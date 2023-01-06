ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 People Shot In Miami During French Montana Video Shoot

Ten people were shot during a French Montana and Rob49 video shoot in Miami on Thursday night (Jan. 5), reports WSVN 7 . Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a shooting outside of The Licking Gardens, allegedly involving three separate crime scenes converging.

According to NBC6 , law enforcement detailed that a different confrontation at a different location led to the restaurant, resulting in Rob49 getting shot.

MGPD detective Diana Gorgue reported that the police were actively working through the crime scene , investigating “multiple shots [across] multiple cases,” consisting of four victims who were airlifted to a trauma center. The Licking Gardens shooting also found four other victims hauling themselves to a nearby hospital.

Witnesses of the shooting expressed to the local police that gunfire popped off during Montana’s video but didn’t specify whether the two events were connected.

Another witness who came to watch French work on the video said a bystander was allegedly robbed of his belongings, including a watch, keys, and wallet. The reporting of the crime scene also was unclear whether or not bullets were fired into the nearby crowd or if the gunfire was isolated.

“[He asked to] call his mother and see if we can get spare car keys and make sure, you know, he’s OK, and then the gunshots went off,” Ced Mogul, a local rapper, said. “At least 13, 14, 15 gunshots. It was very rapid. It sounded like an assault rifle.”

“I took off running, and I was looking back, but I was like, ‘You know what? Let me just duck first,” Mogul continued, explaining his mindset during the shooting. “And then people started asking me, ‘Can you help me? When I realized people were asking for help, there was nothing you could do about it when you got shot.”

Authorities have stated they were unsure where French Montana was during the shooting, but it seems he wasn’t injured by gunfire. TMZ reports that security safely ushered the Moroccan-born artist away from the calamity.

French Montana attends the 2022 Pencils of Promise Gala at Museum of Moving Image on October 20, 2022 in New York City.

