Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
Dallas based restaurant chain agrees to hand out $2.35 million to customers. Are you eligible?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Man Charged with Capital Murder in Stabbing Death of 9-Year-Old SonLarry LeaseMckinney, TX
Dak Prescott Struggles as Cowboys Fall to Commanders in Final Regular Season GameLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Elite company: Allen, McKinney ISD, Prosper ISD football standouts land 5-6A all-district honors
District 5-6A staked its claim as one of the top football districts in the state with three teams advancing at least three rounds deep in the playoffs for the second straight year. Prosper and Denton Guyer finished among the final four in their respective Class 6A playoff brackets as state...
Plano, January 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Coach Eric Morris & UNT Hires All Texas HS Football Coaches
UNT is making the jump to the American Athletic Conference from Conference USA this summer. They also have a reshaped coaching staff, padded with local coaches. Coach Eric Morris has had his fair share of experience recruiting local TexasHSFootball talent. In his inaugural press conference as the frontman of UNT, coach Morris expressed the importance of keeping it local, especially finding talent rich schools surrounding the campus in Denton.
Denton County prep basketball round-up: Newman Smith wins 11th straight; Dotson has career night; Flower Mound, Marcus, The Colony post wins
For as well as the Newman Smith boys basketball team has played on defense, the Trojans have the ability to get rolling on offense. That's exactly what happened on Friday.
South Oak Cliff Finally Celebrates Title Win After Delay
Crowds lined up Saturday to support the South Oak Cliff football’s second consecutive state title win. The parade and celebration were initially scheduled for last month, but an arctic blast before the holidays postponed the events. On Saturday, the parade route included several blocks along Marsalis Avenue. Sekethia Wallace...
Basketball Roundup: Plano edges East in OT, Allen boys roll vs. Guyer
Suffice to say, the Plano-Plano East basketball rivalry is alive and well. Thirty-two minutes of regulation led the Wildcats and Panthers, both ranked in the top 20 of the latest the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches' Class 6A state poll, squared at 52-52. That gave way to a back-and-forth stretch run in overtime, capped by a go-ahead basket from Plano junior Justin Buenaventura with five seconds remaining lift the No. 6-ranked Wildcats to a 60-59 win over the No. 19 Panthers.
Frisco Fan Cam - Hulk Hogan & Macho Man are showing their Bison pride!
Dave and Brandon are a pair of first Frisco first timers that join Big Game James McCarty to discuss the electrifying FCS National Championship Game experience! Sponsored by Gate City Bank #fcschampionship #gobison.
Parents pull their two children, including star QB, from Allen ISD after racist message written on their home
ALLEN, Texas — Two Allen ISD students, including a star high school quarterback, have left the district after an incident involving racist vandalism at their home. Police confirmed the incident happened at the home of now-former Allen High School quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. and that an investigation is underway.
For visiting FCS Championship players, getting a cowboy hat is part of the Frisco experience
Scott Starnes still remembers watching the video. It was posted to Facebook in December of 2021, and North Dakota State head football coach Matt Entz is filmed walking down a green and gold hallway. Entz stops for a moment, turns to a man to his right and points up. The man takes off a straw cowboy hat and hands it to Entz, who puts it on. Then he keeps walking.
Allen High School star quarterback is target of a hate crime, leaves school
The home of former NFL player Mike Hawkins Sr. was vandalized. Allen investigators told FOX 4 someone allegedly spray-painted the n-word on the garage. Mike Jr. was the starting quarterback for Allen High School's powerhouse football team, and he's heavily recruited.
Family Forced to Leave School District After Racist Vandalism at Home of Recruited Football Player
On December 28th, the home of former NFL player Mike Hawkins Sr. was vandalized with a racist slur. The incident prompted Hawkins Sr. to withdraw his children, including Allen High School junior quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr., from Allen ISD. Hawkins Jr. was a highly recruited four-star football player with scholarship offers from top programs such as Alabama, Oklahoma, and Michigan.
‘UnderFrogs’ No More: TCU Football Now Owns the State of Texas
LOS ANGELES—Did Kirk Herbstreit misspeak? If you watch a replay of the 2011 Rose Bowl—which until this past Dec. 31 might have been the biggest victory in TCU history—ESPN’s college football analyst mentions the positive momentum the Horned Frogs could carry from beating Wisconsin into their new conference, the Big East.
FCS Championship: SDSU Gives Opponent, Frisco Area Businesses Familiar Treatment
An FCS fan base took over the Frisco/Plano area in early January and literally drank the bars dry of beer. They filled restaurants. They honked horns in parking lots when seeing fellow fans. They put team flags on their cars or in the windows of their hotels. They shared photos on social media of big gatherings. They created a sea of team colors in the pregame tailgating lots before filling their Toyota Stadium sections across from the main TV camera. They watched their team outclass the opponent in the trenches. They sang songs together as country music blared over the intercom during timeouts as the opposing fan base sat subdued. And they rushed the field when the game clock hit zero, meeting at midfield before making their way to the north end zone to watch their team raise an FCS national title trophy as confetti rains down.
Jackrabbit fans take over Frisco with pregame parties
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It seems like with every minute, more and more South Dakota State Jackrabbit fans are making their way here to Frisco, giving it’s nickname “Fargo South” a run for it’s money. It’s a packed house in Frisco Hall, full...
Prominent coach reveals major NCAA problem
The TCU Horned Frogs and head coach Sonny Dykes are undoubtedly excited to be playing for a national championship on Monday when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs, but even playing for a College Football Playoff title has some disadvantages, as Dykes pointed out this week. During a press conference leading up to Monday’s game, Read more... The post Prominent coach reveals major NCAA problem appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TCU Coach Had Hilarious Message for Brother Lincoln Riley
It's been a pretty good season for TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. Not only has Riley helped lead the Horned Frogs to a 13-1 record and appearance in Monday's national championship game, he's generated some buzz as a future head coaching candidate. Of course, compared to his brother, ...
Bismarck family overcomes several challenges to be in the stands on championship day
FRISCO, T.X. (Valley News Live) - Kick off is less than 24 hours away in Frisco, Texas where NDSU and South Dakota State will face off for a shot at the national championship. But the teams aren’t the only ones who’ve overcome challenges to make it here. The...
South Dakota Air National Guard jets fly over FCS Championship game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two jets from the 114th Fighter Wing in Sioux Falls flew over the game in Frisco, Texas, Sunday. The bottoms of the aircraft were painted with “GO JACKS” and “EARS UP” messages in support of South Dakota State University.
Two SDSU fans with different paths find same destination in Frisco
FRISCO, TX (Dakota News Now) - Jackrabbit fans have come far and wide to be in Frisco. I’ll give you two examples. One is this guy right over here Lon Stroschein who was supposed to be in Hawaii later today on business, going through Dallas. He wrestled with it. And last night decided that I’m staying in Dallas for 2-1/2 more days. Then I’ll meet my wife Mindy Tuesday in Hawaii for vacation.
History Uncovered: The Man Behind the Name - Bob Jones
We see his name daily in our neck of the north Texas woods. There’s more to John Dolford “Bob” Jones than these features and a granite headstone in Medlin Cemetery. This man who came to Texas as a young boy grew up into a man greatly admired in the community.
