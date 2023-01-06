Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Johnson declares for NFL DraftThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Unusual Facts About ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
Music mania: Spring semester concert guideThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: Seniors look to take team to national heightsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
wyso.org
Time is ticking for Ohio lawmakers to act on marijuana legalization to preempt ballot initiative
The clock is ticking for state lawmakers to pass an initiated statute that would allow marijuana use and sales for anyone over 21 in Ohio. If they don't act in a little less than four months the group that presented the legislature with the initiated statute intends to proceed with efforts to put the issue before voters in November.
columbusunderground.com
Ohio Legislation Vetoed That Would Have Banned Columbus Vape Ban
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed legislation Thursday that would’ve preempted local bans on flavored tobacco. He’s been telegraphing the move for weeks and spoke about the decision flanked by health officials at the Statehouse. “This measure is not — is not in the public interest,” DeWine said of...
wcbe.org
DeWine and opponents set agenda for second term
Gov. Mike DeWine, during his inaugural address for his second term in office, said his plans for the next four years as governor will be centered on public health, mental health, and extending opportunities for Ohioans. DeWine’s inauguration ceremony was at the Ohio Statehouse Monday. He was surrounded by family,...
sciotopost.com
Advocates Cheer as Ohio Erases the R-Word in State Law
COLUMBUS, OHIO – After two years of advocacy from Ohioans with disabilities and dozens of disability, aging and victim advocacy organizations, Gov. DeWine has signed the Mental Health and Disability Terminology Act (HB 281). The Act changes harmful and derogatory language about people with disabilities that had been written into the Ohio Revised Code. These include such words as “idiot,” “deaf and dumb,” “mentally retarded,” “lunatics,” “mental defective,” “crippled child/children,” “derangement” and “handicapped.”
Law impacting affordable housing now in effect in Ohio
Under the new law, developers will no longer be able to use two specific tax credits together: the Federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit and the Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit.
Ohio law now requires you to show ID to vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a sweeping package of election law changes Friday that includes the state’s first photo ID requirement and shortened windows after Election Day for returning and curing ballots. In a statement, DeWine said the new law would protect election integrity. “I appreciate the General Assembly working with my administration on […]
Bibb prevails on marijuana legislation
Mayor Justin Bibb has a new policy victory to celebrate. Driving the news: Gov. Mike DeWine has signed legislation to empower cities and county prosecutors to expunge low-level marijuana convictions. The legislation, an amendment to a sweeping criminal justice reform bill, was the result of lobbying efforts by Bibb and...
wcbe.org
Greg Moody on Leadership and Health in Ohio
On Prognosis Ohio 118, Dan Skinner talks with Greg Moody to reflect on his work as the Director of Governor Kasich’s Office of Health Transformation and learn about his current work at the John Glenn College of Public Affairs on nonpartisan leadership in health care. Dan and Greg talk...
cwcolumbus.com
DeWine signs 5 executive orders after oath of office, TikTok banned from state devices
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — TikTok is now banned on all state-owned or leased devices after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed five new executive orders Sunday evening. Within minutes of taking the official oath of office for his second term as governor, DeWine issued five executive orders. Signed Executive Order...
wbnowqct.com
New Ban In Place
Ohio’s capital city can keep its ban on sales of flavored tobacco products, after Gov., DeWine vetoed a bill that would have put such regulation in the hands of the state instead of local communities. The measure, passed by the GOP-led Ohio Legislature in December, had said regulating tobacco and alternative nicotine products should be up to the state, not municipalities. It would have prevented communities from voting to restrict things like smoking, e-cigarettes and sales of flavored vaping products. The provision came before the state Senate just days after the city of Columbus announced it would prohibit sales of flavored tobacco products. The veto wasn’t a surprise from DeWine, who fought for regulation of tobacco products in his time as a U.S. senator, especially to protect children from becoming addicted to nicotine products.
WYTV.com
Ohio part of massive DEA fentanyl seizure
DETROIT, Mich. (WKBN) – Across the U.S., over 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized in 2022. Laboratory estimates show the drugs represent more than 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl. In Ohio, Michigan, and Northern Kentucky, the DEA seized...
DeWine vetoes bill that would have stopped flavored tobacco ban
(The Center Square) – Columbus’ ban on flavored tobacco products got new life Thursday morning after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill that would have stopped communities from creating their own regulations. DeWine said House Bill 513 is not in the best interest of Ohioans and said he would support a statewide ban on flavored tobacco products. “Candidly, we’re dealing with young people’s lives and when a local community...
Ohio SNAP Food Stamp benefits will have changes in 2023
Several changes are coming in 2023 for those who receive SNAP benefits.
Voucher lawsuit can move forward, judge says
LIMA — A lawsuit objecting to Ohio’s school voucher program may proceed after a Franklin County judge denied the state’s motion to dismiss. Ohio’s Attorney General’s office argued that student and school district plaintiffs lacked standing to sue and the that courts have already settled the issue.
WFMJ.com
Coalition aims to legalize marijuana in Ohio
2023 could be the year recreational marijuana is legalized in Ohio. A group calling itself "Ohio Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol" is trying to legalize marijuana use in the state. After being reintroduced this week in the Ohio legislature, the Ohio General Assembly has four months to vote to...
DeWine bans TikTok, other Chinese-operated apps on state-owned devices
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has issued an executive order banning TikTok and other Chinese-owned apps on electronic devices used by government employees.
Statehouse ‘coup’ — Ohio GOP bitterly divided by deal with Democrats to elect House Speaker
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Late-night phone calls, behind-closed-door bargaining and a deal with the Democrats led to […] The post Statehouse ‘coup’ — Ohio GOP bitterly divided by deal with Democrats to elect House Speaker appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
One Ohio City Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
Changes to Ohio SNAP benefits coming in 2023
According to NBC4i, Several changes are coming in 2023 that could impact those who receive SNAP benefits. The USDA says the temporary boost, known as emergency allotments, to SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will end nationwide in 2023. Also, households that receive SNAP and Social Security...
Ohio's medical marijuana market set to more than double in 2023
The number of Ohioans using medicinal marijuana legally through the state’s regulated marketplace jumped 20% in the last year.
Comments / 1