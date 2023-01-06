Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
A domestic incident leads to vehicle pursuit ending with the driver facing felony charges
LAKE CO. – On Friday, January 6, 2023, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Indiana State Police Regional Dispatch Center received 911 calls of a pedestrian crawling on the westbound side of I-80/94 near the 2 mile-marker. This location is two miles east of the Indiana/Illinois state line. As Trooper...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine female shot, boy arrested
RACINE, Wis. - A "female" was shot in Racine Sunday morning, Jan. 8, and police said a "juvenile" was arrested. The shooting happened shortly before noon. The female victim was airlifted to Milwaukee for medical treatment after being shot multiple times. Police said she was in serious condition. They did not provide the victim's age.
CBS 58
Girl shot near 21st and S. Memorial in Racine, suspect arrested for attempted homicide
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are investigating a shooting involving a female victim near 21st and S. Memorial Drive. Police say she had been shot multiple times. She was taken to a local hospital and is in serious condition. The juvenile suspect was arrested for attempted homicide. This...
Unincorporated Gurnee wrong-way crash leaves 2 dead, Lake County Sheriff's Office says
Two people were killed after a wrong-way, head-on crash in unincorporated Gurnee Monday morning, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : High Speed Chase, Many Cops Are Chasing The Suspects
Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a high speed police chase. It happened this afternoon in Loves Park. Several officers were in pursuit of a suspect that was fleeing in a vehicle. Police were chasing the vehicle near the following areas:. Alpine, Forest Hills, Harlem, Perryville, Riverside...
Armed robbery suspects elude police during chase from Zion into Waukegan
Armed robbery suspects were able to elude police after leading them on a pursuit from Zion to Waukegan in a stolen vehicle Friday evening. The robbery was reported around 4:10 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Lakehurst Drive in Waukegan. An alert was broadcasted to area police departments about the incident which said the […]
Three police pursuits overnight, several teens arrested: Milwaukee Police
The Milwaukee Police Department was involved in three vehicle pursuits overnight, resulting in several arrests.
Racine woman charged in connection to quintuple shooting in Racine last year
A Racine woman was recently charged in connection to a quintuple shooting that happened in Racine in August.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 14, charged in deadly double shooting in Zion
ZION, Ill. - A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting that killed one teen and wounded another last November in north suburban Zion. The boy, who has not been identified because he's a juvenile, is accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy and wounding an 18-year-old man on Nov. 5 at a residence in the 1900 block of Ezra Avenue, according to Zion police.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis police chase, crash; 2 teens arrested
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police said two 17-year-old boys were arrested after a police chase and crash Saturday morning, Jan. 7. Officials said a West Allis officer was in the area of 70th and Rogers around 1 a.m. and saw an Acura speeding, estimated to be around 60 mph. The officer tried to pull the car over, but the driver fled while running a stop sign.
Man released on $350K bond after victim beaten with bat during home invasion in Fox Lake
A man was released on a $350,000 bond after being charged with committing a home invasion in Fox Lake and beating a victim with a bat, leaving them injured, court records show. Michael P. Kilday, 47, of Johnsburg, was charged with two counts of home invasion, two counts of aggravated battery and one count of […]
seehafernews.com
Three Shot, Two Killed In Milwaukee On Sunday
It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, and two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pleasant Prairie police chase, 4 arrested after $18K+ Ulta theft
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - A high-speed police chase ended with four people in handcuffs Thursday, Jan. 5 in Pleasant Prairie. It all started with those four people shoplifting an Ulta Beauty in Highland Park, Illinois. When the car crossed the state lines on Interstate 94, authorities from Pleasant Prairie and Kenosha County joined the chase.
Suspected Highland Park shooter makes prank phone call from jail
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The suspected Highland Park shooter made a prank phone call from behind bars. According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Robert Crimo III called a reporter from the New York Post on New Year's Eve. After the automated greeting signaled the call was from a correctional institution in Lake County, Crimo went on to ask the reporter, "Is your refrigerator running?" The reporter then replied, "Uh, yeah, why?" Crimo responded, "Well, you better go catch it." Both then laughed and Crimo hung up the phone. The Lake County Sheriff's Office told CBS 2 all calls from inmates are recorded and subject to monitoring. A Lake County spokesperson said the Lake County State's Attorney's Office is reviewing the call.
nbc15.com
Janesville Police searching for illegal dumping suspects
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are searching for two suspects who left a couch behind a business last Friday, Dec. 30. The two left the couch behind a business on W. Court St, forcing the owner to pay for the cleanup and proper disposal of the furniture. Police said...
State’s attorney’s office reviewing after Highland Park parade shooter prank-called news reporter from Lake County Jail
Sheriff’s officials confirmed that the Highland Park parade shooter recently prank-called a news reporter from the jail and said the matter has been referred to the state’s attorney’s office. Robert E. Crimo III, 22, of Highwood, faces 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting an unknown scene in Boone County
Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a scene in Boone County. It happened this afternoon at the Heritage Woods. Unknown what has happened. We can only confirm emergency personnel are on scene. Police, fire and medical. See a scene. SNAP IT: Pull our your camera and film.
CBS 58
'Thankful they're alive': MSOE wrestling team bus catches fire in Barron County, no one injured
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A scary situation Saturday night, when a coach bus carrying members of the Milwaukee School of Engineering's wrestling team became engulfed in flames in Barron County. Parents of a sophomore on the team told CBS 58's Ellie Nakamoto-White that the group was heading back...
Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis rollover crash near 76th and Oklahoma
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police responded to a rollover crash between two vehicles at 76th and Oklahoma on Sunday morning, Jan. 8. Police arrived at the rollover crash around 3:30 a.m. Officials said the people in the vehicles were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. The...
Comments / 0