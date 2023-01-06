Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Ohio Winter Activities for all AgesLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
Related
WKRC
Tips to clearing kitchen clutter from Organize 365
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For most families, the kitchen is the heart of a home. But let's be honest, most of us have a clutter problem in our kitchens. Organizational expert and founder of Organize 365 Lisa Woodruff talks about how to organize your kitchen space.
WKRC
New business planned for former Anderson Township sports bar space
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A new brewery and duck pin bowling alley are coming to Anderson Township. The appropriately named Jason Brewer, an Anderson Township resident, plans to open Wandering Monsters Brewing in the space on Beechmont Avenue that used to be known as The Game. Brewer says the...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Zoo ‘devastated’ after newborn pup’s death
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A newborn pup at the Cincinnati Zoo has died. The tamandua pup born just last week was found unresponsive Monday by the Animal Ambassador Team at the Cincinnati Zoo, according to their Facebook post. The zoo said the newborn “appeared to be strong, curious and alert.”
Major Motion Picture To Be Filmed At Ohio Restaurant
'A certain famous rabbit’s employers' rented out the building.
WKRC
Local doctor asks to see babies she's delivered in Bengals' gear
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local doctor wants to see as many of her patients as she can, but it is not because of a medical emergency. It is to root on the Cincinnati Bengals, as the team prepares for its playoff run. Dr. Allana Oak has been delivering babies at...
WLWT 5
Crews evacuate Cincinnati Eye Institute for reported smell of gas
CINCINNATI — Crews evacuate Cincinnati Eye Institute for reported smell of gas. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
26 Shirts saying ‘thank you’ to UC Trauma Center with new shirt
Eight dollars spent on every shirt will benefit the University of Cincinnati Trauma Center after Bills safety Damar Hamlin spent just under a week in the care of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
WKRC
Oscar Mayer is hiring drivers for iconic 'wienermobile' car
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Oscar Mayer is currently recruiting a new class of drivers to operate its famous 'wienermobile.'. The car is a 27-foot long vehicle in the shape of a hot dog, which travels to make appearances at special events around the country. The drivers of the vehicle, also...
WKRC
Beer prices are rising, report says
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Alcohol consulting company Bump Williams says beer prices have increased by 7% in the last 13 weeks of 2022. The company said the prices of popular beers, such as Bud Light, Miller Lite, and Coors Lite, have increased by upwards of 10% during this span. Breweries...
Fox 19
‘Unlivable conditions:’ Cincinnati files $1M lawsuit against Williamsburg apartments
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The City of Cincinnati filed a complaint against RRE Williamsburg Holdings LLC on Tuesday after dozens of residents were displaced from their homes. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval says the $1 million lawsuit was filed against the 1,000-unit complex after tenants were deserted by management and stuck in “unlivable conditions.”
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Myrtle Avenue in Sycamore Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Myrtle Avenue in Sycamore Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Complaints of squatters at Williamsburg Apartments, complex facing lawsuit
The City of Cincinnati has filed a lawsuit against the owners of a neglected Hartwell apartment building housing over 1,000 tenants.
WKRC
Tooth infection requires life-saving blood transfusion for Cincinnati Zoo aardvark
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ali the Cincinnati Zoo's 18-year-old aardvark is on the road to recovery after tooth surgery and a blood transfusion. “Ali has a history of dental issues, and, because of her jaw shape, monitoring tooth disease is very difficult without anesthesia and advanced imaging,” said Cincinnati Zoo associate veterinarian Jess Heinz. “On a recent health exam, a CT revealed a severe tooth infection. We took her to Columbus to see Dr. Jamie Berning, a board-certified veterinary dentist at Veterinary Dentistry & Oral Surgery of Ohio who has worked on everything from tiny slow loris teeth to large rhino teeth.”
WKRC
Healthy Harvest Mobile Market returns with new, better trailer
BOND HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - The Freestore Foodbank's Healthy Harvest Mobile Market is back and will visit 11 Greater Cincinnati neighborhoods this week. The mobile market visits neighborhoods with grocery gaps, and brings fresh produce to families without access to fresh, healthy, and affordable food. "We've got some fun giveaways,...
WKRC
Couple returns to Tri-State to open bakery
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - Two former school teachers start new careers and open a bakery in their hometown of Lawrenceburg. Garrett and Tracy Uhlman opened Sweet Beard Bakehouse on Walnut Street Monday. The couple decided several months ago to leave education, move back to the Tri-State from Indianapolis and open...
dayton.com
Activity at Spooky Nook Sports mega-complex to begin ramping up
The anticipated MLK Champion Mill Classic volleyball tournament is postponed one year ‘to focus on other events we have scheduled.’. As the new year is underway, North B Street in Hamilton will see a lot more activity. Over the next several weeks, there will be a handful of sporting...
‘Without him, it’s really hard;’ Family searching for Hamilton architect missing in Mexico
HAMILTON — A Hamilton architect has not been seen or heard from while on vacation in Mexico in nearly two weeks, his family tells our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>‘There’s not a reason for stuff like that;’ Postal worker robbed, Huber Heights Police investigating. José...
WLWT 5
Police seeking help finding missing Cincinnati woman
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police District One officers are asking for help finding a missing woman Monday morning. Ashley Herron, 34, was last seen and heard from on Dec. 26 on the 1600 block of Race Street in Over-the-Rhine. Ms. Herron was reported missing on Jan. 8. Officers believe she...
WKRC
Hank Williams Jr coming to Cincinnati on 2023 tour
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hank Williams Jr announced a new concert tour on Tuesday and he'll be making a stop in Cincinnati. The tour includes special guest Old Crow Medicine Show and runs from May 12 through Aug. 26. Williams will be playing in Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center on June...
Fox 19
Sleeping resident shot overnight by someone firing into Cincinnati apartments, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Someone fired into an Mt. Auburn apartment building and shot a 35-year-old man as he slept overnight, according to Cincinnati police. It happened in the 2400 block of Paris Street around 11:45 p.m. Monday, police say. One of the rounds struck the victim in his left buttock,...
Comments / 0