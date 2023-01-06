Read full article on original website
Related
Four days until automatic payments between $1,827 & $4,555 start hitting accounts – birthday determines if you get money
THE first batch of new Social Security checks for 2023 worth up to $4,555 will be going out in just days and it could arrive to you depending on when your birthday lands. This year, benefits for retirees will be boosted thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increasing by 8.7 percent.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
NBC Connecticut
Here's the Just 100 Ranking of Companies That Focus on Workers, Wages and Social Issues
Bank of America is No. 1 overall on the 2023 Just 100 list, knocking the tech sector from the top spot. Financials were the top-performing industry on the issues that the American public says matter the most to them, including wages and job creation, and which were weighted most heavily in the rankings.
NBC Connecticut
The 10 Best U.S. Places to Work in 2023, According to Glassdoor
The Covid-19 pandemic triggered a historic quitting spree, and along with it, a re-evaluation among managers and workers of what makes a good workplace. Some "green flags" remain unchanged — people will always seek out jobs with fair salaries, tolerable co-workers and low quitting rates — but other benefits, including flexible work environments and employee mental health resources, have become more salient.
Stocks rise on traders' final moves ahead of inflation data
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street as investors made their final moves ahead of a highly anticipated report on inflation. The S&P 500 rose 1.3% Wednesday, its second straight gain before Thursday morning’s inflation data. Economists expect the report to show that inflation continued to cool last month from its summertime peak. That would bolster growing hopes on Wall Street that the Federal Reserve could soon ease off its campaign to hike interest rates in order to snuff out inflation. Such increases hurt the economy and prices for investments. The Nasdaq added 1.8% and the Dow rose 0.8%.
NBC Connecticut
How to Nominate a Company for CNBC's 2023 Disruptor 50 List
CNBC is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Disruptor 50 list — our annual look at the most innovative venture-backed companies using breakthrough technology to meet increasing economic and consumer challenges. The deadline for submissions is Friday, Feb. 17 at 11:59 pm EST. All independent, privately-owned companies founded after...
NBC Connecticut
How to Retire With $2 Million If You Make $100,000 Per Year
It's a good idea to begin saving a small percentage of your salary as soon as possible. It's a simple way to ensure you're prepared for retirement. As a rule of thumb, most financial advisors suggest you save 10% to 15% of your earnings. Here's a case study assuming you...
NBC Connecticut
Treasury Yields Fall as Traders Look Ahead to Key Economic Data
U.S. Treasury yields declined on Wednesday as traders readied for key economic data releases due later this week that could provide fresh insights into the state of the U.S. economy. The 10-year Treasury was trading at around 3.572% after falling by around 5 basis points. The yield on the 2-year...
Airline stocks rise on Wall Street despite FAA outage grounding US flights
Airline stocks climbed on Wall Street despite delays and cancellations following an outage in a government system that resulted in grounded flights across the U.S.
NBC Connecticut
Mortgage Refinance Demand Surges, as Homeowners Take Advantage of Lower Interest Rates
The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) decreased last week to 6.42% from 6.58%. The drop in rates sparked a 5% increase in applications to refinance a home loan. After rising at the end of the year, mortgage rates dropped sharply...
Comments / 0