AZFamily
Phoenix shoppers react to Gov. Hobbs proposal to end the pink tax in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona families struggling to make ends meet could soon see more savings at the grocery store. Gov. Katie Hobbs wants to eliminate the ‘pink tax’ on things like tampons and diapers. A similar tax cut was proposed five years ago and failed. People say...
governing.com
In the Desert, History Blooms as Arizona Tops Records with a Fifth Female Governor
(TNS) — Forget, for a happy moment, Arizona’s ungodly heat and the abundance of wackadoodles who’ve made it a thriving center of election denialism and other political buffoonery. The state, which has a proud history of going its own way, boasts another, more salutary distinction: When Democrat...
Arizona adopts new egg regulations amidst high egg prices
ARIZONA, USA — Like so many other groceries, egg prices are up in Arizona. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have risen 49.1% from November 2021 to November 2022, the latest data available. Experts think it's a variety of factors contributing to the rise across...
kawc.org
Arizona Gov. Hobbs delivers first State of the State address
PHOENIX -- Calling it a "ticking time bomb,'' Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday told lawmakers they need to override the aggregate expenditure limit for education -- and soon. The new governor laid out plans for a "historic investment in schools'' and revamping a formula for additional aid to education....
AZFamily
Phoenix mobile home park residents forced to relocate
Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling. Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. "Baked Alaska" sentenced for role in...
12news.com
No, Arizona school administration costs are not too high
ARIZONA, USA — For years, politicians have suggested Arizona school districts have bloated administrations. However, statistics don’t support that claim. Arizona school districts spend too much on administration expenses. The sources. Arizona Department of Education. U.S. Census data. Grand Canyon Institute research. Education Finance Reform Group research. The...
Gov. Hobbs: Water supply won't support planned development
A study conducted by the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) released on Monday concluded that the sub-basin is 4.4 million-acre feet short of water for future development.
kawc.org
Arizona Legislature to focus on education and elections, among other issues, in 2023
PHOENIX -- The 2023 Arizona legislative session is being brought to you by the letter E as in education funding and election issues. These promise to be among the most contentious issues as lawmakers return to the Capitol on Monday. They're certainly not all that is likely to be on...
Courthouse News Service
Arizona ordered to reform prison system
PHOENIX — A federal judge in Arizona ordered the state to make sweeping changes to its staffing and conditions after finding its medical and mental health care for prisoners was unconstitutionally inadequate, especially for those held in solitary confinement. The state has been held in contempt twice during this decade-long suit and fined millions for its failure to comply with settlements and submissions of misleading or false documents.
1 Arizona City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
Arizona recreational marijuana sales hit new record, medical sales slip again
For the eighth straight month, and the eleventh time in the past year, medical marijuana sales dropped from the month prior, clocking in at about $31 million in October 2022. By contrast, adult-use cannabis sales that voters approved in 2020 hit a new high in the same month, with more than $85.4 million in estimated […] The post Arizona recreational marijuana sales hit new record, medical sales slip again appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Gov. Hobbs lays out objectives and accuses Gov. Ducey of hiding facts
In her State of the State Address, Governor Hobbs told lawmakers the water crisis is worse than they were led to believe.
'All groundwater is spoken for': New West Valley construction can no longer rely on groundwater after release of new report
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The middle of Arizona is turning grey. The brown desert landscape has been sprawling into a metropolitan expanse for decades, spreading outward in every direction from central Phoenix. The Valley welcomes a new resident every six minutes, and with them come new development. That spread may...
ABC 15 News
$8M settlement after deadly Mesa police shooting of Daniel Shaver now funded, attorney says
MESA, AZ — An $8 million settlement between the City of Mesa and Laney Sweet, the widow of Daniel Shaver, has been reached and funded. Attorney Karen Moskowitz with Richards & Moskowitz made the announcement of the settlement funding Monday. The settlement was reached in November 2022, years after...
Fronteras Desk
Arizona Gov. Hobbs creates a bipartisan task force to review state election laws
In one of her first executive actions, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is tackling the transparency and safety around elections. She says while the process is fair and secure, it is clear that more can be done to bolster Arizona’s election laws. Hobbs will be creating a bipartisan task force...
fox10phoenix.com
Missing endangered Phoenix girl found safe in Tucson, police say
PHOENIX - A 12-year-old missing out of Phoenix has been found safely in Tucson, police said on Tuesday night. Phoenix officers alleged that she might have been in the company of a 45-year-old man, but it's unknown if he was found with her. Jane Aubry Darrenkamp had been. near 31st...
Gallego 'deeply sorry' for how WSJ reporter was treated by Phoenix police
PHOENIX — Mayor Kate Gallego has apologized to the Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained by Phoenix police last November for asking questions to customers outside of a local bank. Dion Rabouin was visiting the Valley last Thanksgiving and decided to work on an upcoming story that involved...
AZFamily
Family-owned Arizona taco shop fundraising for nonprofit after baby dies from leukemia
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The owners of an Arizona taco shop chain, Tacos Calafia, lost a baby boy to leukemia on New Year’s Day. As they grieve their loss, they’re rallying to pay it forward to help other families dealing with the same tragedy. Their baby boy, Luca, spent his life in the hospital, but that didn’t stop him from enjoying the time with his parents, Celeste and Christian Lopez. “Through this whole process Luca has a smile on his face,” said Celeste.
nevalleynews.org
Valley hikers, bikers can see strange creatures while exploring the desert
Arizona hosts some of the most unusual creatures in the U.S. and many can be seen by hikers and bikers using the numerous desert trails surrounding Phoenix. A number of interesting creatures can be observed from the Brown’s Ranch trail, and others, at Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve. The 30,500-acre preserve is considered the largest urban park in the country.
allaboutarizonanews.com
All Arizona Residents Get Free Admission To State Parks This Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
Get out and explore the great outdoors over the upcoming three-day weekend. Once again, Arizona State Parks and Trails will offer free admission to all Arizona residents on Monday, January 16 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Entrance fees at the more than 30 state parks and natural areas will...
