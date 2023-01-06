ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

‘Jackass’ Alum Bam Margera Reveals He Was ‘Pronounced Dead’ After Suffering 5 Seizures from COVID

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MWgTI_0k5nh08600

Former “ Jackass ” star Bam Margera is detailing his recovery from a life-threatening medical condition.

After contracting COVID-19, Margera revealed he suffered five severe seizures and aspiration pneumonia, leading to an almost fatal result.

“I basically was pronounced dead on Elvis’ birthday,” Margera said during “Steve-O’s Wild Ride” podcast. “I did not know that I had gnarly COVID.”

He continued, “My body was shutting down, and I went into four seizures, each one lasting 10 to 20 minutes, and on the fourth one, I bit my tongue so hard it was nearly falling off. It got so swollen and puffy, it wouldn’t fit in my mouth, and I was drinking the infected blood, which gave me pneumonia as well, so when the shaman took me to the hospital, I went into my fifth seizure, and I couldn’t breathe without a tube down my throat.”

Margera, whose real name is Brandon Cole Margera, was unconscious for five days in a San Diego hospital despite feeling like he was admitted only “a couple of hours” ago. After eight days in total, Margera was released from the hospital. “When they took that tube out I felt like I sucked on Darth Vader’s dick,” he said.

Margera was booted from the “Jackass Forever” film after he allegedly broke a contract clause to stay sober during production. He tested positive for Adderall, which violated the “wellness agreement” Margera agreed to with the “Jackass Forever” producers while he was in rehab in 2019 prior to joining production. Margera said at the time, via Variety , that he had been taking Adderall by prescription for a decade.

The star filed a lawsuit against Paramount, “Jackass” co-creator Johnny Knoxville, and “Jackass Forever” director Spike Jonze disputing the termination. The suit was later settled.

“I don’t want to get into public back-and-forth with Bam,” Knoxville told GQ at the time. “I just want him to get better.”

Knoxville was later sued by a TaskRabbit handyman for emotional distress after an alleged on-camera prank involving threats of violence, illegal arrests for drug possession, and bizarre circumstances.

“At this point, Plaintiff was in a panic,” the lawsuit filed in December 2022 read. “In the span of just minutes, he had been threatened with being beaten up, told he botched the repair job, accused of murdering a pony, had his car taken without his permission, and was now being told that he would be arrested for possession of illicit narcotics.”

The handyman was offered a few hundred dollars after the sequence was revealed to be a prank with Knoxville, presumably for “Jackass.” Yet according to the lawsuit, handyman Khalil Khan suffered from “lack of sleep, anxiety, and emotional distress” after the incident, fearing that he would suffer from “embarrassment and ridicule” once the bit was made public.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘My Beautiful Laundrette’ Writer Hanif Kureishi Suffers Dangerous Fall: ‘I Woke Up in a Pool of Blood’

Hanif Kureishi, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter best known for penning the Daniel Day-Lewis romance “My Beautiful Laundrette,” suffered a potentially catastrophic fall that could prevent him from working again. In a Twitter thread on Friday, the actor detailed the dangerous accident that took place in his apartment in Rome over the winter holidays. “I should like you to know that on Boxing Day, in Rome, after taking a comfortable walk to the Piazza del Popolo, followed by a stroll through the Villa Borghese, and then back to the apartment, I had a fall,” Kureishi wrote. “I had just seen Mo Salah score...
IndieWire

Paul Mescal Set to Star in Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel

Are you not entertained? Paul Mescal is in talks to lead “Gladiator 2,” helmed by original director Ridley Scott, a source confirmed to IndieWire. After Scott revealed that the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2000 film will take place 20 years later, with Mescal’s role as part of the next generation of the ruling Roman family. The estimated era for the film is 200 B.C.E. The “Aftersun” actor is set to star as lead character Lucius, the nephew of since-deceased Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) who was killed by Russell Crowe’s Maximus. Lucius is the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and grandson of Marcus Aurelius. “Gladiator 2”...
IndieWire

After ‘Tulsa King,’ Sylvester Stallone Might Stop Acting in His Own Projects

Sylvester Stallone’s rise is a story so celebrated, it’s come to shape how we imagine the Hollywood dream. A young, no-name actor writes a script, sells it to a studio, fights to play the title role, and — for his effort, his faith, and his talent — the movie turns him into a star. More than a star, really. “Rocky” and the ensuing sequels helped establish Stallone as a multi-hyphenate artist. For nearly 50 years, Stallone has been writing, acting, producing, and directing many of his own projects. But after his latest dual role — leading and executive producing the Paramount+...
Page Six

Bam Margera says he ‘was basically pronounced dead,’ had 4 seizures after pneumonia

Bam Margera “was basically pronounced dead” last month after suffering a series of seizures while hospitalized for pneumonia. The former professional skateboarder appeared on Thursday’s episode of “Steve-O’s Wild Ride!” podcast and explained that a “gnarly” case of COVID-19 spurred his health woes. “My body was shutting down and I went into four seizures — each one lasting 10 to 20 minutes and on the fourth one, I bit my tongue so hard, it was nearly falling off,” he said. “It was swollen and puffy and wouldn’t fit in my mouth and I was drinking infected blood, which gave me pneumonia...
ComicBook

Jackass Star Bam Margera Opens Up About Health Scare, "I Was Pronounced Dead"

