The Hockey Writers
Coyotes Need to Pounce on Maple Leafs Trade Interest
The Arizona Coyotes should have one thing on their mind and it’s tanking for Connor Bedard. Entering Saturday’s play the desert dogs sit 29th overall in the NHL and are certainly within striking distance of becoming the worst team in the league. Being the worst has its perks this season as a generational talent is available at the top of the draft, as well as some other top-five talent that could have lasting impacts on an organization.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Can Solve Their Biggest Problem Trading for Ryan O’Reilly
Making the playoffs has become more realistic for the Buffalo Sabres in recent weeks, and now they must take a hard look at their roster to see what they really need. Scoring has not been an issue, the goaltending has been decent, and the defense is improving every game, but they lack a key element from their overall game: face-off prowess. To improve on this, they will need some outside help since the current center group is not cutting it.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Could Trade Kravtsov, Kakko or Lafreniere Soon
New York Rangers president and general manager (GM) Chris Drury may have to make a tough decision between now and the trade deadline, as he might have to part ways with one of his young and talented forwards for a high-end veteran player to bring home the Stanley Cup. However, he certainly won’t get rid of the coveted youngsters who were drafted ninth, second, and first overall in three consecutive years for a small price. Let’s look at if or how any of these players might find themselves elsewhere by March 3.
The Hockey Writers
OHL: Spitfires Get Castle & Dionicio From IceDogs Before Deadline
The Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Windsor Spitfires aren’t done wheeling and dealing just yet. After two big pre-deadline trades earlier this week, general manager Bill Bowler made another move on Friday, bringing in two veterans from the Niagara IceDogs. With the Spitfires battling for first place in the...
Nashville Predators broadcaster Pete Weber expects to return after brain surgery
Nashville Predators broadcaster Pete Weber is having brain surgery and says he expects to return quickly to the team's radio broadcasts.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Joonas Korpisalo Showing He Still Belongs
Joonas Korpisalo, like the rest of the Columbus Blue Jackets’ goaltenders, had a bit of a rough start to the 2022-23 season. Since returning from his recent injury, however, he’s been playing at a much different level than we’ve seen from him in recent memory. It’s hard not to have fond memories of when he made his presence felt early in his career with strong performances during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. At times, he even outplayed two-time Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky and had some unforgettable moments for Blue Jackets fans.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Sabres, Sharks, Bruins
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what is the value of Joel Edmundson on the NHL trade market? Meanwhile, did the Buffalo Sabres almost trade Tage Thompson? Will Timo Meier stick with the San Jose Sharks? Finally, what is the latest talk surrounding David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins?. What...
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Gaudreau, Gavrikov & More
The Columbus Blue Jackets are frustrated from top to bottom. When dealing with a 1-9-0 stretch in their last 10 games, it’s easy to see why frustration is present. The bad news is that there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight given the upcoming schedule. The...
The Hockey Writers
Ex-Maple Leafs Goalie Michael Hutchinson: Where’s He Now?
Michael Hutchinson is an example of what life in the NHL can look like if you’re a good player, but not a star player. As a goalie from nearby Barrie, Ontario, Hutchinson was drafted by the Boston Bruins in the third round (77th overall) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Uninspired Offense Leads to Loss vs. Kings
The Vegas Golden Knights had their three-game winning streak snapped after falling to the Los Angeles Kings in uncharacteristic fashion on Saturday, losing 5-1 and bringing their record to 27-13-2. This was the second straight loss to the Kings, giving them a 1-2-0 record against them this season with their final meeting coming in April, just two weeks before the regular season ends.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Stock Up, Stock Down: Cirelli, Penalties & More
It was not the outcome the Tampa Bay Lightning wanted from their three-game road trip to start the 2023 calendar year. The trip started well, beating the struggling Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Tuesday (Jan. 3), before falling to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday (Jan. 4) on the second of their back-to-back games. The most disappointing game of the road trip came on Friday (Jan. 6), as the Lightning fell to the Winnipeg Jets in a game where they actually outplayed their opponent.
