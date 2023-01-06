ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The 10 Best U.S. Places to Work in 2023, According to Glassdoor

The Covid-19 pandemic triggered a historic quitting spree, and along with it, a re-evaluation among managers and workers of what makes a good workplace. Some "green flags" remain unchanged — people will always seek out jobs with fair salaries, tolerable co-workers and low quitting rates — but other benefits, including flexible work environments and employee mental health resources, have become more salient.
Stocks rise on traders' final moves ahead of inflation data

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street as investors made their final moves ahead of a highly anticipated report on inflation. The S&P 500 rose 1.3% Wednesday, its second straight gain before Thursday morning’s inflation data. Economists expect the report to show that inflation continued to cool last month from its summertime peak. That would bolster growing hopes on Wall Street that the Federal Reserve could soon ease off its campaign to hike interest rates in order to snuff out inflation. Such increases hurt the economy and prices for investments. The Nasdaq added 1.8% and the Dow rose 0.8%.
How to Nominate a Company for CNBC's 2023 Disruptor 50 List

CNBC is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Disruptor 50 list — our annual look at the most innovative venture-backed companies using breakthrough technology to meet increasing economic and consumer challenges. The deadline for submissions is Friday, Feb. 17 at 11:59 pm EST. All independent, privately-owned companies founded after...
How to Retire With $2 Million If You Make $100,000 Per Year

It's a good idea to begin saving a small percentage of your salary as soon as possible. It's a simple way to ensure you're prepared for retirement. As a rule of thumb, most financial advisors suggest you save 10% to 15% of your earnings. Here's a case study assuming you...
Treasury Yields Fall as Traders Look Ahead to Key Economic Data

U.S. Treasury yields declined on Wednesday as traders readied for key economic data releases due later this week that could provide fresh insights into the state of the U.S. economy. The 10-year Treasury was trading at around 3.572% after falling by around 5 basis points. The yield on the 2-year...
Mortgage Refinance Demand Surges, as Homeowners Take Advantage of Lower Interest Rates

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) decreased last week to 6.42% from 6.58%. The drop in rates sparked a 5% increase in applications to refinance a home loan. After rising at the end of the year, mortgage rates dropped sharply...

