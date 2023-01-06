ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Former volleyball National Champion transfers to LSU

By Pat Timlin
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x3D7E_0k5ngdax00

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Volleyball adds Jade Demps, a transfer from Wisconsin to the 2023 roster announced by head coach Tonya Johnson.

Demps is a 6-2 right side hitter from Raleigh, N. C. and joins the Tigers with two years of eligibility remaining. Demps brings more NCAA postseason experience to the club after three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances with the Badgers that featured two Final Four appearances and winning the 2021 NCAA Division I Volleyball National Championship title. In her career, Demps has 317 total kills averaging 1.67 kills per set, a .282 hitting percentage and nine aces to go along with 46 blocks and 152 total digs.

After a shortened 2020 season where Demps averaged 2.09 kills per set and registered a .343 hitting percentage, the North Carolina native averaged 1.93 kills per set in 2021 and had a career-high 18 kills and 16 digs at Minnesota (Nov. 21). In 2022, Demps played in 55 sets over 22 matches where she totaled 80 kills, a .282 hitting percentage, 22 blocks and two aces.

(Per LSU Press Release)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

LSU Men’s Basketball fall to Florida, 67-56

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Men’s Basketball team fell to Florida, 67-56, Tuesday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge. The Tigers will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to face the Crimson Tide Saturday, January 14 on ESPN at 3 p.m CT. KJ Williams led the Tigers in scoring tonight with 23 […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Talon Talk: ULM hoops set to make history on Thursday; Warhawk women’s Emma Merriweather is honored by Sun Belt

Welcome to our latest ‘Talon Talk’, sponsored by the Sam Spurgeon Law Firm. In a jam? Call Sam at 318-222-2224. History will be made, Thursday, when ULM welcomes their friends from Lafayette inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The 2,000th game in Warhawk history will tip-off. History has not been too kind for the Warhawks in their rivalry […]
MONROE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Here's where LSU football finished in the final AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE ― LSU football has finished its first season under coach Brian Kelly at No. 16 in the final AP Top 25 poll released after Monday night's College Football Playoff final. Three SEC schools finished ahead of the Tigers in the rankings: No. 1 Georgia, No. 5 Alabama...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

LSU lands former freshman All-American cornerback transfer from Syracuse

Former Syracuse cornerback Darian "Duce" Chestnut, a freshman All-American in 2021, committed Sunday evening to LSU, giving the Tigers another potential starter as they rebuild the position for the second straight season. Chestnut started immediately at Syracuse, where he signed as a three-star recruit from Camden High School in New...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

LSU 2022 Report Card: Quarterbacks

As LSU football transitions to the offseason, there will be significant chatter surrounding the quarterback room. With the Tigers returning Jayden Daniels, Garrett Nussmeier remaining with the program and Walker Howard looking to take that next step, this position group is loaded. The 2022 season was one where Jayden Daniels...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says

Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
LOUISIANA STATE
q973radio.com

Meet The Louisiana Contestant on “The Bachelor”

Vanessa Dinh is a LSU grad and restaurant marketer. She’ll be on the 27th season of “The Bachelor” trying to sway the heart of Zach Shallcross. Vanessa is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native and is excited to make Louisiana proud on the TV screen!. Her bachelorette biography...
BATON ROUGE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Thibodaux student gets perfect score on ACT test

A Thibodaux High School student got a perfect score on the ACT test. Tigers senior Micah Young accomplished the impressive feat, which was announced this weekend on the school's social media. Young is a brilliant mind who aced the test, getting all but about 10 questions correct on the exam,...
THIBODAUX, LA
brproud.com

$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
CENTRAL, LA
theadvocate.com

Check out the proposed 2023-2024 hunting seasons

Seasons dates for resident game and migratory waterfowl/birds were outlined by the Wildlife Division of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries during Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting in Baton Rouge:. RESIDENT GAME. DEER. Either-sex deer take unless there is a bucks-only season in progress. Area 1: Archery,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges

Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on January 10, 2023, that their Street Crimes Unit was in the Zion City neighborhood on January 9 at about 4:00 pm when they obtained information through investigative measures of criminal activity in the 5400 block of Cadillac Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
BRProud

Destination Louisiane: False River in Pointe Coupee Parish

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Back in the 1700s, the False River, was originally part of the Mississippi River. Today, its considered an oxbow lake, filled with rich culture and history. The False River has been cherished by many community members of Pointe Coupee Parish, outside of Louisiana’s capital city. The U-shape of the […]
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

LWFC Approves Notice of Intent for Hunting Regs, Hunting Seasons and WMA Rules for 2023-24

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) adopted notices of intent for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 hunting seasons, 2023-24 general and Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) hunting seasons and rules and regulations, 2024 general and WMA turkey hunting season and rules and regulations and 2023-24 migratory bird hunting season and rules and regulations at its January meeting Thursday (Jan. 5) in Baton Rouge.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

68K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy