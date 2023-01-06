ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton seemingly crossed off 1 team’s list

Sean Payton is expected to meet with teams in the coming days about potential head coaching jobs, but it does not sound like a return to the New Orleans Saints is a realistic possibility for him. Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Monday that he has been given the impression he will be... The post Sean Payton seemingly crossed off 1 team’s list appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Saints Appear To Have Made Decision On Dennis Allen

If the New Orleans Saints are planning to move off of head coach Dennis Allen they haven't told him yet. Per Saints reporter Nick Underhill, Allen said "all indications" are that he'll be back in NOLA as coach next season. Folks reacted to the Saints apparent decision on Allen Monday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Mike McCarthy

Next Monday, the Cowboys will face the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. This game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.  While on 105.3 The Fan this Tuesday morning, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the Cowboys' upcoming playoff game.  Many ...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Comeback

Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers have been a smashing success this season. The Niners haven’t lost since mid-October, carrying a 10-game winning streak into the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. And legendary former 49ers quarterback Steve Young believes he knows the team’s secret to their success. Brock Purdy has been sensational in relief for the Niners Read more... The post Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NOLA.com

Saints ultimately sent a top-10 draft pick to the Eagles. Here's where they'll pick in 2023 draft

Officially, the Saints gave up a top-10 pick in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year. Back in April, the Saints traded the No. 18 overall pick as well as their 2023 first-rounder to Philadelphia for the Nos. 16 and 19 picks. After the dust settled on the 2022 season, that pick wound up being the No. 10 selection in this year’s draft.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Is Accusing Jerry Jones Of Lying

On Tuesday, longtime Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones insisted that Mike McCarthy's job security is not dependent on the team's success in their first-round matchup against the Buccaneers. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith believes Jones is lying about this fact. McCarthy and the Cowboys are stumbling ...
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Texans GM explains firing multiple Black coaches after one season

When people say that the NFL coaching world is a different game for Black head coaches, the Houston Texans are the prime example. For the second season in a row, the franchise has fired a Black head coach after one season. While both coaches had losing records in their solo stint with the franchise, that’s Read more... The post Texans GM explains firing multiple Black coaches after one season appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

NFL poll: Expert picks for MVP, DPOY, Super Bowl and other awards

With the NFL regular season coming to a close, FOX Sports' NFL reporters and analysts looked back on the full scope of the last 18 weeks, voting on the most deserving candidates for a wide slate of awards. They also looked ahead to the postseason, predicting which NFC and AFC teams are likeliest to reach Super Bowl LVII in Arizona — and which team will ultimately win it.
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Blockbuster Draft Trade

The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Chicago appears to have its quarterback in Justin Fields. So, it seems possible that the Bears will trade out of the top spot, to a team interested in trading up to take C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young.
CHICAGO, IL
FanBuzz

Rare Technical Foul Call Leads to Odd Start of Texas A&M-Florida Basketball Game

On Jan. 4, the basketball game between Texas A&M and Florida started with Florida up 1-0. Yes, you read that correctly. Why? Well, Texas A&M left their jerseys in the hotel room, leading to a delay-of-game penalty. The Aggies were given an administrative technical foul for the mistake, and Gator guard Will Richard made the free throw before the tipoff, giving them the 1-0 lead before the game even officially began. The mistake was quickly realized after final warmups, when the Aggies couldn't find their jerseys anywhere.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FanBuzz

FanBuzz

