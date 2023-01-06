ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Scott Caan Shares (Slightly Fuzzy) Hawaii Five-0 Memories, Embraces Role as 'Screwed-Up Dude' on Fox's Alert

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42uL1N_0k5nhPrm00

A “missing” person has been found, as Scott Caan returns to TV this weekend with his first role since Hawaii Five-0 wrapped its run in April 2020.

In Fox’s Alert: Missing Persons Unit — premiering this Sunday at 8/7c (following NFL on Fox), before moving to its Mondays-at-9 time slot — Caan plays Jason Grant, a former cop turned private military contractor who, while on the job in Afghanistan, gets word from his wife Nikki ( Devious Maids ‘ Dania Ramirez) that their son Keith has gone missing.

Jason races home, albeit to what proves to be a marriage doomed by Keith’s devastating, unsolved disappearance. With the action jumping forward six years, Nikki is heading up the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit (MPU), whereas Jason’s world is still a bit asunder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jW0on_0k5nhPrm00 “Nikki has a much better head on her shoulders than I do [as Jason],” Caan tells TVLine. “I’m kind of a mess at the beginning of the show. I don’t know what I’m doing with my life….”

Losing Keith “drove Nikki to continue to help people, but with my character, it drove me to check out and fall apart,” Caan adds. “The difference is it got her focused, and it messed me up.”

Jason regains some of his focus when the separated couple receives a proof-of-life photo that suggests Keith is alive and still out there somewhere — though Jason and Nikki, along with their teen daughter Sidney (Fivel Stewart), have trouble arriving at a consensus.

Upon chasing this first lead on Keith, Jason winds up joining Nikki’s team at the MPU, alongside Nikki’s current love interest Mike ( Only Murders in the Building ‘s Ryan Broussard) and forensics whizzes Kemi (Adeola Role) and C (Petey Gibson). But whereas Five-0 ‘s Detective Danny Williams was pretty spot-on with his instincts and execution, Jason is… not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dLMkO_0k5nhPrm00 “In a lot of procedural shows, everybody does the right thing all the time — they have no flaws and they’re perfect,” Caan observes. “But when I read this, I was like, ‘This is a flawed, screwed-up dude who does not always do the right thing.’ To me as an actor, that’s my favorite part of the character, but that’s also probably his weak point. He’s a hothead and doesn’t always take other people’s feelings into consideration.”

Speaking with Caan for the first time since Five-0 ended its 10-season run, we had to invite this generation’s erstwhile “Danno” to reflect on his time on the series, and the ohana that formed. (Keep in mind, Caan aggravated an old knee injury while filming Season 1 and required ACL surgery, and a few seasons in, he began “missing” a handful of episodes each year.)

“Look, obviously some of it was difficult, some it was easy, but at the end of the day, man, I look back at with with nothing but appreciation,” Caan shared. “I made some close friends — Alex O’Loughlin and Meaghan Rath, they’re like my brother and my sister — and the crew in Hawaii is like family. In fact, one of my buddies I worked with for 10 years, a guy from the art department, just stayed at my house for a week.

“Hawaii will always be a special place to me for the rest of my life,” he attested.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FRUcr_0k5nhPrm00 We also invited Caan to weigh in on how some H50 fans seemed to take issue with his aforementioned occasional absences, even framing him as some sort of “reluctant” cast member.

“To clarify that, I could’ve [been in all episodes] and made a lot more money,” he responded, “but I chose not to, so I could spend more time with my family. That’s all that was about.

“If you notice, the first three years when I didn’t have a wife and kid, I wasn’t out of any episodes; that only happened as I started to make family.”

And as for his thoughts on how Five-0 eventually ended, with a planned series finale? Um….

“Honestly, I could not even tell you what it was. That’s how long ago it was, how many episodes of it we did,” he admitted. “The only thing that would shock me is if you told me I died.”

When we quickly recapped that, no, Danny merely took a bullet from a baddie, Caan rightly quipped, “Do you know how many times I got shot on that series??”

Want scoop on Alert: MPU , or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

More from TVLine
Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

NCIS' First-Ever 3-Way Crossover Event Pushed Back — Get New Airdate

Well, you waited this long for the first-ever three-way NCIS universe crossover event. And now you will need to hold on juuuust a bit longer. As announced tonight, during CBS’ coverage of the National Christmas Tree Lighting, the NCIS/ NCIS: Hawaii/ NCIS: Los Angeles one-night crossover event will now air Monday, Jan. 9, starting at 8/7c — a week later than originally planned. In the opening NCIS episode, title “Too Many Cooks,” agents from Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Hawai’i — all in D.C. to attend the retirement party of a beloved FLETC instructor — find themselves jointly investigating his shocking suicide. NCIS:...
HAWAII STATE
TVLine

Michael Weatherly Teases NCIS Fans About Possible #Tiva Sighting in 2023: 'This Might Be an Interesting Year!'

