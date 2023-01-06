Read full article on original website
jocoreport.com
19 Apply For Police Chief Vacancy
SMITHFIELD – A total of 19 candidates have applied for chief of police in Smithfield. Former chief Keith Powell retired in November 2022. He had served as chief since 2016. Of the 19 applicants, 5 are internal candidates currently employed by the police department. There are two other applicants from North Carolina. There are 12 out-of-state applicants, from 12 different states.
jocoreport.com
Council Will Seek Grant To Pay For Proposed $2.3 Million Pedestrian Trail
SMITHFIELD – A proposed multi-purpose trail on Market Street from the Neuse River Bridge to Wilson’s Mills Road could cost $2,345,000. During the January 3, 2023 meeting of the Smithfield Town Council, the board voted unanimously to seek a state grant to pay for 80 percent of the project. The town would be required to pay for 20 percent, or $480,000, if the grant application is approved.
jocoreport.com
Johnston County 911 Center Awarded $1.7 Million Grant
SMITHFIELD – The Johnston County 911 Center in Smithfield has been awarded a $1,756,657.27 grant from the North Carolina 911 Board. The grant was among $16.3 million in grants awarded by the Board that will benefit 911 call centers in 11 counties and cities across the state. The Johnston...
jocoreport.com
Multiple Vehicles Damaged By Sunken Pavement
SMITHFIELD – Motorists who sustained vehicle damage from sunken pavement on N. Brightleaf Boulevard are encouraged to contact the Smithfield Town Hall. On December 27th, 2022 the town hired a private contractor to handle an emergency water main break under the highway. A few days later, on January 1,...
WRAL
Leaders to consider different routes for proposed US 401 bypass in southern Wake County
RALEIGH, N.C. — Wake County leaders could decide as soon as this summer where the proposed U.S. 401 bypass will go. For years, traffic jams have made it difficult for drivers to take U.S. 401 through southern Wake County. Since 2017, the plan has been to build a bypass...
jocoreport.com
Johnston Regional Airport A Major Driver Of Economic Activity
JOHNSTON COUNTY – Johnston Regional Airport continues to be a major driver of economic activity and contributes $210,000,000 to the local economy and supports 1,100 direct and ancillary jobs according to a new report released by the NC Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation. o $210,000,000 in economic...
jocoreport.com
Suspicious House Fire Investigated
JOHNSTON COUNTY – An early morning fire that heavily damaged a home is suspicious, authorities say. The January 3 fire destroyed a single family home at 2974 North Shiloh Road, Garner, in Johnston County. Officials said the property owner recently evicted the tenants and the home was vacant. The...
Sheetz is cutting diesel prices for the rest of January
Sheetz announced it is lowering prices for diesel fuel for the rest of January, officials said in a statement.
cbs17
Apex to sell unclaimed property through auction website, police say
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The town of Apex gave notice Monday that a sale will be held soon of unclaimed property. In a Facebook post, the Apex Police Department said that it had numerous items that need claiming. However, the items — such as bikes, clothing items, electronics, tools...
neusenews.com
Accident involving two 18-wheelers blocks traffic at Queen and 70
Update from Lenoir County Emergency services Director Murry Stroud:. Both tractor trailers have been removed from the roadway and all lanes of Hwy 70 are back open to traffic. NC DOT has covered fluid spills with sand and motorists are advised to travel through this intersection with caution for the next few hours.
WRAL
Family-owned Henderson businesses with a national presence are committed to community
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. When most people think about Henderson, NC, the first things that come to mind are its great location, picturesque landscape, and a plethora of outdoor activities. While Henderson is known for its recreational lake assets and small-town charm, it has also proven to be a time-tested location where local businesses have been able to find national success. While some businesses are just discovering Henderson with its small-town atmosphere and convenient proximity to I-85 and major cities like Raleigh, many businesses have been calling Henderson home for generations such as Alumadock and Hoyle’s Tire and Axle. These businesses, both with national distribution, use their impact to give back to the community that helped them succeed.
jocoreport.com
Winning $100,000 Lottery Ticket Sold In Selma
RALEIGH – Rodney Brown of Zebulon took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Brown bought his lucky 200X The Cash ticket from Selma Mart on North Pollock Street in Selma. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,259.
jocoreport.com
Lois Barefoot Hood
Benson, NC: Mrs. Lois Barefoot Hood, age 88, of E. Main Street, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Order of the Eastern Star Funeral Services will be held-11:00AM, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Benson Baptist Church in Benson. Officiating will be Dr. Lawrence Powers. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery in Benson.
jocoreport.com
Bill G. Johnson
Bill G. Johnson of Smithfield, N.C. retired Johnston Community College instructor, former Library of Congress information/public affairs specialist, advocate for the arts, especially the North Carolina Museum of Art and Johnston County Heritage Center, died on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Traditional funeral events will not be observed; however, a private...
jocoreport.com
2023 MLK Parade Cancelled
SMITHFIELD – The 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, an annual event in Downtown Smithfield, will not be held this year. Town officials announced that due to the current pandemic environment the annual parade has been cancelled. Officials cited the increased number of COVID, flu, and RSV cases. The...
WRAL
Triangle traffic: New lanes on the horizon for 2023
RALEIGH, N.C. — The new year will bring some new lanes for Wake County drivers on one of the busiest interchanges. The Interstate 40 widening project plans to have more sections of the project completed. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been working on the widening project since...
jocoreport.com
Jerry Thomas Pollard
Jerry Thomas Pollard, age 79, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at his home. Born April 19, 1943 in Johnston County he was a son of the late Hessie and Mattie Prince Pollard. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Evelyn Overby Pollard; and sister, Myrlene Young. Surviving are...
WRAL
Closed landmark deli in Oberlin Village faces uncertain future
A landmark deli and grocery on Raleigh's Oberlin road now faces an uncertain future after closing last November. It's roots go back more than a 100 years in the historically black community. A landmark deli and grocery on Raleigh's Oberlin road now faces an uncertain future after closing last November....
'Time is now' for people looking to buy a home, Triangle realtor says
Just over a week into the new year and some economic experts are already predicting the Fed will make another rate hike.
cbs17
Car crashes on Raleigh’s Western Blvd, hits fire hydrant and utility pole
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A driver hit a fire hydrant and a utility pole overnight in Raleigh, according to police. This happened just before midnight near Western Blvd. and Heather Drive. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital.
