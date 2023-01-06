Read full article on original website
Related
One Woman Confirms This Old House in Wisconsin Is Truly the Spot of Childhood Terror
I tend to fall down rabbit holes about haunted places in Wisconsin quite often, and whenever I do, there is usually some kind of mention of a "Haunted Hill House" in Leopolis, Wisconsin. While I may be familiar with its name, I never knew much about its history until I...
Wausau area obituaries January 4, 2023
James Joseph Ryan passed away peacefully on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Rennes Hospice in Weston. Jim was born April 16, 1928 in Weston, WI, Son of the late John and Frieda Ryan. He married Sandra Woodward on May 5th, 1956 in Pine Valley Minnesota. Jim served in the Army...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Rapids Mayor Glad to Hear Madison Lawmakers are Working Towards an Increase in Shared Revenue
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Wisconsin Rapids Mayor Shane Blaser says he's glad to hear that lawmakers in Madison are working towards an increase in shared revenue for counties and cities. According to Mike Leischner with WSAU, he says even a small amount of cash can make a difference especially in the...
wpr.org
'Dream coming to life': Miss America from Wisconsin talks win on stage, advocacy for nuclear power
The newly crowned Miss America, Grace Stanke, said she wants to spend her term promoting nuclear power as a cleaner way to reduce fossil fuel emissions. "It doesn't use a lot of land," said Stanke, a Wausau native and University of Wisconsin-Madison senior studying nuclear engineering. "As our population continues to grow, we can continue to use that land for farming and agricultural purposes, and we can use that clean, zero-carbon energy coming from nuclear energy to power our cities."
Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau
A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board
During the 20 months that Wausau dentist Frederick Prehn refused to give up his seat on Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board, environmental and conservation groups say he repeatedly put the interests of polluters and industry ahead of the needs of Wisconsinites. Prehn was initially appointed to the board for a...
wearegreenbay.com
One dead after early morning armed robbery home invasion in central Wisconsin
ELDERON, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning armed robbery home invasion in Marathon County left one person dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:37 a.m., deputies were sent to a residence in the Town of Elderon for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage.
Multiple fire departments respond to large fire at Waupaca Foundry
Eyewitness News has received reports of a large working structure fire at Waupaca Foundry on Wednesday night.
radioplusinfo.com
1-5-23 drug bust-fdl
A Wisconsin Rapids couple is in custody on drug charges following a traffic stop in Fond du Lac. The vehicle was pulled over Wednesday night for an equipment violation after it exited northbound Interstate 41 at Hickory Street. A police K9 detected the odor of drugs and a search of the vehicle recovered a pound each of cocaine and marijuana. A 30 year old woman and 35 year old man from Wisconsin Rapids were taken into custody.
Amid legal questions, Wausau Executive Committee meeting rescheduled
Wausau’s first Executive Committee meeting was called off less than an hour before it was set to begin on Thursday after an alder questioned its legality. City officials reset the meeting for Monday using alternate language, which appears to acknowledge concerns raised by Dist. 3 Alder Tom Kilian. Initially,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
WSAW
Early morning crash near Hatley blocks Highway 29 traffic
HATLEY Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are investigating the cause of a crash that blocked the westbound lanes of Highway 29 near Hatley early Wednesday morning. The crash was reported around 4:15 a.m. The initial crash report stated several semis were damaged. During the crash drivers detoured via Highway D to Highway N to Highway Y back to Highway 29.
Police identify man who died in alleged home invasion, but friends have questions
Police have identified the 22-year-old man who was fatally shot by a 79-year-old homeowner Tuesday as Alexander T. Watters, of Wittenberg. Marathon County Sheriff’s investigators describe the incident as an “armed robbery home invasion.” But friends of Watters are questioning that conclusion, saying that he and the man who shot him knew one another and were seen drinking together in the hours leading up to the shooting.
Wausau firefighter on leave after domestic abuse arrest
A Wausau firefighter is facing felony abuse charges and is on leave pending an internal investigation after an alleged altercation with a former girlfriend. Matthew C. Hieronimus, 36, was charged Jan. 3 with false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct. He is free on a $500 cash bond. Hieronimus is accused...
4 accuse of assaulting, beating woman while holding her captive near Rhinelander
Four people are facing an array of felony charges after a woman was allegedly held captive, strangled and beaten at a rural Rhinelander home. Oneida County investigators received information on Dec. 22 that a female who was dropped off at a Rhinelander hospital reported she had been tied to a chair and strangled with a belt while being held against her will at a town of Pine Lake home.
Internet Crimes Against Children investigation leads to arrest of northwoods man
A 58-year-old Laona man is facing criminal charges after an Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation, according to an Oneida County Sheriff’s Department news release. Paul J. Johnson was arrested Jan. 5 by Oneida County officials with the aid of the Forest County Sheriff’s Department and Rhinelander Police Department. He is facing charges of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement and attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 16.
Comments / 1