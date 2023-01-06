Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kevin Durant Suffers Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersBoston, NY
Essex Fells, NJ: Davante Q. Andrews, 18, of Newark, Charged with Multiple October Car BurglariesCarolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex NowNewark, NJ
Overnight wave of crime in NYC, two dead and four injuredNewsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Farewell to Williams Sonoma: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Two StatesTy D.Westfield, NJ
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Former Phillies pitcher, MLB all-star has died
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Bill Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Campbell had reportedly been in hospice care in the Chicago area. Campbell spent the 1984 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 6-5 record with a 3.43 era and one save. Campbell...
‘Undignified’ ex-Yankees ace takes huge pay cut for 2023
Masahiro Tanaka isn’t going anywhere. The Japan Times reports the former New York Yankees ace is remaining with the Rakuten Golden Eagles of Nippon Professional Baseball, signing “for a reported 2023 salary of ¥475 million ($3.6 million) plus incentives on Saturday, taking a huge cut from the ¥900 million he is said to have earned in each of the past two years.”
NBC Sports
Justin Turner's jersey number might not sit well with Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran slugger Justin Turner on Friday. That announcement came with his addition to the team website, where the number next to his name may have some fans scratching their heads. If RedSox.com is accurate, Turner will wear the No. 2 on...
Yardbarker
Cubs release former starter from 2022 roster
The Chicago Cubs are continuing their offseason moves with the release of a former starter from last season. This player was someone who the team found a replacement for in the free-agency market. With their addition of a better player, the Cubs felt it was best to release this former...
Red Sox Make Surprise Cut After Officially Announcing Justin Turner Signing
The Boston Red Sox's corresponding move for signing corner infielder Justin Turner creates another hole on the roster.
MLB
Hendriks to begin treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma
CHICAGO -- White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced that he is beginning treatment on Monday for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Hendriks issued a statement via his personal Instagram account on Sunday:. “As a professional athlete, I have always been mindful to try and use my position in the public eye to...
Dodgers: Former Fan Favorite Hoping to Make Comeback
Perhaps the former fan favorite can find himself back on the Dodgers
Yardbarker
The Importance Of Josh Donaldson To The Yankees
When the New York Yankees traded for Josh Donaldson last offseason, many fans expected to get the former MVP level of play. However, they got far from that. Donaldson struggled throughout his first year in the Bronx, hitting just .222 with 15 home runs. While he played solid defense, this...
MLB
MLB's first Mexican catcher is an overlooked iron man legend
If you were to tune in for the first game of the Mets' doubleheader against the Expos on Sept. 14, 1971, you may not have stuck around long. The Mets were in the midst of a fourth-place finish, their season largely wrapped up, while Montreal finished another 11 1/2 games behind New York. Nolan Ryan, who was still a mystery to the Mets -- the Daily News wrote, "his consistent failure to perform to his enormous potential has bewitched, bothered, and bewildered his employers" -- gave up six runs in just 1 2/3 innings en route to a 12-1 loss.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Agonizing
Wake up honey, new article about the Mets still being the favorite in the never-ending story of Carlos Correa’s free agency just dropped. As Ron Hunt, the Mets’ first ever All Star starter, yearned to fish once again after his Parkinson’s diagnosis, it was Bret Saberhagen who helped make the dream a reality.
Dodgers Rumors: Former All-Star Shortstop Linked to LA as Free Agent Fit
Perhaps the Dodgers are still in the market to upgrade at shortstop
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine are elected to the Hall of Fame
1916 - James Gaffney sells the Boston Braves to Harvard University football coach Percy Haughton for a reported $500,000. Gaffney purchased the Braves in 1913 for $187,000. 1918 - The Braves acquire veteran infielder Buck Herzog from the Giants in exchange for second baseman Larry Doyle and pitcher Jesse Barnes.
MLB Pipeline projects Yankees’ breakout prospect, and it’s not Anthony Volpe
When the New York Yankees open spring training next month, all eyes will be on shortstop Anthony Volpe. And with good reason. After all, the former first-round draft pick and N.J. native is the Yankees’ top-ranked prospect and No. 5 overall, according to MLB Pipeline. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
Sports World Praying For MLB Star After Cancer News
Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks made a tough announcement on Sunday. Hendricks has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, which is a former of cancer. He made the announcement via social media. "Recently, I was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Hearing the word 'Cancer' came as a shock to my...
MLB
One extension candidate for every team
Congratulations to Rafael Devers, who has reportedly agreed to an 11-year, $331 million extension with the Red Sox, setting him up for the next decade and taking a lot of heat off the Red Sox brass, who sure have been hearing it all offseason. And for all the love for...
NBC Philadelphia
Dave Dombrowski Discusses How Phillies' Trade for Gregory Soto Came Together
Dombrowski discusses how Phillies' trade for Gregory Soto came together originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies and Tigers discussed Gregory Soto at the Winter Meetings a month ago but couldn't work out a trade before leaving San Diego. There was no communication from there about a potential Soto...
MLB
The best baseball players born on Jan. 9
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Javier had serious baseball roots – his father, Julián, played second base for the Cardinals in the 1960s and early '70s, and named his son after a longtime teammate, Hall of Famer Stan Musial. The younger Javier debuted in 1984 and remained in the Majors until 2001, during which time he played for eight different teams, and was the first player to homer in an Interleague game as a member of the Giants in 1997.
MLB
Mariners add Pollock to outfield mix (source)
The Mariners made a move to bolster their lineup Saturday by coming to a one-year, $7 million contract agreement with free-agent outfielder AJ Pollock, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The deal, which is pending a physical, has not been confirmed by the club. Pollock, 35, slashed .245/.292/.389 over...
MLB
Phillies add All-Star Soto in 5-player trade with Tigers
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies continued to bolster their bullpen on Saturday, acquiring two-time All-Star Gregory Soto from the Tigers in a five-player deal. In addition to Soto, Philadelphia will receive infielder Kody Clemens in exchange for outfielder Matt Vierling, utility player Nick Maton and catcher Donny Sands (the Phillies' No. 21 prospect per MLB Pipeline).
Comments / 0