As fans may recall, reports of Bam Margera having a major health scare popped up at the start of December. Reports at the time revealed he was being treated at an ICU and was being put on a ventilator. The professional skateboarder has now pulled back the curtain on what happened that day, revealing that he was even pronounced dead at one point. Margera sat down with his Jackass co-star Steve-O on his new podcast to talk about it and confirm how dangerous of a situation he really was in at the time. Speaking on the Steve-O's Wild Ride podcast, Margera revealed:
TVLine

Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54

Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
Closer Weekly

Paula Abdul Revealed Getting Plastic Surgery Before Photoshop Accusations: See Transformation Pictures

Paula Abdul is a force in the entertainment industry as one of the most well-known dancers, choreographers and singers. After appearing as a judge on American Idol from 2002 to 2009, the “Opposites Attract” artist gained even more fame. However, with popularity comes unwanted attention, and Paula was accused by countless social media trolls of getting plastic surgery and making a major mistake with Photoshop.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

YouTube Star Keenan Cahill Dies From Surgery Complications

Keenan Cahill, the beloved YouTube star known for his lip-synching videos, died on Thursday from surgery complications. He was 27. Cahill was just an infant when he was diagnosed with Maroteaux Lamy Syndrome, a progressive condition that causes tissues and organs to enlarge and deteriorate at an accelerated rate. Cahill, who had created videos with Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry, 50 Cent and many other stars, announced earlier this month that he was scheduled to have open heart surgery on Dec. 15. On a GoFundMe that announced his death, Cahill's family said the online star was recovering from the surgery when he suddenly developed complications Thursday. He will go down as one of YouTube's original stars, first going viral in 2010 and amassing over 500 million views and 700,000 subscribers over the years. “Rip Keenan Thank You for always making the world smile,” Pauly D wrote in a tweet that included a photo of the two performing together.Rip Keenan 😢 Thank You for always making the world smile @KeenanCahill pic.twitter.com/bOLbm8ZmMD— DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) December 30, 2022 Read it at People
E! News

Actor Tyler Sanders’ Parents Speak Out After His Cause of Death Revealed

Watch: Selena Gomez Reflects on Mental Health Struggles With New Initiative. Tyler Sanders' parents are raising awareness toward mental wellbeing. In statements obtained by E! News, David and Ginger Sanders mourned the loss of the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor, who died from the effects of fentanyl on June 16. The 18-year-old's death has been ruled accidental, according to an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, obtained by E! News.
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Claps Back At Jamie Lynn For Complaining About Being Her Sister On ‘Special Forces’

Britney Spears didn’t hold back when it came to her reaction about sister Jamie Lynn Spears‘s comments about being her younger sister. “Are we gonna say it was hard being my sister ???? Hmmmmmmmmmmm …. really ???” Britney, 41, began her Instagram caption with sarcasm. The “Toxic” singer went on to recall the difficult years of her strict conservatorship, where her dad Jamie Spears controlled her finances and seeming basic freedoms, such as being able to go out for dinner with friends or drink alcohol during her Las Vegas residency and beyond.
Decider.com

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Down In Tears On ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Talking About Daughter’s Near-Death Experience and Relationship With Britney Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears is facing her inner demons on Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, and in the two-hour series premiere on January 4, the 31-year-old actor emotionally addressed the backlash from her teenage pregnancy, recalled a past family tragedy, and opened up about her sister Britney Spears. The high-intensity survivalist reality show sent the Sweet Magnolias star and 15 other celebrities to Wadi Rum, Jordan, for 10 days of grueling Special Forces-inspired training exercises. Alongside Danny Amendola, Mel B, Hannah Brown, Tyler Florence, Kate Gosselin, Dwight Howard, Montell Jordan, Gus Kenworthy, Nastia Liukin, Carli Lloyd, Beverley Mitchell, Kenya Moore, Mike Piazza,...
ComicBook

The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Says Howard Stern Refuses to Have Him on His Show

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus claims that Howard Stern refuses to have him on The Howard Stern Show. Reedus reconnected with his former Walking Dead co-star and pal, Jon Bernthal, for Bernthal's podcast show REAL ONES. The two actors recalled how they used to get up on early mornings in Atlanta and drive together to The Walking Dead set, while listening religiously to Howard Stern. However, that fanboy love was never recipricated by Stern – although Jon Bernthal seems to have a few ideas of why...
The Independent

Raised by Wolves star sent to hospital after being bitten six times by beach seal

Raised by Wolves actor Loulou Taylor shared images of her injuries after being attacked by a seal. The actor, who played Cassia in the HBO Max sci-fi drama series, was in the water at Clifton Beach in Cape Town, South Africa, when the marine mammal came ashore.In footage shared by the New York Post, beachgoers are seen excited by the seal’s presence at first, however, the atmosphere shifts as the seal begins biting people.It returns to the water where it encounters Taylor, who’d been swimming and had missed the commotion from other beachgoers.In footage shared on her Instagram story,...
NEW YORK STATE
IndieWire

The 15 Best Episodes of ‘Frasier’

Hey baby, do you hear the blues a-calling? We do! It’s been 30 years, but we still can’t get enough of “Frasier.” Luckily for us, there’s more “Frasier” on the horizon! Not many could have predicted that a “Cheers” spinoff about a lovably pompous psychiatrist unable to take his own advice would have been such a success, but it works, and more than that, it’s magic. Part of the sitcom’s charm is that Frasier, as played by Kelsey Grammer, is routinely fallible. He’s pretentious, nitpicky, and status-obsessed, so we love to see him fall on his face. The character was made...
IndieWire

IndieWire

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy