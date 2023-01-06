ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries January 4, 2023

James Joseph Ryan passed away peacefully on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Rennes Hospice in Weston. Jim was born April 16, 1928 in Weston, WI, Son of the late John and Frieda Ryan. He married Sandra Woodward on May 5th, 1956 in Pine Valley Minnesota. Jim served in the Army...
WAUSAU, WI
wpr.org

'Dream coming to life': Miss America from Wisconsin talks win on stage, advocacy for nuclear power

The newly crowned Miss America, Grace Stanke, said she wants to spend her term promoting nuclear power as a cleaner way to reduce fossil fuel emissions. "It doesn't use a lot of land," said Stanke, a Wausau native and University of Wisconsin-Madison senior studying nuclear engineering. "As our population continues to grow, we can continue to use that land for farming and agricultural purposes, and we can use that clean, zero-carbon energy coming from nuclear energy to power our cities."
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau

A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One dead after early morning armed robbery home invasion in central Wisconsin

ELDERON, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning armed robbery home invasion in Marathon County left one person dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:37 a.m., deputies were sent to a residence in the Town of Elderon for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-5-23 drug bust-fdl

A Wisconsin Rapids couple is in custody on drug charges following a traffic stop in Fond du Lac. The vehicle was pulled over Wednesday night for an equipment violation after it exited northbound Interstate 41 at Hickory Street. A police K9 detected the odor of drugs and a search of the vehicle recovered a pound each of cocaine and marijuana. A 30 year old woman and 35 year old man from Wisconsin Rapids were taken into custody.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Early morning crash near Hatley blocks Highway 29 traffic

HATLEY Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are investigating the cause of a crash that blocked the westbound lanes of Highway 29 near Hatley early Wednesday morning. The crash was reported around 4:15 a.m. The initial crash report stated several semis were damaged. During the crash drivers detoured via Highway D to Highway N to Highway Y back to Highway 29.
HATLEY, WI
WausauPilot

Police identify man who died in alleged home invasion, but friends have questions

Police have identified the 22-year-old man who was fatally shot by a 79-year-old homeowner Tuesday as Alexander T. Watters, of Wittenberg. Marathon County Sheriff’s investigators describe the incident as an “armed robbery home invasion.” But friends of Watters are questioning that conclusion, saying that he and the man who shot him knew one another and were seen drinking together in the hours leading up to the shooting.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau firefighter on leave after domestic abuse arrest

A Wausau firefighter is facing felony abuse charges and is on leave pending an internal investigation after an alleged altercation with a former girlfriend. Matthew C. Hieronimus, 36, was charged Jan. 3 with false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct. He is free on a $500 cash bond. Hieronimus is accused...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

4 accuse of assaulting, beating woman while holding her captive near Rhinelander

Four people are facing an array of felony charges after a woman was allegedly held captive, strangled and beaten at a rural Rhinelander home. Oneida County investigators received information on Dec. 22 that a female who was dropped off at a Rhinelander hospital reported she had been tied to a chair and strangled with a belt while being held against her will at a town of Pine Lake home.
RHINELANDER, WI
WausauPilot

Internet Crimes Against Children investigation leads to arrest of northwoods man

A 58-year-old Laona man is facing criminal charges after an Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation, according to an Oneida County Sheriff’s Department news release. Paul J. Johnson was arrested Jan. 5 by Oneida County officials with the aid of the Forest County Sheriff’s Department and Rhinelander Police Department. He is facing charges of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement and attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 16.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI

