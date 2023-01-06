PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Fans will have to wait two weeks before they see the Eagles in action after they secured a first-round bye for the NFL Playoffs Wildcard Round. The Eagles are the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which means the road to the Super Bowl will go through Philadelphia as long as the Birds are in the mix. What are the potential matchups for the Eagles in the Divisional Round? Since the Eagles are the No. 1 seed, they will face the lowest seed team that makes it out of the Wild Card Round. The current NFC matchups are The 49ers (2) vs Seahawks (7), Vikings (3) vs Giants (6), and Buccaneers (4) vs Cowboys (5). If both the 49ers and Vikings win, the Eagles would play the winner of the Buccaneers-Cowboys game. While the team and day they will play remain unknown, the positive is they will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Tickets for the Eagles Divisional Round playoff game go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. Here's how you can purchase tickets.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO