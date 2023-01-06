Last week it seemed the hog market had a holiday hangover. Shorter weeks of slaughter rarely seem to work for producers. This year was no exception. Lean Hog futures and cash prices all languished significantly. We expect as the dust settles and business returns to full week both lean hog futures and cash prices will rebound. Why? There are still fewer hogs domestically and globally. Also, less beef and less poultry. The only way to ration lower supply is higher prices. June futures were $1.05 on Friday. We expect in June lean hogs will reach $1.20.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO