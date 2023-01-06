Read full article on original website
Related
bransontrilakesnews.com
Taney County MU Extension holding election for board
The Taney County Extension Council is hosting elections for new board members. Taney County residents will have the opportunity to vote online for new University of Missouri Extension Council members Saturday, Jan. 7 through Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, according to Taney County University of Missouri ExtensionExtension Engagement Specialist Janice Weddle. Weddle added the link will only be active during the election week.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson Fire Marshal Brunner retires
A member of Branson Fire Rescue was honored Wednesday, Jan. 4, at a retirement ceremony held at Fire Station No. 2. Fire Marshal Dennis Brunner served with the Branson Fire Rescue for 22 years. “It seems like just a few, short years ago we were sitting in the final chief...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Springfield
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Springfield, MO using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KYTV
Nixa leaders share when Republic Services will be caught up in city trash routes
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - City officials in Nixa have been in contact with local Republic Services management to clarify when Nixa residents will get their trash picked up. According to a Facebook post, Nixa leaders were reassured by Republic Services that the company will be fully caught up on their Nixa routes by end of the day this Saturday, January 7.
See how many pothole complaints are filed in Missouri
Stacker investigated pothole complaints in Missouri using data from The Clunker Junker.
KYTV
Thousands of foster and adoptive families in the Ozarks forced to change healthcare providers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of foster and adoptive families across the Ozarks are now forced to start from square one for health insurance. It comes after CoxHealth couldn’t reach an agreement with Centene, which provides the managed Medicaid plan Home State Health. Missouri recently required all hospitals to...
KYTV
Springfield emergency room doctors seeing more cases of children consuming cannabis edibles
Barry County authorities search for suspects who stole a truck, money from an ATM. The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information regarding three men who stole a truck and broke into an ATM. Updated: 9 hours ago. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees brighter skies returning after our storm...
Students can expect more highway patrol troopers at school
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In 2023, students may notice more Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers in schools. A statewide initiative is inviting school districts to let troopers come walk the halls. “Allow us to come in and do walkthroughs, non-disruptive, and in a positive learning environment,” said Sgt. Mike McClure. McClure said the program aims to […]
KTLO
Former owner of MH pizza store killed in plane crash
The former owner of Papa John’s Pizza in Mountain Home was killed in a plane crash Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Lewis Brant Barnes of Tontitown was the lone occupant of a Beech M35 fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft when it crashed off North Smokey Bear Road southeast of Fayetteville.
fourstateshomepage.com
Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in Southwest Missouri
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Testing for Chronic Wasting Disease in Missouri has turned up two new cases in our area. Samples from Barton County have tested positive—the first time it’s been identified in the county. Southwest Missouri had previously seen just one case—and that was in Barry...
Investigation continues in Springfield after stolen vehicles found
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – An investigation continues in Springfield after police found stolen vehicles at a property in town. At the property on South Farm Road 133, officials with the Springfield Police Department confirmed they recovered stolen vehicles, campers, and various equipment. Officers first came out to the property on Thursday evening. On Friday, law enforcement […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Bob Rowland
Bob Rowland, 85, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Bobby Lee Thomas Rowland was born January 2, 1937 in Cedar Creek, MO, the son of H. Everett & Erma (Stevens) Rowland. Bob married his loving wife Patricia on January 6, 1979. They shared 40 years together before her passing in 2019.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Taney County Toy Drive distribution helped families
Hich was held in December, has been deemed success by organizers. The Lake Taneycomo Elks Lodge 2597 and Freedom of Road Riders Local15 and area residents helped provide Christmas to more than 80 local families for the 2022 Christmas season. The distribution was held on Saturday, Dec. 10, after months of planning, organizing and activities to gather items to make Christmas happen for more than 200 children.
Springfield man identified after fatally crashing into house
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A man who fatally crashed into a home in Springfield, Missouri, Friday night has been identified by the Springfield Police Department. According to a news release from SPD, James Duncan, 50, from Springfield, died following a crash late on Friday night. Duncan, driving a black 2002 Chevrolet S10 Blazer, was driving eastbound on […]
Where did they go? Story of a Springfield mom, teens who disappeared decades ago
Sherrill Levitt, 47, her daughter Suzanne, 19, and Stacy McCall, 18, went missing on June 7, 1992, without a trace from a home in Springfield. The women became known as "The Springfield Three."
KYTV
Aurora, Mo. man charged for armed robbery of a Wheaton gas station
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Aurora is being charged in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at a Wheaton gas station this week. According to court records, 38-year-old Jonathan Worthington of Aurora has been charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson man killed in Christian Co. vehicle crash
A man from Branson was killed in a single vehicle crash on Thursday, Jan. 5, in Christian County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Bryan Baker, 59, of Branson was traveling east on Missouri 14, two and a half miles east of Bruner, when his 2002 Ford Focus traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Hollister School District Talent Show returning for 2023
The community is invited to enjoy an evening of entertainment and fun on Friday, Jan. 13, as the Hollister School District Talent Show makes its long awaited return. The talent show, which will feature a total of 21 students, ranging from grades kindergarten through 12th grade, will begin at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.
Nearly 30 Dogs Rescued from Missouri Breeder, Many Injured
According to reports, it took a dozen hours to accomplish, but nearly 30 dogs were rescued from a Missouri breeder with many of the animals showing terrible injuries. FOX 2 St. Louis shared the story of the Humane Society of Missouri as teams traveled from Maryland Heights to Ozark County on a rescue mission. They report it was a formerly licensed breeder with animals in allegedly different states of abuse and neglect.
Humane Society of Missouri rescues 29 dogs from Ozark County dog breeder
It was a 12-hour rescue mission for the Humane Society of Missouri's team in Maryland Heights, which traveled to Ozark County to rescue nearly 30 dogs.
Comments / 0