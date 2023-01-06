Read full article on original website
Saints ultimately sent a top-10 draft pick to the Eagles. Here's where they'll pick in 2023 draft
Officially, the Saints gave up a top-10 pick in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year. Back in April, the Saints traded the No. 18 overall pick as well as their 2023 first-rounder to Philadelphia for the Nos. 16 and 19 picks. After the dust settled on the 2022 season, that pick wound up being the No. 10 selection in this year’s draft.
Best Super Bowl odds for every NFL team entering Wild Card playoffs
The NFL Playoffs are here and Vegas has already assigned the AFC as the conference to beat to win the Super Bowl. That’s right, two AFC teams sit atop the Super Bowl odds as we head into the playoffs despite the Eagles having a bye into the second round of the playoffs.
NFL Playoffs Predictions, Opening Odds: Cowboys-Buccaneers play Monday night
The NFL playoff picture is all set with the Green Bay Packers’ loss sending the Seattle Seahawks traveling to San Francisco to take on the red-hot 49ers. The rest of the NFL already knew who they’d be playing against and now everyone knows when as well. The playoff...
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) ruled out for Wild Card
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) has been ruled out for the Wild Card Round against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, per head coach Mike McDaniel. Tagovailoa still hasn't been cleared for football activities and will remain out for a third straight game. McDaniel said the Dolphins are preparing for Skylar Thompson to start in Buffalo on Sunday. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will be tough sells in the Wild Card Round with Thompson under center.
NBA Betting Guide for Wednesday 1/11/23: How to Handle Some Large Spreads
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
Lamar Jackson (knee) optimism dwindling for Ravens
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) faces an "uphill battle" to play in Sunday's wild-card game versus the Cincinnati Bengals, reports Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. What It Means:. Adam Schefter of ESPN previously reported that Jackson had a "strong chance" of returning for the Wild Card...
Ex-Eagles QB on thin ice, NFL insider says
For now, the Washignton Commanders quarterback’s future is unknown. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano reports: Asked about the franchise’s plan at QB, and whether Carson Wentz will be with the team next year, Commanders GM Martin Mayhew said, “We’re currently working through all that.”
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets, Eagles get offensive in latest 1st-round mock
Howie Roseman is playing chess while the rest of the NFL is playing checkers. The Philadelphia Eagles general manager assembled a roster which went 14-3 this season, earning the NFC East division title, a first-round bye and home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs. He also has a pair of first-round...
NFL poll: Expert picks for MVP, DPOY, Super Bowl and other awards
With the NFL regular season coming to a close, FOX Sports' NFL reporters and analysts looked back on the full scope of the last 18 weeks, voting on the most deserving candidates for a wide slate of awards. They also looked ahead to the postseason, predicting which NFC and AFC teams are likeliest to reach Super Bowl LVII in Arizona — and which team will ultimately win it.
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles get top-10 pick with selection order set after Week 18 games
Week 18 has been good to the Philadelphia Eagles. Not only did they earn the. in the NFL playoffs with a 22-16 win over the New York Giants, but landed a top-10 pick in the latest NFL draft order. The Eagles boast two, first-round picks — currently sitting 10th and...
Covering the Spread: NFL Wild Card Weekend First Look
After a thrilling Week 18, the Wild Card Weekend matchups for the NFL have been set. Where can we find value in the opening betting markets? numberFire's Jim Sannes runs through what his numbers are saying about the slate, laying out the spots where he sees value and whether he's betting that now or holding out for a better number later.
Tee Higgins absent from Bengals practice Wednesday
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was not present Wednesday for the portion of practice open to the media. Higgins dealt with various ailments throughout the season, but he appeared in every game for the Bengals and hasn't been on the injury report since Week 16 due to a hamstring issue. It's unclear why Higgins was absent on Wednesday, but the Bengals should provide some clarity when they release their first injury report of the week. Cincinnati will face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night in the Wild Card Round. Higgins was targeted seven times in the Bengals' regular-season finale against the Ravens, but he only managed a single seven-yard reception.
Horse Racing Best Bets for Wednesday 1/11/23
According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. #5 Calisue - Tampa Bay Downs R2 (1:00 p.m. EST) Calisue is with a barn with a good strike-rate here and drops into maiden claiming company for the first time, so is expected to make a bold show. Free Shot has a jockey up with a great record here and is the pick of the remainder. Bet Now at FanDuel.
NFL Playoffs: What matchups Eagles fans should be watching
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Fans will have to wait two weeks before they see the Eagles in action after they secured a first-round bye for the NFL Playoffs Wildcard Round. The Eagles are the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which means the road to the Super Bowl will go through Philadelphia as long as the Birds are in the mix. What are the potential matchups for the Eagles in the Divisional Round? Since the Eagles are the No. 1 seed, they will face the lowest seed team that makes it out of the Wild Card Round. The current NFC matchups are The 49ers (2) vs Seahawks (7), Vikings (3) vs Giants (6), and Buccaneers (4) vs Cowboys (5). If both the 49ers and Vikings win, the Eagles would play the winner of the Buccaneers-Cowboys game. While the team and day they will play remain unknown, the positive is they will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Tickets for the Eagles Divisional Round playoff game go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. Here's how you can purchase tickets.
Alex Caruso (ankle) available for Bulls Monday night
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will play Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Caruso is dealing wtih a sprained right ankle. Aftger being listed probable coming into the day, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week. Our models...
NFL picks against the spread Wild Card edition: Buccaneers send the Cowboys home
Our NFL picks against the spread have returned for Wild Card Weekend. There’s six games on slate over the three-day
Jalen Hurts: Why Eagles star will win 2022 NFL MVP
Jalen Hurts has put together an MVP-caliber season. And with what he has done for the Philadelphia Eagles, he deserves to be leading the race to take home the award. Unfortunately for Hurts, his season has been shadowed by the likes of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Bengals QB Joe Burrow, and Bills QB Josh Allen. Along with this, an elbow injury has kept him off the field, which may have also hurt his case. But when healthy, Hurts has put together a season as good as any of the NFL’s other great quarterbacks. And he has proven that he should take home the 2022 NFL MVP award.
