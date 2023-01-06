ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbusunderground.com

Ohio Legislation Vetoed That Would Have Banned Columbus Vape Ban

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed legislation Thursday that would’ve preempted local bans on flavored tobacco. He’s been telegraphing the move for weeks and spoke about the decision flanked by health officials at the Statehouse. “This measure is not — is not in the public interest,” DeWine said of...
OHIO STATE
wcbe.org

DeWine and opponents set agenda for second term

Gov. Mike DeWine, during his inaugural address for his second term in office, said his plans for the next four years as governor will be centered on public health, mental health, and extending opportunities for Ohioans. DeWine’s inauguration ceremony was at the Ohio Statehouse Monday. He was surrounded by family,...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Advocates Cheer as Ohio Erases the R-Word in State Law

COLUMBUS, OHIO – After two years of advocacy from Ohioans with disabilities and dozens of disability, aging and victim advocacy organizations, Gov. DeWine has signed the Mental Health and Disability Terminology Act (HB 281). The Act changes harmful and derogatory language about people with disabilities that had been written into the Ohio Revised Code. These include such words as “idiot,” “deaf and dumb,” “mentally retarded,” “lunatics,” “mental defective,” “crippled child/children,” “derangement” and “handicapped.”
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio law now requires you to show ID to vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a sweeping package of election law changes Friday that includes the state’s first photo ID requirement and shortened windows after Election Day for returning and curing ballots. In a statement, DeWine said the new law would protect election integrity. “I appreciate the General Assembly working with my administration on […]
OHIO STATE
Axios

Bibb prevails on marijuana legislation

Mayor Justin Bibb has a new policy victory to celebrate. Driving the news: Gov. Mike DeWine has signed legislation to empower cities and county prosecutors to expunge low-level marijuana convictions. The legislation, an amendment to a sweeping criminal justice reform bill, was the result of lobbying efforts by Bibb and...
CLEVELAND, OH
wcbe.org

Greg Moody on Leadership and Health in Ohio

On Prognosis Ohio 118, Dan Skinner talks with Greg Moody to reflect on his work as the Director of Governor Kasich’s Office of Health Transformation and learn about his current work at the John Glenn College of Public Affairs on nonpartisan leadership in health care. Dan and Greg talk...
OHIO STATE
wbnowqct.com

New Ban In Place

Ohio’s capital city can keep its ban on sales of flavored tobacco products, after Gov., DeWine vetoed a bill that would have put such regulation in the hands of the state instead of local communities. The measure, passed by the GOP-led Ohio Legislature in December, had said regulating tobacco and alternative nicotine products should be up to the state, not municipalities. It would have prevented communities from voting to restrict things like smoking, e-cigarettes and sales of flavored vaping products. The provision came before the state Senate just days after the city of Columbus announced it would prohibit sales of flavored tobacco products. The veto wasn’t a surprise from DeWine, who fought for regulation of tobacco products in his time as a U.S. senator, especially to protect children from becoming addicted to nicotine products.
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Ohio part of massive DEA fentanyl seizure

DETROIT, Mich. (WKBN) – Across the U.S., over 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized in 2022. Laboratory estimates show the drugs represent more than 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl. In Ohio, Michigan, and Northern Kentucky, the DEA seized...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

DeWine vetoes bill that would have stopped flavored tobacco ban

(The Center Square) – Columbus’ ban on flavored tobacco products got new life Thursday morning after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill that would have stopped communities from creating their own regulations. DeWine said House Bill 513 is not in the best interest of Ohioans and said he would support a statewide ban on flavored tobacco products. “Candidly, we’re dealing with young people’s lives and when a local community...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lima News

Voucher lawsuit can move forward, judge says

LIMA — A lawsuit objecting to Ohio’s school voucher program may proceed after a Franklin County judge denied the state’s motion to dismiss. Ohio’s Attorney General’s office argued that student and school district plaintiffs lacked standing to sue and the that courts have already settled the issue.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Coalition aims to legalize marijuana in Ohio

2023 could be the year recreational marijuana is legalized in Ohio. A group calling itself "Ohio Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol" is trying to legalize marijuana use in the state. After being reintroduced this week in the Ohio legislature, the Ohio General Assembly has four months to vote to...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Statehouse ‘coup’ — Ohio GOP bitterly divided by deal with Democrats to elect House Speaker

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Late-night phone calls, behind-closed-door bargaining and a deal with the Democrats led to […] The post Statehouse ‘coup’ — Ohio GOP bitterly divided by deal with Democrats to elect House Speaker appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
93.1 WZAK

Changes to Ohio SNAP benefits coming in 2023

According to NBC4i, Several changes are coming in 2023 that could impact those who receive SNAP benefits. The USDA says the temporary boost, known as emergency allotments, to SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will end nationwide in 2023. Also, households that receive SNAP and Social Security...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy