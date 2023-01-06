ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

WAFF

Suspect wanted in fatal Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is searching for a suspect after finding a gunshot victim Sunday night. Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say that officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3800 block of Newson Road around 10:20 p.m. Sunday night. Upon arrival on the...
WAAY-TV

Witness recalls Sunday morning shooting at strip mall

A Huntsville resident who witnessed the scene of the shooting at the strip mall in Huntsville describes what she saw. Jennifer Vice says she was returning home around 1:40 in the morning and that's when she saw the heavy police presence which she says lit the sky up. Vice described just how devastating that scene was.
WAFF

More than 100 criminal cases on the docket in Madison County

At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville early Sunday morning. Officials are only expecting to see two percent of the cases go to trial today. Fatal shooting in Huntsville. Updated: Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST. WAFF 48's Romario Gardner reporting.
WAFF

At least 2 dead, multiple injured in overnight shooting in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville early Sunday morning. The shooting occurred at a strip mall near Mastin Drive on Highway 72 around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, two...
WAFF

Two dead, multiple injured in Madison County shooting

With the large number of cases going through the Madison County courts, more jurors are needed. Officials are only expecting to see two percent of the cases go to trial today. Former Alabama Speaker of the House released from Prison. Updated: 16 minutes ago. In 2016, a jury ruled that...
The Cullman Tribune

Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Gadsden

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – On Friday, Jan. 6, at the request of the Gadsden Police Department, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched an investigation into an officer‐involved shooting, which involved officers with the Gadsden Police Department. The incident occurred on Hinsdale Ave. in Gadsden. One subject, Cody Stewart, 28, is deceased. No officers were injured during the course of the incident. Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Etowah County District Attorney’s Office.
wbrc.com

Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Gadsden. It happened on January 6 around 1:39 a.m. on Hinsdale Avenue. Police say Cody Stewart, 28, died at the scene. No officers were hurt and no other details were given. The Gadsden Police Department has requested Special Agents...
WAFF

Woodville man killed in Jackson County crash

JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Woodville man was killed Saturday night in a car crash involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a pedestrian. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), James Webb, 40, was killed when he was hit by a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado on Jackson County 8.
WAFF

Family disputes claims made in deputy-involved shooting

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hazel Green family is enraged and demanding answers after Madison County Deputies shot and killed their loved one. A statement from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office identified Ray King, age 50, as the man who was shot and killed by a deputy Thursday night.
WAFF

Marshall Co. Sheriff announces new chief deputy

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has announced a new appointment for the position of Chief Deputy. According to a statement released by Sheriff Phil Sims, effective today Chief Investigator Willie Orr will be taking the role. “Chief Orr is well respected by all and has...
wbrc.com

One man dies in car crash, fire Saturday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover first responders say a man died following a car fire with entrapment late Saturday night. Hoover Police and Fire responded to a car accident on I-459 south around 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a truck engulfed in flames with a man trapped inside.
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County suicide deaths down in 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – The suicide death rate in Cullman County went down by 23% in 2022 compared to 2021. In 2022, 17 people in Cullman County lost their lives to suicide, down from 22 people in 2021 according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick who said, “We are on a positive trend.”  However, 17 lives lost to suicide is 17 too many. How do we, as a community, reach those in crisis, and what resources are available?   The 988 hotline is available 24/7 to those who need to talk or text about their own crisis or when concerned about a loved one...
WAFF

Former Alabama Speaker of the House released from Prison

With the large number of cases going through the Madison County courts, more jurors are needed. At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville early Sunday morning. Clearing the court backlog in Madison County. Updated: 12 minutes ago. Officials are only expecting to...
wbrc.com

Lane closure cleared on I-59 north near Springville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Update: The road is no longer closed, according to ALEA. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a wreck involving a commercial vehicle and one other car has caused a lane closure on I-59 NB. The crash happened around 12:26 p.m. near mile marker 156 in Springville....
