ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12 News

Arizona adopts new egg regulations amidst high egg prices

ARIZONA, USA — Like so many other groceries, egg prices are up in Arizona. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have risen 49.1% from November 2021 to November 2022, the latest data available. Experts think it's a variety of factors contributing to the rise across...
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

Arizona Gov. Hobbs delivers first State of the State address

PHOENIX -- Calling it a "ticking time bomb,'' Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday told lawmakers they need to override the aggregate expenditure limit for education -- and soon. The new governor laid out plans for a "historic investment in schools'' and revamping a formula for additional aid to education....
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Phoenix mobile home park residents forced to relocate

Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling. Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. "Baked Alaska" sentenced for role in...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

No, Arizona school administration costs are not too high

ARIZONA, USA — For years, politicians have suggested Arizona school districts have bloated administrations. However, statistics don’t support that claim. Arizona school districts spend too much on administration expenses. The sources. Arizona Department of Education. U.S. Census data. Grand Canyon Institute research. Education Finance Reform Group research. The...
ARIZONA STATE
Courthouse News Service

Arizona ordered to reform prison system

PHOENIX — A federal judge in Arizona ordered the state to make sweeping changes to its staffing and conditions after finding its medical and mental health care for prisoners was unconstitutionally inadequate, especially for those held in solitary confinement. The state has been held in contempt twice during this decade-long suit and fined millions for its failure to comply with settlements and submissions of misleading or false documents.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona recreational marijuana sales hit new record, medical sales slip again

For the eighth straight month, and the eleventh time in the past year, medical marijuana sales dropped from the month prior, clocking in at about $31 million in October 2022.  By contrast, adult-use cannabis sales that voters approved in 2020 hit a new high in the same month, with more than $85.4 million in estimated […] The post Arizona recreational marijuana sales hit new record, medical sales slip again appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Missing endangered Phoenix girl found safe in Tucson, police say

PHOENIX - A 12-year-old missing out of Phoenix has been found safely in Tucson, police said on Tuesday night. Phoenix officers alleged that she might have been in the company of a 45-year-old man, but it's unknown if he was found with her. Jane Aubry Darrenkamp had been. near 31st...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family-owned Arizona taco shop fundraising for nonprofit after baby dies from leukemia

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The owners of an Arizona taco shop chain, Tacos Calafia, lost a baby boy to leukemia on New Year’s Day. As they grieve their loss, they’re rallying to pay it forward to help other families dealing with the same tragedy. Their baby boy, Luca, spent his life in the hospital, but that didn’t stop him from enjoying the time with his parents, Celeste and Christian Lopez. “Through this whole process Luca has a smile on his face,” said Celeste.
TEMPE, AZ
nevalleynews.org

Valley hikers, bikers can see strange creatures while exploring the desert

Arizona hosts some of the most unusual creatures in the U.S. and many can be seen by hikers and bikers using the numerous desert trails surrounding Phoenix. A number of interesting creatures can be observed from the Brown’s Ranch trail, and others, at Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve. The 30,500-acre preserve is considered the largest urban park in the country.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy