Forsyth, MO

bransontrilakesnews.com

Taney County MU Extension holding election for board

The Taney County Extension Council is hosting elections for new board members. Taney County residents will have the opportunity to vote online for new University of Missouri Extension Council members Saturday, Jan. 7 through Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, according to Taney County University of Missouri ExtensionExtension Engagement Specialist Janice Weddle. Weddle added the link will only be active during the election week.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson Fire Marshal Brunner retires

A member of Branson Fire Rescue was honored Wednesday, Jan. 4, at a retirement ceremony held at Fire Station No. 2. Fire Marshal Dennis Brunner served with the Branson Fire Rescue for 22 years. “It seems like just a few, short years ago we were sitting in the final chief...
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Springfield

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Springfield, MO using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Nixa leaders share when Republic Services will be caught up in city trash routes

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - City officials in Nixa have been in contact with local Republic Services management to clarify when Nixa residents will get their trash picked up. According to a Facebook post, Nixa leaders were reassured by Republic Services that the company will be fully caught up on their Nixa routes by end of the day this Saturday, January 7.
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Students can expect more highway patrol troopers at school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In 2023, students may notice more Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers in schools. A statewide initiative is inviting school districts to let troopers come walk the halls. “Allow us to come in and do walkthroughs, non-disruptive, and in a positive learning environment,” said Sgt. Mike McClure. McClure said the program aims to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Former owner of MH pizza store killed in plane crash

The former owner of Papa John’s Pizza in Mountain Home was killed in a plane crash Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Lewis Brant Barnes of Tontitown was the lone occupant of a Beech M35 fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft when it crashed off North Smokey Bear Road southeast of Fayetteville.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in Southwest Missouri

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Testing for Chronic Wasting Disease in Missouri has turned up two new cases in our area. Samples from Barton County have tested positive—the first time it’s been identified in the county. Southwest Missouri had previously seen just one case—and that was in Barry...
KOLR10 News

Investigation continues in Springfield after stolen vehicles found

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – An investigation continues in Springfield after police found stolen vehicles at a property in town. At the property on South Farm Road 133, officials with the Springfield Police Department confirmed they recovered stolen vehicles, campers, and various equipment. Officers first came out to the property on Thursday evening. On Friday, law enforcement […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Bob Rowland

Bob Rowland, 85, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Bobby Lee Thomas Rowland was born January 2, 1937 in Cedar Creek, MO, the son of H. Everett & Erma (Stevens) Rowland. Bob married his loving wife Patricia on January 6, 1979. They shared 40 years together before her passing in 2019.
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Taney County Toy Drive distribution helped families

Hich was held in December, has been deemed success by organizers. The Lake Taneycomo Elks Lodge 2597 and Freedom of Road Riders Local15 and area residents helped provide Christmas to more than 80 local families for the 2022 Christmas season. The distribution was held on Saturday, Dec. 10, after months of planning, organizing and activities to gather items to make Christmas happen for more than 200 children.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield man identified after fatally crashing into house

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A man who fatally crashed into a home in Springfield, Missouri, Friday night has been identified by the Springfield Police Department. According to a news release from SPD, James Duncan, 50, from Springfield, died following a crash late on Friday night. Duncan, driving a black 2002 Chevrolet S10 Blazer, was driving eastbound on […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Aurora, Mo. man charged for armed robbery of a Wheaton gas station

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Aurora is being charged in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at a Wheaton gas station this week. According to court records, 38-year-old Jonathan Worthington of Aurora has been charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson man killed in Christian Co. vehicle crash

A man from Branson was killed in a single vehicle crash on Thursday, Jan. 5, in Christian County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Bryan Baker, 59, of Branson was traveling east on Missouri 14, two and a half miles east of Bruner, when his 2002 Ford Focus traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Hollister School District Talent Show returning for 2023

The community is invited to enjoy an evening of entertainment and fun on Friday, Jan. 13, as the Hollister School District Talent Show makes its long awaited return. The talent show, which will feature a total of 21 students, ranging from grades kindergarten through 12th grade, will begin at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.
HOLLISTER, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Nearly 30 Dogs Rescued from Missouri Breeder, Many Injured

According to reports, it took a dozen hours to accomplish, but nearly 30 dogs were rescued from a Missouri breeder with many of the animals showing terrible injuries. FOX 2 St. Louis shared the story of the Humane Society of Missouri as teams traveled from Maryland Heights to Ozark County on a rescue mission. They report it was a formerly licensed breeder with animals in allegedly different states of abuse and neglect.
MISSOURI STATE