Will 2023 be the year that NCIS fans get to see Tony and Ziva on their screens again, together? Michael Weatherly certainly provided grist for that long-standing mill, with a teasey New Year’s Day tweet. Weatherly had posted a reflective video about the year gone by and year ahead, and like clockwork an NCIS fan countered with their own New Year’s wish, to see Tony and Ziva “reuniting.” Weatherly, who last appeared on NCIS in May 2016, in the Season 13 finale, replied back, “Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such ‘moments’!” Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year...
TVLine

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay: 'I Guess I'm More Similar to Will Than I Thought' — Watch

Roughly six months after confirming his Stranger Things character’s oft-speculated sexuality, actor Noah Schnapp has also come out as gay. The announcement came Thursday via TikTok (click here to watch), with Schnapp writing, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.'” Schnapp’s post also includes him lip-syncing to audio of someone saying, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, it will never be that serious.” But Schnapp saves the best part for his caption: “I guess...
Looper

NCIS' David McCallum Never Fully Understood Why Cote De Pablo Left The Show

"NCIS" has been a television staple for ages, debuting in late September of 2003 and swiftly finding its footing in an increasingly crowded crime procedural landscape. At the time of this writing, it's up to 20 seasons and shows little sign of slowing down despite how much the program has changed since its premiere. In fact, the show has been on the air for so long that the cast has changed in more ways than one, with favorites bidding audiences farewell, newcomers carving out their own place in the series, and regulars becoming infrequent faces.
Popculture

Scott Caan Reflects on Last Chat With Dad James Caan Before His Death

Before James Caan died, his son, Hawaii Five-0 star Scott Caan, got one more special moment with the legendary actor. In a new interview with Extra, Scott spoke about his final conversations with The Godfather actor. Caan died on July 6, 2022, at 82 following a heart attack. "We've always...
HAWAII STATE
Popculture

'NCIS' Casts 'Star Trek' Legend

The first-ever NCIS three-show crossover will feature a familiar face to longtime Star Trek fans. Robert Picardo, who played The Doctor on Star Trek Voyager, plays a key guest role in the action-packed three-hour special. James Morrison, Maya Stojan, and Dawn Olivieri also guest star in the special. Picardo can...
HAWAII STATE
Looper

Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason

Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
SheKnows

Exiting General Hospital Star Defends His Character: ‘That Has to Count For Something, Sprina Fans’

It’s the moment many have waited for but what’s in store next is anyone’s guess…. “Sprina” fans have been watching and patiently waiting for Spencer and Trina to finally give in to their true feelings on General Hospital. And though she’ll have a tough time navigating the emotional fallout of Rory’s tragic death, could this star-crossed duo finally get a Christmas miracle?
Looper

Chicago Fire Fans Think Kelly Severide Hasn't Been The Same Since Season 2

Of all the first responders on NBC's action-drama "Chicago Fire," Taylor Kinney's Lt. Kelly Severide stands out as one of the show's most relatable and popular characters, despite also being one of the most taciturn personalities on this One Chicago hit. And while Severide may sometimes come across as simply fulfilling the strong-and-silent-type addition to the show's proven formula of firefighting heroics and equally fiery personal relationships, he also has his sensitive-bro moments now and then. For instance, his close bond with former Captain Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) found the two men frequently sharing advice on (or commiserating about) the women in their lives.
HollywoodLife

Jamie Lynn Spears & Beverley Mitchell: There Was ‘No Real Way’ To Prepare For Tough ‘Special Forces’ Series (Exclusive)

Celebrities might be known for living pampered lives, but 16 stars just took on the challenge of a lifetime for the show Special Forces: The World’s Toughest Test, out Jan. 4, 2023 on Fox. The show sent a team of actors, athletes, and entertainers overseas to experience the grueling tests used to weed out elite soldiers for the military’s elite Special Forces squad.
OK! Magazine

Jeremy Renner 911 Call Reveals Marvel Star's Torso Was 'Completely Crushed' In Horrific Snowplow Accident: Report

Jeremy Renner was rushed to the hospital in critical condition due to "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" after he was "completely crushed" by a snowplow on Sunday, January 1. Now, 911 emergency call logs have revealed gruesome details of the Hawkeye star's shocking injuries. The call log notes stated that Renner was having an "extremely difficult" time breathing and bleeding heavily from his head and other injured parts of his body. He could be heard making noises of pain in the background of the 911 call.JEREMY RENNER 'LOST A LOT OF BLOOD' AFTER SNOW PLOW RAN OVER HIS LEG...
Popculture

'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Returns to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness

The Conners Thanksgiving episode for 2022 is sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back Roseanne alum Estelle Parsons or the first time in two years. But the details introduced in the episode quickly turned into a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
FanSided

Chicago Fire fans are furious about character’s return

Leading up to the Chicago Fire fall finale, NBC promised a returning face would be making their way back to town. What we never expected was that the returning character would be one who we had hoped to have seen the last of and not someone we had been hoping to see back in the Windy City.
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser Lands New Western Role

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser did not take a break from the Western genre after filming the hit Paramount Network's latest season. Instead, he filmed Dead Man's Hand, a movie shot in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Lionsgate's Grindhouse Entertainment Group picked up North American distribution rights to the project on Tuesday, reports Deadline. The film is expected to be released in 2023.
NEW MEXICO STATE
TVLine

TVLine

59K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy