and rescue is asking for help after taking in more than two dozen mistreated dogs. They were found in deplorable conditions in Franklin County.
The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903
In 1903, the Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery was established in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). From the year it was established, it’s notably historic. This cemetery was the burial ground for deceased hospital patients. In 2010, the cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The cemetery is a quarter of a mile south of Doubet Road, and a half mile from where State Hospital #4 was. It’s also behind the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
myleaderpaper.com
Eureka business loses more than $200,000 in scam
Employees at ColorArt, 101 Workman Road, in Eureka told police that someone fraudulently charged $221,713.78 to the company’s credit card while the business was in the process of taking over an online store it had purchased. Eureka Police are still investigating the incident and will report the information to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, Lt. Michael Werges said.
Missouri Woman Already in Prison Gets More Time for COVID Fraud
Convicted embezzler Christen Schulte was sentenced to two additional years for ill-gotten COVID-relief money
abc17news.com
Tracking one more mild day before rain and snow move in
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s to around 40. TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and mild with highs in the upper 50s. Showers possible after sunset. EXTENDED: Lows fall to about 40 overnight thanks to cloud cover, but we can expect some peeks of sunshine tomorrow that will help us warm into the upper 50s with southwest winds. Low pressure moves in from the Plains tomorrow night, bringing showers likely after about 8-9:00 p.m. Temperatures should remain above freezing well after midnight, with rain changing over to a sleet mix from northwest to southeast starting at around 3-4:00 a.m. in our northwestern counties from Macon to Brunswick, and changing over to a wet snow thereafter. The back edge of precipitation looks to move through Columbia and Jefferson City between about 6-8 a.m. and completely move east of Mid-Missouri by late morning. Right now it still looks like the best chance for accumulation will be along and north of Highway 50, with a dusting possible. With warm road and soil temperatures over the last several days, I'm not expecting many impacts. Temperatures fall into the 30s for the rest of the day, with clouds stubborn to exit until evening. Friday starts off chilly with temperatures in the mid-20s, and highs in the upper 30s. The weekend is looking great as sunshine returns and highs get into the upper 40s on Saturday, and mid-50s on Sunday. Next week is looking rather active but will be warmer than average, leading to multiple rain chances. Some showers could move in late Sunday night and continue into Monday, but highs Monday should still reach the upper 50s.
kjluradio.com
Two juveniles injured in Jefferson City crash
Two juveniles are injured during a two-vehicle collision on Jefferson City’s west side. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Andrea Smith, 28, of Smithton, was driving on Highway 179 Friday afternoon when an oncoming car turned left in front of her onto Country Club Drive, causing the two to collide.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Correctional Center inmate dies
The Missouri Department of Corrections said a 55-year-old inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center has died. Willie Gibbs was pronounced dead at Capital Region Medical Center Sunday at 11:41 am. The department said in a press release that Gibbs died of natural causes. Gibbs had been serving a 60-year...
myozarksonline.com
More names of offenders sent to Department of Corrections
According to Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman, 34 offenders have been sent to the Department of Corrections after recent Circuit Court proceedings. Johnathan Simpson of Waynesville failed to adhere to the terms and conditions of his probation for the delivery of a controlled substance. Judge John Beger sentenced Simpson to 8 years in the Department of Corrections. Michael Linker of Argyle pleaded guilty to resisting arrested and was sentenced to 2 years.
myozarksonline.com
19-year-old homeless man from the Dixon area has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court
A 19-year-old homeless man from the Dixon area has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on three counts of burglary in the second degree. Court documents allege that on July 1st of last year, Hayden William Wolfe knowingly unlawfully entered a building at 200 East 4th Street in Dixon for the purpose of stealing and unlawfully entered a building at 204 East 4th Street, again for the purpose of stealing within. The documents also allege that Wolfe knowingly unlawfully entered Dixon Caring Center on December 14th for the purpose of stealing within. Wolfe entered not guilty pleas to the charges. Judge Colin Long ordered him to personally appear for a counsel status hearing on January 9th.
kwos.com
5 car crash on the Mo River bridge
Two drivers are hurt in a five car chain reaction pile up on the Missouri River Bridge. Police say a box truck rear-ended a car, causing the accident. Two people had moderate injuries. The accident tied up rush hour traffic coming into Jefferson City Thursday.
Hours-long standoff in Holts Summit ends
HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. (KMIZ) Callaway County Sheriff said there is no longer a threat to the community after an hours-long standoff Sunday morning in Holts Summit. Sunday morning around 5:30, Holts Summit Police Department responded to a disturbance with a gun in the 200 block of Spalding Road. Police determined shots were fired and a The post Hours-long standoff in Holts Summit ends appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
threeriverspublishing.com
Coroner needs help finding family of Sullivan man
The Crawford County Coroner’s Office is seeking assistance in locating family of Samuel L. Wester. If you are family or know someone who is, please contact the coroner’s office at 573-775-4250. Wester was 58 years old at the time of his death. He was found unresponsive in an...
