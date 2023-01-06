Read full article on original website
Shapiro’s Delicatessen named among ‘absolute best pastrami in the US’
INDIANAPOLIS — Few sandwiches can stand up to the gargantuan gastronomic feat that is a stacked pastrami sandwich. The delicacy which, per Mashed, was brought to the United States by Jewish immigrants is still front and center of most Jewish deli menus in the U.S. today, including Shapiro’s Delicatessen in Indianapolis.
Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana
Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E....
Indianapolis ranks in top 10 of worst cities for bed bugs
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis has landed in the top ten of an annual list that doesn’t exactly come with bragging rights. The Circle City came in at no. 7 in Orkin’s Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, which is an improvement from its no. 6 ranking last year.
63 years of history: Mug-N-Bun drive-in for sale in Speedway
SPEEDWAY — For 63 years, homemade root beer and cheeseburgers have won over generations of race fans and Hoosiers served from a humble drive-in located a stone’s throw away from the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. But now, the historic slice of Americana located near 10th and Lynhurst is...
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $30,000 was sold in Indiana for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. Someone bought the ticket at Speedway #8036 located at 104 W. 30th St. in Connersville. The winning numbers for the Jan. 10 drawing were 7-13-14-15-18 with the Mega Ball of 9....
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indianapolis for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket, sold at Speedway #5007 located at 8955 U.S. 31 in Indianapolis, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were...
The week starts great; big temperature swings ahead
Warming to very mild temperatures this week. Showers return late in the week as temperatures cool back down to near average. The week starts great; big temperature swings ahead. Warming to very mild temperatures this week. Showers return late in the week as temperatures cool back down to near average.
Rain and snow on the way to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. A few areas of drizzle and light showers were around but for the most part, we stayed dry. As we go through the rest of the week rain and snow showers are on the way!
Only 1 top prize left in these multi-million dollar Hoosier Lottery scratch-off games
INDIANAPOLIS — With another wave of lottery fever gripping the country, your chances of becoming a billionaire are 1 in 302,575,350. You can slightly better your odds of becoming a millionaire by sticking to Hoosier Lottery scratch-offs. (No Hoosier Lottery scratch-offs have a prize of more than $4 million.)
Tensions run high amid search for new Indianapolis Public Library CEO
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Tensions continue to run high in the search for a new Indianapolis Public Library CEO. Protestors spoke out during Monday night’s city county council meeting, demanding the board president resign. Chants erupted during Monday night’s city county council meeting demanding board of trustees president, Hope Tribble,...
Children’s Museum to no longer allow adults to ride historic carousel animals
INDIANAPOLIS — Adult fans of the carousel animals at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis have less than a month before they will no longer be able to ride them. The museum’s official Twitter account published a statement Tuesday saying that, in order to preserve the historic ride, only children 17 years of age or under will be allowed to ride the animals starting Jan. 31.
Welcome back, Chris Wright
CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. New law highlights the need to test children for …. Are your children being exposed to lead? Health...
Two years since record-breaking rain, flooding
INDIANAPOLIS – It has been two years since an area of low pressure brought heavy rain and gusty winds to central Indiana from January 9-11. The heavy rain set a new record in Indianapolis and brought flooding across the state as well. A widespread 2″-4″ fell across the state during that timeframe.
Council considers $23M in city support of Indy apartment developments
INDIANAPOLIS — The City-County Council Monday night is considering more than $23 million in tax increment financing bonds to support a trio of apartment developments that promise to bring more than 600 new units to Indianapolis’ strapped rental housing market. ”Downtown is about 96% occupied,” said Deputy Mayor...
IU Health expands downtown hospital plans, pushes back opening date
INDIANAPOLIS — A significant project in downtown Indianapolis is expanding in scale, increasing its scope and cost. On Monday, Indiana University Health said the board of directors approved funding to upsize its downtown Indianapolis project. The update comes as IU health is working to reflect a need for more acute-care capacity.
Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast
Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast. Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. New law highlights the need to test children for …. Are your children being exposed to lead? Health experts say there’s a good...
Focused school zone patrols launched on east side
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Now that students are back to class after winter break, drivers must pay more attention around school zones. This mission to protect kids compelled District 19 City-county Councilor David Ray to coordinate a plan to better protect kids on his side of town. “It’s going to...
1 killed in double shooting on Indy’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating after a man was killed in a double shooting Sunday night on Indy’s south side. Police said it happened just before 11 p.m. at a gas station near the intersection of W. Thompson Road and S. Harding Street. Police located two victims at...
Lack of volunteers send fire departments down different paths
TRAFALGAR, Ind. — Across Indiana and the country, volunteer fire departments are struggling with their most important resource – volunteers. This is leading different departments down different paths. In 2023, the Trafalgar Fire Department made a big transition to being part time and paid. For 70 years, the department had been volunteer based. Now, those volunteers will be able to get paid, and the station will be staffed by two firefighter/EMTs 24/7.
Man critically injured in near northwest side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition following a shooting Tuesday night on the city’s near northwest side. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 9:50 p.m. to the 1200 block of W. 18th Street on report of a person shot. Upon arrival, IMPD...
