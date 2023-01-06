Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based DishesCorrie WritingAustin, TX
Craft Beer in Austin: A Guide to the Best Breweries and TaproomsCorrie WritingPhoenix, AZ
Related
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sean Payton seemingly crossed off 1 team’s list
Sean Payton is expected to meet with teams in the coming days about potential head coaching jobs, but it does not sound like a return to the New Orleans Saints is a realistic possibility for him. Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Monday that he has been given the impression he will be... The post Sean Payton seemingly crossed off 1 team’s list appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Saints Appear To Have Made Decision On Dennis Allen
If the New Orleans Saints are planning to move off of head coach Dennis Allen they haven't told him yet. Per Saints reporter Nick Underhill, Allen said "all indications" are that he'll be back in NOLA as coach next season. Folks reacted to the Saints apparent decision on Allen Monday.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
New Orleans Saints Defensive End Cam Jordan Finishes Season Among List of NFL Greats
A disappointing season has come to an end for the New Orleans Saints as they were swept by the Carolina Panthers. But you can't blame the team's missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year on Defensive End Cameron Jordan as he finished the season in rarified air. I still...
Look: Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Mike McCarthy
Next Monday, the Cowboys will face the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. This game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. While on 105.3 The Fan this Tuesday morning, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the Cowboys' upcoming playoff game. Many ...
Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy
The San Francisco 49ers have been a smashing success this season. The Niners haven’t lost since mid-October, carrying a 10-game winning streak into the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. And legendary former 49ers quarterback Steve Young believes he knows the team’s secret to their success. Brock Purdy has been sensational in relief for the Niners Read more... The post Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NOLA.com
Saints ultimately sent a top-10 draft pick to the Eagles. Here's where they'll pick in 2023 draft
Officially, the Saints gave up a top-10 pick in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year. Back in April, the Saints traded the No. 18 overall pick as well as their 2023 first-rounder to Philadelphia for the Nos. 16 and 19 picks. After the dust settled on the 2022 season, that pick wound up being the No. 10 selection in this year’s draft.
Look: Stephen A. Smith Is Accusing Jerry Jones Of Lying
On Tuesday, longtime Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones insisted that Mike McCarthy's job security is not dependent on the team's success in their first-round matchup against the Buccaneers. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith believes Jones is lying about this fact. McCarthy and the Cowboys are stumbling ...
Texans GM explains firing multiple Black coaches after one season
When people say that the NFL coaching world is a different game for Black head coaches, the Houston Texans are the prime example. For the second season in a row, the franchise has fired a Black head coach after one season. While both coaches had losing records in their solo stint with the franchise, that’s Read more... The post Texans GM explains firing multiple Black coaches after one season appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Cardinals Request GM Interviews With Two Key 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals - now in search of a new general manager - may find their next leader out of San Francisco. The Arizona Cardinals are now in search of their first general manager since 2013 after the team announced Steve Keim would no longer be with the team on Monday morning, along with head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
FOX Sports
NFL poll: Expert picks for MVP, DPOY, Super Bowl and other awards
With the NFL regular season coming to a close, FOX Sports' NFL reporters and analysts looked back on the full scope of the last 18 weeks, voting on the most deserving candidates for a wide slate of awards. They also looked ahead to the postseason, predicting which NFC and AFC teams are likeliest to reach Super Bowl LVII in Arizona — and which team will ultimately win it.
Texans GM Nick Caserio acknowledges 'the clock is ticking' on his own job status
At some point there has to be results. There needs to be evidence this is working, or that the people in charge have a clue of what they are doing.
NFL World Speculating About Blockbuster Draft Trade
The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Chicago appears to have its quarterback in Justin Fields. So, it seems possible that the Bears will trade out of the top spot, to a team interested in trading up to take C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young.
Vikings Player's Twerking TD Celebration Was Well Worth the NFL's Fine
The No Fun League has been at it all season, and no touchdown celebration is safe. Just this month, Joe Mixon gave fans a hilarious coin flip celebration to troll the NFL over its absurd playoff scenario that could have come down to a coin flip, and Chad Ochocinco has already agreed to pay any fines for it.
The Chiefs' 'Snow Globe' Trick Play Was Complete Disrespect
The Kansas City Chiefs are a very good football team, and they can do whatever they want on the field and still score. Apparently, that includes just making up the most ridiculous trick plays that head coach Andy Reid or his players can think of. Patrick Mahomes and the entire...
Rare Technical Foul Call Leads to Odd Start of Texas A&M-Florida Basketball Game
On Jan. 4, the basketball game between Texas A&M and Florida started with Florida up 1-0. Yes, you read that correctly. Why? Well, Texas A&M left their jerseys in the hotel room, leading to a delay-of-game penalty. The Aggies were given an administrative technical foul for the mistake, and Gator guard Will Richard made the free throw before the tipoff, giving them the 1-0 lead before the game even officially began. The mistake was quickly realized after final warmups, when the Aggies couldn't find their jerseys anywhere.
FanBuzz
Atlanta, GA
26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.https://fanbuzz.com/
Comments / 0