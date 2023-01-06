TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The owners of an Arizona taco shop chain, Tacos Calafia, lost a baby boy to leukemia on New Year’s Day. As they grieve their loss, they’re rallying to pay it forward to help other families dealing with the same tragedy. Their baby boy, Luca, spent his life in the hospital, but that didn’t stop him from enjoying the time with his parents, Celeste and Christian Lopez. “Through this whole process Luca has a smile on his face,” said Celeste.

