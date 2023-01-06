ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Crime Reports: Two victims report harassment in Abilene

By Erica Garner
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B6Qon_0k5nfckR00

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law .

Incidents

4500 block of S 1st Street – Forgery – To Defraud or Harm
A 68-year-old female contacted police to file charges on an ex employee for forgery.

2200 block of Fannin Street – Burglary of Building
A victim reported a suspect damaged a fence and shot out three windows on their property.

4800 block of Hill Street – Theft of Firearm
A victim reported a firearm worth $300 was stolen.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Assault Family Violence
A victim alleged she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend in the past.

1200 block of Portland Avenue – Theft of Property
The victim’s property was stolen from the 1200 block Portland Avenue.

1700 block of S 5th Street – Theft of Property
A victim reported an unknown suspect took an iPad, clothing, and a hamper worth $235.

2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Harassment
Officers responded to a disturbance in south Abilene and found a victim was harassed by her ex-boyfriend.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Harassment
A victim called police to report a suspect was making threats.

700 block of Carver Street – Theft of Property
A victim reported a suspect stole his shed worth $300 and stole it.

1500 block of Lillius Street – Criminal Mischief
A victim reported a neighbor damaged her vehicle by shooting it with a bb gun.

1700 block of N 3rd Street – Aggravated Assault – Deadly Weapon
A victim reported a known suspect pointed a gun at him.

2400 block of S 14th Street – Theft of Property
An Abilene business reported theft by check.

4200 block of S 7th Street – Burglary of Habitation
A citizen in north Abilene reported her house was broken into within the past week and multiple items were taken.

2900 block of Old Anson Road – Assault Family Violence
A victim reported he was assaulted by his girlfriend.

2900 block of Old Anson Road – Harassment
A victim reported she was being harassed by her boyfriend.

1900 block of Denton Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle
A south Abilene resident reported their vehicle was stolen.

1800 block of S 14th Street – Criminal Mischief
An adult female used a hammer to shatter her sister’s driver side window, causing damage estimated over $300.

Arrests

Juan Rodrigez – Warrant
Rodriguez was taken into custody on an active warrant.

Stephen Martinez – Assault Family Violence
Martinez was contacted and arrested on an active warrant.

NAME REDACTED – Minor Possession/Purchase/Consume/Accept Tobacco, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
A victim was contacted for no turn signal and was found to have not a valid driver’s license. She was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and tobacco products. Misdemeanor citations were issued.

Andrea Rocha – Warrant
Rocha was contacted at her residence in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Anthony Garcia – Unlawful Carrying of Weapon, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana
Garcia was contacted after failing to stop at a stop and officers smelled fresh marijuana. They also saw marijuana when they asked him to show his insurance and also the barrel of a firearm. A subsequent search yielded marijuana, Xanax, and a firearm.

Joshua Whitaker – Possession of Controlled Substance
Whitaker was contacted for violating curfew at a local park. A K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in his vehicle, and a subsequent search yielded methamphetamine.

Maurice Williams – Warrant
Williams was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Profanity graffitied on Abilene shed, lots of reports of domestic violence

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 600 block of Westwood Drive – Theft of PropertyA suspect reported he allowed a […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘I don’t feel comfortable taking my trash out’: South Abilene residents in fear of stray, aggressive dogs as APD reports high volume of animal calls

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene residents near the Sayles area have been raising concerns about an increase in stray and aggressive dogs in their neighborhood, leaving some fearful to even go outside. On Peach Street in South Abilene, longtime residents are becoming leerier of their neighbors’ hounds. KTAB/KRBC spoke with two residents, who live in […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Report: Victim shot in abdomen in Abilene New Year’s Day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A victim was shot in the abdomen during an incident in Abilene New Year’s Day. The shooting happened at a home on the 1700 block of Briarwood Lane just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday. An incident report states a 29-year-old male victim was shot in the abdomen by a 24-year-old male suspect. […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Wylie area kitchen fire causes $15k in damages

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Wylie family home caught fire Tuesday night, causing $15,000 in damages. Around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to a call of a fire in the 100 block of Queen Ann’s Lace. In a press release, AFD said smoke billowed through the home’s windows. With a fire […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Wanted man apprehended after driving through yards while trying to evade police in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man who crashed into another vehicle while trying to evade the police has been apprehended. Around 5:00 p.m. on January 4, agents with the Abilene Police Department (APD) Surveillance, Apprehension and Tactics Team and Patrol approached a wanted man in south Abilene. 21-year-old Damien Joiner stopped in the 2000 block […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Thousands of dollars worth of cosmetics, cologne stolen from multiple Abilene stores

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of S 1st Street – Unauthorized Use of Motor VehicleA victim reported […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene’s animal control services partners with APD

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene’s animal services will experience some changes this year, with new management of the shelter and new partnerships. The Abilene Police Department (APD) will now work with animal control officers, according to John Ramirez, APD’s Administrative Sergeant. “The animal outreach team is made up of six animal control […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

City of Abilene works towards becoming more pedestrian friendly, major improvements on the way at ABI & more

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In Abilene City Council’s new year meeting, new sidewalks, pedestrian and bicyclist safety, as well as airport renovations topped the list of major improvements coming to Abilene in 2023. Safety improvements for Abilene pedestrians Street improvements were a priority during the first City Council meeting of 2023, beginning with the reconstruction […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Friday Night Lights runningback arrested in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A famed Friday Night Lights runningback was arrested in Abilene on charges including failing to register as a sex offender. James “Boobie” Miles was booked into the Taylor County Jail Thursday for Failing to Comply with Sex Offenders Duty to Register and Violation of Bond/Protective Order. He was released from jail […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy