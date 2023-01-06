Crime Reports: Two victims report harassment in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law .

Incidents

4500 block of S 1st Street – Forgery – To Defraud or Harm

A 68-year-old female contacted police to file charges on an ex employee for forgery.

2200 block of Fannin Street – Burglary of Building

A victim reported a suspect damaged a fence and shot out three windows on their property.

4800 block of Hill Street – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported a firearm worth $300 was stolen.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim alleged she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend in the past.

1200 block of Portland Avenue – Theft of Property

The victim’s property was stolen from the 1200 block Portland Avenue.

1700 block of S 5th Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported an unknown suspect took an iPad, clothing, and a hamper worth $235.

2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Harassment

Officers responded to a disturbance in south Abilene and found a victim was harassed by her ex-boyfriend.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Harassment

A victim called police to report a suspect was making threats.

700 block of Carver Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a suspect stole his shed worth $300 and stole it.

1500 block of Lillius Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported a neighbor damaged her vehicle by shooting it with a bb gun.

1700 block of N 3rd Street – Aggravated Assault – Deadly Weapon

A victim reported a known suspect pointed a gun at him.

2400 block of S 14th Street – Theft of Property

An Abilene business reported theft by check.

4200 block of S 7th Street – Burglary of Habitation

A citizen in north Abilene reported her house was broken into within the past week and multiple items were taken.

2900 block of Old Anson Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he was assaulted by his girlfriend.

2900 block of Old Anson Road – Harassment

A victim reported she was being harassed by her boyfriend.

1900 block of Denton Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A south Abilene resident reported their vehicle was stolen.

1800 block of S 14th Street – Criminal Mischief

An adult female used a hammer to shatter her sister’s driver side window, causing damage estimated over $300.

Arrests

Juan Rodrigez – Warrant

Rodriguez was taken into custody on an active warrant.

Stephen Martinez – Assault Family Violence

Martinez was contacted and arrested on an active warrant.

NAME REDACTED – Minor Possession/Purchase/Consume/Accept Tobacco, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

A victim was contacted for no turn signal and was found to have not a valid driver’s license. She was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and tobacco products. Misdemeanor citations were issued.

Andrea Rocha – Warrant

Rocha was contacted at her residence in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Anthony Garcia – Unlawful Carrying of Weapon, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana

Garcia was contacted after failing to stop at a stop and officers smelled fresh marijuana. They also saw marijuana when they asked him to show his insurance and also the barrel of a firearm. A subsequent search yielded marijuana, Xanax, and a firearm.

Joshua Whitaker – Possession of Controlled Substance

Whitaker was contacted for violating curfew at a local park. A K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in his vehicle, and a subsequent search yielded methamphetamine.

Maurice Williams – Warrant

Williams was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

