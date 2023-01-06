ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Fun With Puns: Mid Michigan’s 16 Best Pet Salon Names

Animal lovers are different. We talk in high-pitch voices... make up weird rhyming songs we sing to our pets... endless nick-names and try out our funniest, punniest jokes only a "good boy" or "good girl" would appreciate. That translates to names of dog grooming, daycare and spa centers all around Michigan, too. (This was inspired by a spot my Toledo friends used to frequent "The Grr & Pur Pet Salon" which is no longer in business.)
Check Out These Flint Area Restaurants and Play Live Bar Trivia

Trivia at your favorite eatery has become quite popular in the last few years. For those that love testing their brains and knowledge, these local spots off free trivia nights to enjoy while having a drink or dinner. Grab some friends and figure out who paid attention in school and who is there for the booze.
New Owners – Flint Twp Couple Purchase TRV FIT Flint

If 2023 is your year to get in shape, TRV Fit Flint is here to help. The popular workout facility on Miller Road was recently purchased by Tom and Samantha Yeager of Flint Township. If the names sound familiar, the husband and wife team are both originally from Flushing. The...
Certification To Serve Yummy Drinks Now Possible In Downtown Flint

Downtown Flint's business community has been growing steadily for several years now. It's great to drive down Saginaw Street seeing people hanging out at restaurants, bars and lunch spots. Many of these places serve great, creative drinks. So, where do people go for bartending certification around Genesee County?. What's the...
Uncle Sam Sends Gift: $24M to Fix Flint Area Roads, Blight, More

Millions in congressional funding is a much-needed win for Flint & Genesee County, Michigan. Congressman Dan Kildee, who represents Michigan's Eighth District (much of Mid-Michigan) was able to submit 15 proposals to the Appropriations Committee for possible funding -- all 15 were approved. Flint & Genesee County received the bulk...
The Cast of the ‘Clerks’ Franchise to Reunite in Livonia in March

Your favorite characters from the Clerks franchise will all be in Livonia, MI in March. Mark your calendars for March 3rd through March 5th, 2023 for a Clerks cast reunion. Astronomicon 6 will take place at Burton Manor on Schoolcraft Road in Livonia and bring in special guests Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Brian O'Halloran, and more.
Eat This: Flint Area’s 5 Best Pastrami Sandwiches

Every January we celebrate National Hot Pastrami Day around the middle of the month. These local spots around the Greater Flint Area are must-try places to celebrate (or pig out) on pastrami. #1 Hoffman's Deco Deli & Cafe, Downtown Flint. Hoffman's is one of the best kept secrets in Genesee...
Lapeer Food Truck Festival 2023 – What You Need To Know

If you think Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, think again. The most wonderful time of the year is when food trucks come out. Dates for the annual Frankenmuth Funtown Chowdown Food Truck Festival 2023 and dates for the Lapeer Food Truck Festival have recently been announced.
Adam & Eve – Is The Adult Novelty Store Coming To Lapeer?

Social media is a buzz today about the possibility of an adult novelty store opening in Lapeer. City of Lapeer Commissioner, Eric Cattane, posted the following information via Facebook about the possibility of Adam & Eve opening in Lapeer,. We have a "Adam and Eve" store wanting to come into...
Davison Residents Want More Info on New Bar That’s Opening Soon

There are a lot of questions (and rumors) surrounding a new restaurant/bar that will be opening soon in Davison. Stix Restaurant & Bar recently shared a photo on the Davison Community Facebook Group that is creating quite a buzz. The photo shows a billboard with their logo along with the words, "Coming Soon to Davison."
Detroit Youth Choir Earns ‘AGT’ Golden Buzzer Thanks to Flint’s Terry Crews

The second time was definitely a charm for a group of young singers from Detroit, and they have Flint's own Terry Crews to thank for it. The Detroit Youth Choir took the stage on Monday night for their AGT: All-Stars audition. The group of talented singers, ranging in age from 8 to 18, were back for a second chance after finishing second in season 14 of the popular talent competition. The new season brings back the "best of the best" to compete once again for the top prize of $1 million.
7 Chain Restaurants We’d Love In Flint, 1 Is Coming Soon

Not all chain restaurants are created equally. Some understand quality, service and atmosphere much better than others, too. Take Chick-Fil-A for example -- it's consistently good (all around) because the franchise demands it. In fact, here are things you'll never hear at Chick-Fil-A. Seven Chain Restaurants We Need Around Flint,...
$55K Lansing Home Has Emergency Toilet and Cat Pics in a Closet

This Lansing, MI home for sale definitely has some "unique" bathrooms. When shopping for a house, sometimes home buyers run into some weird things. Thanks to websites like Zillow and Redfin, everyone has a chance to see the weird side of these homes. This Lansing home definitely makes it on the list of weird things to see while house hunting.
