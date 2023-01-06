ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael B. Jordan To Make ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Debut As Lil Baby Performs

By Amber Corrine
 3 days ago
Sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live has a few fresh faces scheduled to host and perform in 2023. Announced Jan. 5, Michael B. Jordan and Lil Baby are booked as the special guests for January 28th’s episode.

Season 48 of the late-night entertainment show has already enlisted hosting assistance and performances from Megan Thee Stallion and Jack Harlow , as well as Dave Chappelle and Keke Palmer who revealed her baby bump during her SNL monologue. The program has also featuring musical sets from Kendrick Lamar, Willow, Steve Lacy, SZA and Lizzo.

Now, the Creed III star will tap into his comedic side — a side he rarely shows — as he takes on various hilarious segments on the NBC staple.

In an Instagram Story, Jordan posted the traditional SNL announcement displaying three sticky notes — two of which had his and the It’s Only Me rapper’s names. Jordan’s forthcoming hosting-gig comes right before the premiere of the third installment of the Creed saga, set to hit theaters on March 3, 2023.

The 35-year-old also recently became part owner of the English football team AFC Bournemouth and attended the team’s home game on Dec. 31, just two hours southwest of London. There he was greeted with love and excited fans as he walked through a sea of football fanatics.

Besides the Newark, NJ native gearing up to promote his Rocky -derived film and host his annual Legacy Classic HBCU basketball in his hometown on Feb. 4, Baby will also be celebrating his recent strides.

The Atlanta rapper recently released his third studio album back in October, which boasts popular tracks including “In A Minute,” “Heyy,” and “California Breeze.” Now fans will get to see Baby possibly perform some of their favorite songs from the 23-track LP on live TV.

Premiering Saturday (Jan. 28) at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC, viewers are in for a treat as both stars take the SNL stage for the first time.

