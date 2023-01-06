Read full article on original website
Related
swineweb.com
Hogs reversed toward upside
Market showing signs of a change of direction. Outside days, reversals, & breaking trend lines could contribute evidence of the turn. Increasing volume would confirm the change whereas decreasing volume would indicate the move is temporary. Walt Breitinger,. Breitinger & Sons, Commodity Futures Brokers. 800.411.FUTURES (3888)
swineweb.com
Jim Long Pork Commentary, Nasty Week for Hogs, January 9th 2023
Last week it seemed the hog market had a holiday hangover. Shorter weeks of slaughter rarely seem to work for producers. This year was no exception. Lean Hog futures and cash prices all languished significantly. We expect as the dust settles and business returns to full week both lean hog futures and cash prices will rebound. Why? There are still fewer hogs domestically and globally. Also, less beef and less poultry. The only way to ration lower supply is higher prices. June futures were $1.05 on Friday. We expect in June lean hogs will reach $1.20.
ECB's Centeno: we are approaching the end of the interest rate rise process
LISBON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - European Central Bank's governing council member Mario Centeno said on Tuesday the current process of interest rate increases is approaching its end.
swineweb.com
Effects of a mixture of xylanase and glucanase on digestibility of energy and dietary fiber in corn- or sorghum based diets fed to growing pigs
•A xylanase-glucanase mixture increased digestibility of energy in diets for pigs. •The response to enzymes was greater in sorghum based diets than in corn based diets. •Wheat middlings and distillers dried grains with solubles reduced energy digestibility. Abstract. An experiment was conducted to test the hypothesis that an enzyme premix...
swineweb.com
HPGen improves gain and feed efficiency at pig farm
Pete Matthews runs a 2,400-head, double-wide finishing pig farm in Iowa, with a daily water consumption of up to 7,200 gallons. Typically, the pigs drink 3,000 gallons of water in total per day, although on some days this amount increases to 4,000 gallons. Water is an important resource at pig...
Comments / 0