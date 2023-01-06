“Tank hard for Bedard” is a phrase that is making its way around social media this NHL season. In case you haven’t heard yet, Connor Bedard is the runaway favorite to be the top pick in the 2023 NHL Draft in June. In some ways, it harkens back to the 2015 NHL Draft when teams were enduring dishonor for another Connor – Connor McDavid to be specific. Since then, we have seen why so much hype surrounded McDavid in his draft year. In fact, the player picked directly after McDavid, Jack Eichel, was something of an afterthought in the weeks and months heading up to that draft despite boasting an impressive pedigree of his own. Since then, Eichel has gone on to become a bona fide top center in the NHL, though not at the same level as the generational McDavid.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO