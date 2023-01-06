ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Ready, Congress: Here Comes Gen Z

When 25-year-old Maxwell Frost of Florida takes his seat in the U.S House this month, he will be the nation’s first Gen Z member of Congress. That — in and of itself — is a major milestone and accomplishment. And what makes it even better is that Frost is a young Black man who won on a great platform focused on ending gun violence, addressing climate change and providing universal health care.
Florida Rep. and Black Republican Byron Donalds Nominated For House Speaker Amid GOP Turmoil

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds made history Wednesday when 20 Republicans opposing Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for House Speaker nominated him for the post. The New York Times reports when Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) nominated Donalds for House Speaker during the fourth vote for the post on Wednesday; he acknowledged it was the first time two Black candidates have been nominated along with Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jefferies (D-N.Y.), who became the first Black person to lead the Democratic House Caucus.
Georgia Woman Scams Grieving Families Out Of $80,000 Pretending To Be Funeral Home Worker

A Georgia woman is in hot water after she allegedly scammed grieving families by pretending she was an employee at a funeral home in Jonesboro, according to WSB-TV. The Jonesboro Police Department claims that 34-year-old Danielle Longino aka Danielle Watkins is a scammer who cheated several families out of $80,000. Longino is a former employee at the Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home. The police said that Longino cheated the families by pretending she still worked at the funeral home in the Atlanta suburb.