The Hockey Writers
London Knights Should Trade for Shane Wright
Less than a week removed from a gold medal on his birthday at the World Junior Championship in Halifax and the Seattle Kraken decided to send Shane Wright back to the OHL’s Kingston Frontenacs, likely with the expectation that he would end up on a contender before the Jan. 10 OHL trade deadline.
The Hockey Writers
NHL 2022-23 Power Rankings: Week 14
It’s a new year, and that means we have a new look for THW’s power rankings! After taking a few weeks off due to the holiday season, we are back and ready to discuss the big changes taking place across the NHL. With the season roughly 50 percent...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Vrana Clears Waivers, Proving Wingers Hold Little Value
This week saw Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman do the unthinkable, placing Czechian sniper Jakub Vrana on waivers, free for any NHL team to pick up. The Red Wings fandom was in shambles for exactly 24 hours as it awaited the inevitable announcement of which team decided to take him off waivers.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Bruins’ Perfect 3-Game California Road Trip
For the second time in a month, the Boston Bruins had a three-game West Coast road trip and for the second time in a month, the Black and Gold were able to have a successful trip. After winning two of their three games in December, Boston swept the games by outscoring their opponents by a 16-5 margin to head home with the NHL’s best record at 32-4-4.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Remain Team with Many Flaws in Year 8 of McDavid
While it feels like forever ago, you don’t have to go all that far back to find a time when the Edmonton Oilers were the laughingstock of the NHL. Despite having three first-overall picks in three straight years from 2010-2012, they continued to be among the worst teams in the league, which led them to select first overall yet again in 2015.
The Hockey Writers
3 Ducks Prospects Return Home with a WJC Gold
Anaheim Ducks prospects Olen Zellweger, Nathan Gaucher and Tyson Hinds helped deliver a gold medal win in last night’s World Junior Championship final against Czechia, who proved to be a worthy adversary and game opponent all tournament long with stellar performances in all three phases of the game. It was a familiar scene for Team Canada as well as Zellweger and Gaucher, who were among the players representing the nation in consecutive tournaments, the first of which ended in August, also with a Team Canada victory. It was the nation’s first back-to-back WJC win since 2009.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Severson & Hughes Shine in Thrilling OT Win Over Rangers
The New Jersey Devils earned their 25th victory of the season on Jan. 7 after beating the New York Rangers in overtime by a final score of 4-3. Defenseman Damon Severson was the hero Saturday afternoon. After the game, he walked into the locker room, quietly sat at his stall, and removed his skates. I walked over and was met with a smile from the Melville native, and wearing my own smile, I congratulated him and asked how he was feeling.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: St. Louis Blues – 1/8/23
Last night the Minnesota Wild went toe-to-toe with one of the best offenses in the NHL, the Buffalo Sabres, in their own arena and matched them right up until an overtime heartbreaker ended it. Tonight they are back at the Xcel Energy Center and will face the St. Louis Blues for the second time in just eight days, with the last meeting on New Year’s Eve being a decisive 5-2 win for the Wild. The Blues are also on the second night of a back-to-back as they dropped a close one to the Montreal Canadiens last night.
The Hockey Writers
Adam Fantilli Emerging as Much More than a Consolation Prize
“Tank hard for Bedard” is a phrase that is making its way around social media this NHL season. In case you haven’t heard yet, Connor Bedard is the runaway favorite to be the top pick in the 2023 NHL Draft in June. In some ways, it harkens back to the 2015 NHL Draft when teams were enduring dishonor for another Connor – Connor McDavid to be specific. Since then, we have seen why so much hype surrounded McDavid in his draft year. In fact, the player picked directly after McDavid, Jack Eichel, was something of an afterthought in the weeks and months heading up to that draft despite boasting an impressive pedigree of his own. Since then, Eichel has gone on to become a bona fide top center in the NHL, though not at the same level as the generational McDavid.
