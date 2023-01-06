ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slick Rick To Receive 2023 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award

By DeMicia Inman
Slick Rick is set to be honored for his musical influence and accomplishments by the Recording Academy. The Hip-Hop veteran has been recognized as a 2023 recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award presented during Grammy week.

“To be receiving this honor is incredible,” tweeted Rick the Ruler, sharing the news. “And to be in marvelous company with my fellow inductees is humbling. God is good. All the time!”

According to a press release, “this Special Merit Award is presented by vote of the Recording Academy’s National Trustees to performers who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording.”

2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To Know

Trophies will be presented to all recipients during the Special Merit Award Ceremony on Feb. 4th in Los Angeles, the night before the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre.

“The Academy is proud to celebrate this diverse slate of influential music people spanning numerous genres and crafts as our 2023 Special Merit Awards honorees,” explained Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “Each creator on this list has made an impact on our industry — from technical to creative achievements — representing the breadth of music’s diverse community. We’re excited to celebrate this group of legends next month that continues to inspire and shape the music world.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EvPJK_0k5nh4f000
American Motown band The Supremes , left to right, Mary Wilson, Florence Ballard (1942 – 1976) and Diana Ross arrive at London’s Heathrow Airport.

Additional honorees include Bobby McFerrin, Nirvana, Ma Rainey, Nile Rodgers, The Supremes — founded by Diana Ross, Mary Wilson, and Florence Ballard — and Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson of Heart. Past Lifetime Achievement Award honorees include Aretha Franklin, Run DMC, Marvin Gaye, The Isley Brothers, Bob Marley, Stevie Wonder, and Diana Ross as a solo act.

Alongside the aforementioned honorees for the Special Merit Award Ceremony, Henry Diltz, Ellis Marsalis, and Jim Stewart are set to receive the Trustees Award. The Audio Engineering Society (AES) and Dr. Andy Hildebrand have been announced as the Technical GRAMMY Award honorees. The Best Song For Social Change honoree will be revealed at a later date.

