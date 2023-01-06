Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Currency Experts Are Turning Bullish on the Euro as Europe Looks to Hold Off a Recession
"The euro is trading within its late December range, but incoming data since the beginning of 2023 suggest to us that it should be stronger," Steve Englander, head of global G-10 FX research at Standard Chartered, said in a note Monday. Incoming data trends suggest a need for continued hawkishness...
Airline stocks rise on Wall Street despite FAA outage grounding US flights
Airline stocks climbed on Wall Street despite delays and cancellations following an outage in a government system that resulted in grounded flights across the U.S.
NBC Los Angeles
European Markets Head for Positive Open as Investors Looks Ahead to U.S. Inflation Data
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a higher open as investors gear up for more inflation data this week, with U.S. consumer price data for December due Thursday. U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday emphasized the need for the central bank...
NBC Los Angeles
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Look to Fed Speakers for Hints About Rate Policy Plans
Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday as investors weighed remarks from Federal Reserve officials and scanned them for hints about the central bank's monetary policy plans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by around 10 basis points at 3.615%. The 2-year Treasury was last trading at around 4.245% after rising by about 5 basis points.
NBC Los Angeles
Mainland Chinese Citizens Are Eager to Travel — for the West's MRNA Covid Vaccines
Mainland China has reopened its borders, and citizens eager to travel are booking not just flight tickets, but also vaccination appointments. "I believe that the natural first destination of the Chinese vaccine tourism is Hong Kong. It will then spread to Asia and the U.S., maybe extend to Europe," Sam Radwan, president of management consultancy Enhance International, told CNBC.
NBC Los Angeles
Rolls-Royce Sees Record Sales in 2022, No Slowdown in Spending by the Wealthy
Rolls-Royce sold a record number of cars in 2022 as demand for its $500,000 vehicles remained strong, despite recession fears, according to CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos. "We haven't seen any slowdown or downturn," Muller-Otvos told CNBC. "We haven't seen any negative impact." Rolls-Royce delivered 6,021 cars last year, up 8% over...
NBC Los Angeles
Treasury Yields Fall as Traders Look Ahead to Key Economic Data
U.S. Treasury yields declined on Wednesday as traders readied for key economic data releases due later this week that could provide fresh insights into the state of the U.S. economy. The 10-year Treasury was trading at around 3.572% after falling by around 5 basis points. The yield on the 2-year...
NBC Los Angeles
How to Nominate a Company for CNBC's 2023 Disruptor 50 List
CNBC is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Disruptor 50 list — our annual look at the most innovative venture-backed companies using breakthrough technology to meet increasing economic and consumer challenges. The deadline for submissions is Friday, Feb. 17 at 11:59 pm EST. All independent, privately-owned companies founded after...
NBC Los Angeles
U.S. Tax Credits Could Benefit Global Automakers — But Europe Wants More
American officials, including President Joe Biden, have been accused of protectionism. Speaking in December, Biden said: "We can work out some of the differences that exist." The U.S. Treasury Department issued guidance in late December that would allow EU companies to benefit from certain credits without needing to alter their business models.
NBC Los Angeles
Tesla, Uber, Amazon, Starbucks: The 2023 Just 100 List Biggest Gainers, Losers and Surprises
Banks made the most impressive progress on the 2023 Just 100 list, but across the total 951 companies scored, there were other notable moves. Tesla continues to improve its performance on some key issues of importance to the American public, though it remains far from being a leader. New research...
NBC Los Angeles
Proposed Ban on Noncompete Clauses Could Affect ‘Every Business in the Country,' Says Attorney — What That Means for You
The Federal Trade Commission proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring workers to sign noncompete clauses. Approximately 30 million workers are bound by these agreements, which are meant to protect the investments companies have put into their businesses and employees. Without them, wages could rise by nearly $300...
