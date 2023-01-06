ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Troy students win big at national film festival in Alabama

By Richard Everett
 5 days ago

TROY, Ala. ( WDHN ) — Troy University students earned a total of seven awards at the 2022 Yellowhammer Film Festival.

According to Troy University, two Troy Students, Nathan Hobbs, and Howard Purvee won the second highest festival honor, the YellowHammer Award for their film, “Unseen”. Purvee and Hobbs were also awarded the Best Music Video for their work on “Killer Queens”.

Hobbs and Troy Students Reanna Thompson, and Zack Pappanastos earned Best Commercial Series Award for “Dr. Pepper.”

Although it was exhausting, it was so worth it, and I’m very happy with all the work we put into this finally paying off. I am so ready to do it again and get back to creating. Thank you so much to all of the festival organizers for making this happen and for letting us be a part of it.

Nathan Hobbs

Troy Student Cole Patterson was awarded Best Documentary for his work on “Russell and Ruin”. Patterson was also named an Honorable Mention in the Cinematography, Music Video, and Motion categories, according to the release.

The university says the festival, which was held at Trojan Center Theatre on the Troy Campus on Saturday, December 17, received nearly 250 entries from high schools and colleges from across the nation. This is only the festival’s second year in operation.

Along with all of the films, we were able to expand our footprint from being solely an online festival to also providing the filmmakers, family and friends a place to come watch the entire days’ events in the Trojan Center Theater.

Chris Stagl, Troy Design professor and festival creator
The 11-hour film festival included workshops, roundtables, and film screenings. It also hosted judges from HBO, Netflix, JellyFish Smack Studios, and the University of Central Florida.

WRBL News 3

