WAFF
Suspect wanted in fatal Huntsville shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is searching for a suspect after finding a gunshot victim Sunday night. Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say that officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3800 block of Newson Road around 10:20 p.m. Sunday night. Upon arrival on the...
WAAY-TV
Witness recalls Sunday morning shooting at strip mall
A Huntsville resident who witnessed the scene of the shooting at the strip mall in Huntsville describes what she saw. Jennifer Vice says she was returning home around 1:40 in the morning and that's when she saw the heavy police presence which she says lit the sky up. Vice described just how devastating that scene was.
WAFF
More than 100 criminal cases on the docket in Madison County
At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville early Sunday morning.
WAFF
At least 2 dead, multiple injured in overnight shooting in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville early Sunday morning. The shooting occurred at a strip mall near Mastin Drive on Highway 72 around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, two...
WAFF
Two dead, multiple injured in Madison County shooting
With the large number of cases going through the Madison County courts, more jurors are needed. Officials are only expecting to see two percent of the cases go to trial today.
Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Gadsden
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – On Friday, Jan. 6, at the request of the Gadsden Police Department, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched an investigation into an officer‐involved shooting, which involved officers with the Gadsden Police Department. The incident occurred on Hinsdale Ave. in Gadsden. One subject, Cody Stewart, 28, is deceased. No officers were injured during the course of the incident. Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Etowah County District Attorney’s Office.
wbrc.com
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Gadsden. It happened on January 6 around 1:39 a.m. on Hinsdale Avenue. Police say Cody Stewart, 28, died at the scene. No officers were hurt and no other details were given. The Gadsden Police Department has requested Special Agents...
WAFF
Woodville man killed in Jackson County crash
JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Woodville man was killed Saturday night in a car crash involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a pedestrian. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), James Webb, 40, was killed when he was hit by a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado on Jackson County 8.
Morgan County deputies find no threat after call of a person with a gun at Priceville event venue
The Morgan County Sherrif's Office (MCSO) says no threat was found after deputies were called about a possible person with a gun at the Witt House in Priceville.
WAFF
Family disputes claims made in deputy-involved shooting
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hazel Green family is enraged and demanding answers after Madison County Deputies shot and killed their loved one. A statement from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office identified Ray King, age 50, as the man who was shot and killed by a deputy Thursday night.
Two fatal shootings by police officers under review; one family says deputies went to wrong house
The state law enforcement agency is investigating two separate fatal shootings by law enforcement officers. Authorities released limited information about the shootings in Gadsden and in Hazel Green, a community in Madison County. The Madison County sheriff’s office said 50-year-old Ray King of Hazel Green was killed Thursday when deputies...
Man killed in shooting with Madison County Sheriff’s deputies, family says MCSO responded to wrong house
The Madison County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a sheriff's deputy was involved in a fatal shooting early Friday morning while responding to a domestic violence call.
WAFF
SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence
According to the family, the man has died from his injuries.
SWAT, Deputies carry out narcotics search warrant in Meridianville
News 19 crews on the scene said several people could be seen in handcuffs, adding that neighbors mentioned the windows of the house were broken.
WAFF
Marshall Co. Sheriff announces new chief deputy
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has announced a new appointment for the position of Chief Deputy. According to a statement released by Sheriff Phil Sims, effective today Chief Investigator Willie Orr will be taking the role. “Chief Orr is well respected by all and has...
Apparent gun battle at Alabama strip mall leaves two women dead, numerous victims injured, deputies report
Two people were shot and killed early Sunday in an Alabama strip mall, police said. Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called at approximately 12:30 a.m. through 911 to a call of shots fired near 198 Mastin Drive and U.S. 71. Officers who arrived found two a scene of...
wbrc.com
One man dies in car crash, fire Saturday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover first responders say a man died following a car fire with entrapment late Saturday night. Hoover Police and Fire responded to a car accident on I-459 south around 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a truck engulfed in flames with a man trapped inside.
Cullman County suicide deaths down in 2022
CULLMAN, Ala. – The suicide death rate in Cullman County went down by 23% in 2022 compared to 2021. In 2022, 17 people in Cullman County lost their lives to suicide, down from 22 people in 2021 according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick who said, “We are on a positive trend.” However, 17 lives lost to suicide is 17 too many. How do we, as a community, reach those in crisis, and what resources are available? The 988 hotline is available 24/7 to those who need to talk or text about their own crisis or when concerned about a loved one...
WAFF
Former Alabama Speaker of the House released from Prison
With the large number of cases going through the Madison County courts, more jurors are needed. At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville early Sunday morning. Officials are only expecting to see two percent of the cases go to trial today.
wbrc.com
Lane closure cleared on I-59 north near Springville
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Update: The road is no longer closed, according to ALEA. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a wreck involving a commercial vehicle and one other car has caused a lane closure on I-59 NB. The crash happened around 12:26 p.m. near mile marker 156 in Springville....
