Popcaan And Drake Head To The Tropics In “We Caa Done” Music Video
Popcaan has unleashed the music video to his Drake -assisted single “We Caa Done” in which he and his Canadian costar bask in the tropical vibe. Directed by Theo Skudra, the visual begins with Popcaan lighting a blunt as the sun sets across the horizon, with the Yardie sensation eventually joining Drake and crew for a day of celebration and relaxation.
"Try fi rush me out, try fi brush me off, I see," the 6 God purrs on the hook, his fluttery vocals laying the groundwork for his collaborator to build off with his opening stanza.
“Yeah, short but mi heavy/Chain ’round mi neck can buy a couple Chevy” the St. Thomas native boasts, holding court amid a rubble structure while rocking his signature shades.
From cruising on the water to lounging with a bevy of gorgeous women, Pop and Drizzy live it up while enjoying the fruits of their labor, ending the evening fireside for a festive nightcap. Featuring cameos from rapper Lil Yachty and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, the video brings viewers into Popcaan’s world of sun-soaked weather and picturesque views.
“We Caa Done” marks the third time Popcaan and Drake have appeared on an official release together. The pair previously collaborated on the tracks “All I Need” and “Twist & Turn” from the Caribbean deejay’s last project Fixtape . However, their working relationship extends as far back as the mid-aughts, when the Where We Come From creator appeared on a leaked version of “Controlla,” which would eventually be released as part of Drake’s Views album without his vocals. In 2018, Popcaan inked a record dea l with Drake’s OVO Records.
Popcaan is currently gearing up for the release of his fifth studio album Great Is He , which has been preceded by multiple singles including “Skeleton Cartier,” “Next to Me,” and “Set It.”
Watch Popcaan and Drake’s “We Caa Done” music video below.
