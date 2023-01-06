ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Dramatic Helicopter Rescue in Guadalupe

A 79-year-old man was hoisted up into a waiting helicopter from his home on 9th Street in Guadalupe when the area flooded after the Santa Maria levee broke. The man was not able to walk very well and needed the assist from Santa Barbara County Fire’s air support copter on Tuesday.
GUADALUPE, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Closed Today and Wednesday, January 10 & 11

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Calif. – January 10, 2023 – Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is closed today, Tuesday, January 10, and tomorrow, Wednesday, January 11, due to weather conditions and a stay-at-home advisory from Santa Barbara County. It was also closed yesterday, January 9.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

California Strawberry Festival Will Bloom Again After Three Years Off

A STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE? This gorgeous gateau generally takes around 20 to 25 minutes to bake, depending on the number of layers or any offbeat ingredients you incorporate. A strawberry tart takes about the same amount of time, though if you go with a graham cracker crust, you might want to need to let it sit a bit longer. And strawberry ice cream? That's going to need to stay in the freezer for a good long while to truly gel. But whipping up the perfect strawberry festival, one that includes games, a carnival, contests, and all sorts of succulent treats to try, isn't quite as simple as popping a pan in the oven; there is plenty to ponder before announcing the dates and details. And after a three-year hiatus, starting in 2020, one of the best-known strawberry festivals is finally ready for serving again, and in a whole new location, too.
OXNARD, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara’s First Nonprofit Co-Working Space for Therapists has Arrived!

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. MOSAIC Therapy Collective is thrilled to announce its new state-of-the-art clinic opening on February 1st, 2023, located at 533 E. Micheltorena, Suite #103 in Santa Barbara. MOSAIC Therapy Collective is a multi-disciplinary collective serving all ages, comprised of Speech-Language...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Goleta Waterfall Appears Again

Edhat readers share photos of the elusive Goleta waterfall. Waterfalls down the mountain above Tecolote Canyon in the Northern Goleta area. As the storm passed, Goleta residents awoke on Tuesday to views of waterfalls in the mountains above.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Wine & Food Pairings at the Santa Barbara Public Market

There’s nothing new about wine tastings or food halls or pairing menus. But by combining all three at the Santa Barbara Public Market, Jamie Savellano of Valley to the Sea Winery may have just cracked the code on making fine wine work in such an eclectic and bustling space.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Monster Rain Drenches Santa Barbara

An epic amount of rainfall drenched Santa Barbara County in Storm Number 13, currently in its last day, taking Gibraltar Reservoir over the top and delivering a historic 12-plus inches to San Marcos Pass in a 24-hour period. Even Lake Cachuma, from which all the South County draws much of...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
passporttoeden.com

12 Best Restaurants In Solvang California

Solvang is a city Californians gravitate to, thanks in no small part to its Danish heritage. Danish immigrants have been part of Solvang’s story for over a century, so naturally, many of Solvang’s must-try restaurants are, well, Danish. But there’s more to Solvang’s restaurant scene than just Danish...
SOLVANG, CA
News Channel 3-12

Neighbors facing damaged homes due to flooding in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Several neighbors woke up to homes with severe damage due to the storm Tuesday morning. Some neighbors have been unable to get to their homes near the east side of Santa Barbara. Flooding near Spring Street lead to cars submerged into the water. Neighbors say water has entered the garage and The post Neighbors facing damaged homes due to flooding in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Airport Reopens, MTD Resumes Carpinteria and UCSB Lines

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District (MTD) and Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) will gradually resume operations this week based on improving weather and flooding conditions following the recent storm. MTD bus service will continue to run a Sunday schedule on Wednesday, January 11, with Line 20 (Carpinteria) and Line 28...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara Undead After All

You can’t keep a good museum down. Turns out the pandemic wasn’t the final nail in the coffin of the venerable Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara (MCASB). After closing its doors in August of 2022 due to ongoing financial strains, the organization — which was founded in 1976 as the Contemporary Arts Forum (CAF) — is springing back to life this month under new leadership.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Thomas Hartley McAlexander

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Thomas Hartley McAlexander on January 6, 2023, in Santa Barbara, California. Tom was born in Los Angeles, California on April 26, 1941 to Marian Rebecca McLean and Lilburn Chandler McAlexander. He attended Freemont High School and served in the Naval Reserve from 1958-1960 and 1962-1964 . While on active duty from 1960-1962, he served on the USS Pritchett as a Gunner’s Mate (GMG3). He volunteered to replace a sailor who was sick for a short period of time on a submarine, something not surprising as Tom was always willing to be of service to others. Upon completion of honorable military service, Tom worked his way to a supervisory position at a company in Los Angeles known for making soap products. In 1981, he moved to Carpinteria where he worked as a painter and handyman, developing many diverse skills. As a jack-of-all-trades, he was able to work for many local homeowners, businesses, and a family-run business on rental properties, impacting many people around the Carpinteria, Montecito, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles area for nearly 40 years. In 2020, Tom started having health issues which slowed him down. A medical procedure in late July of 2022 then led to a series of complications and a massive stroke. He was cared for at home after his release from hospitalization in September.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Rose A. Alexander

Rosina J. Genovario-Alexander, commonly known as Rose A. Alexander, passed away on Monday, December 26th 2022 at the age of 91. She is survived by her two daughters Eva (& son-in law James Gutierrez) and Victoria (& son-in law Jamie Ochoa) & her two grandchildren Nicholas and Victoria. Rose was...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy