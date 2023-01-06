Read full article on original website
South Carolina Congressional Map Deliberately Hurt Black Voters, Judges Rule
South Carolina’s Republican-created congressional map deliberately split up Black neighborhoods in Charleston to diminish their voting power and must be redrawn, a three-judge federal panel ruled on Friday. The Republican-controlled legislature adopted the map last year after the 2020 U.S. Census as part of the once-a-decade redistricting process that...
Almost 100 Inmates in Wisconsin Prison Graduate From Milwaukee Area Technical College
In 2022, eleven inmates in the Wisconsin prison system earned a certificate in welding through the Second Chance program at Milwaukee Area Technical College. That makes a total of nearly 100 inmates since the program began. Hienok Demessie, an African American inmate, is one of the 11 men serving time...
Professor: Black People Have Been Living in Alaska for About 150 Years
Author and University of Alaska Anchorage’s professor Ian Hartman disclosed during a recent interview with Alaska Public Media why he thought Black people migrated to Alaska way before the Klondike Gold Rush, which occurred in the 1890s. For context, Hartman revealed in the past during his studies that Black...
Get Ready, Congress: Here Comes Gen Z
When 25-year-old Maxwell Frost of Florida takes his seat in the U.S House this month, he will be the nation’s first Gen Z member of Congress. That — in and of itself — is a major milestone and accomplishment. And what makes it even better is that Frost is a young Black man who won on a great platform focused on ending gun violence, addressing climate change and providing universal health care.
Florida Rep. and Black Republican Byron Donalds Nominated For House Speaker Amid GOP Turmoil
Florida Rep. Byron Donalds made history Wednesday when 20 Republicans opposing Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for House Speaker nominated him for the post. The New York Times reports when Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) nominated Donalds for House Speaker during the fourth vote for the post on Wednesday; he acknowledged it was the first time two Black candidates have been nominated along with Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jefferies (D-N.Y.), who became the first Black person to lead the Democratic House Caucus.
Republican Congressman Who Lied About His Race Posted Racist Memes of Obamas
George Santos has been under fire for the series of outlandish lies he’s been caught telling in the wake of being elected to represent New York’s 3rd Congressional District in the House of Representatives. Santos, 34, is facing an internal investigation by the Republican party for actions that...
Georgia Woman Scams Grieving Families Out Of $80,000 Pretending To Be Funeral Home Worker
A Georgia woman is in hot water after she allegedly scammed grieving families by pretending she was an employee at a funeral home in Jonesboro, according to WSB-TV. The Jonesboro Police Department claims that 34-year-old Danielle Longino aka Danielle Watkins is a scammer who cheated several families out of $80,000. Longino is a former employee at the Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home. The police said that Longino cheated the families by pretending she still worked at the funeral home in the Atlanta suburb.
