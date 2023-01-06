CHICAGO (CBS) -- The suspected Highland Park shooter made a prank phone call from behind bars. According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Robert Crimo III called a reporter from the New York Post on New Year's Eve. After the automated greeting signaled the call was from a correctional institution in Lake County, Crimo went on to ask the reporter, "Is your refrigerator running?" The reporter then replied, "Uh, yeah, why?" Crimo responded, "Well, you better go catch it." Both then laughed and Crimo hung up the phone. The Lake County Sheriff's Office told CBS 2 all calls from inmates are recorded and subject to monitoring. A Lake County spokesperson said the Lake County State's Attorney's Office is reviewing the call.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO