Kenosha County, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine female shot, boy arrested

RACINE, Wis. - A "female" was shot in Racine Sunday morning, Jan. 8, and police said a "juvenile" was arrested. The shooting happened shortly before noon. The female victim was airlifted to Milwaukee for medical treatment after being shot multiple times. Police said she was in serious condition. They did not provide the victim's age.
RACINE, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : High Speed Chase, Many Cops Are Chasing The Suspects

Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a high speed police chase. It happened this afternoon in Loves Park. Several officers were in pursuit of a suspect that was fleeing in a vehicle. Police were chasing the vehicle near the following areas:. Alpine, Forest Hills, Harlem, Perryville, Riverside...
LOVES PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 14, charged in deadly double shooting in Zion

ZION, Ill. - A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting that killed one teen and wounded another last November in north suburban Zion. The boy, who has not been identified because he's a juvenile, is accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy and wounding an 18-year-old man on Nov. 5 at a residence in the 1900 block of Ezra Avenue, according to Zion police.
ZION, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis police chase, crash; 2 teens arrested

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police said two 17-year-old boys were arrested after a police chase and crash Saturday morning, Jan. 7. Officials said a West Allis officer was in the area of 70th and Rogers around 1 a.m. and saw an Acura speeding, estimated to be around 60 mph. The officer tried to pull the car over, but the driver fled while running a stop sign.
WEST ALLIS, WI
seehafernews.com

Three Shot, Two Killed In Milwaukee On Sunday

It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, and two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pleasant Prairie police chase, 4 arrested after $18K+ Ulta theft

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - A high-speed police chase ended with four people in handcuffs Thursday, Jan. 5 in Pleasant Prairie. It all started with those four people shoplifting an Ulta Beauty in Highland Park, Illinois. When the car crossed the state lines on Interstate 94, authorities from Pleasant Prairie and Kenosha County joined the chase.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
CBS Chicago

Suspected Highland Park shooter makes prank phone call from jail

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The suspected Highland Park shooter made a prank phone call from behind bars. According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Robert Crimo III called a reporter from the New York Post on New Year's Eve. After the automated greeting signaled the call was from a correctional institution in Lake County, Crimo went on to ask the reporter, "Is your refrigerator running?" The reporter then replied, "Uh, yeah, why?" Crimo responded, "Well, you better go catch it." Both then laughed and Crimo hung up the phone. The Lake County Sheriff's Office told CBS 2 all calls from inmates are recorded and subject to monitoring. A Lake County spokesperson said the Lake County State's Attorney's Office is reviewing the call. 
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
nbc15.com

Janesville Police searching for illegal dumping suspects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are searching for two suspects who left a couch behind a business last Friday, Dec. 30. The two left the couch behind a business on W. Court St, forcing the owner to pay for the cleanup and proper disposal of the furniture. Police said...
JANESVILLE, WI
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

State’s attorney’s office reviewing after Highland Park parade shooter prank-called news reporter from Lake County Jail

Sheriff’s officials confirmed that the Highland Park parade shooter recently prank-called a news reporter from the jail and said the matter has been referred to the state’s attorney’s office. Robert E. Crimo III, 22, of Highwood, faces 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Flint Journal

Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin

MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis rollover crash near 76th and Oklahoma

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police responded to a rollover crash between two vehicles at 76th and Oklahoma on Sunday morning, Jan. 8. Police arrived at the rollover crash around 3:30 a.m. Officials said the people in the vehicles were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. The...
WEST ALLIS, WI

