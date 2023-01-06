ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Bayou Region High School Sports Awards: Nominate deserving athletes for 2023 Courage Award

By Dana Sulonen, The Courier
 5 days ago

Courage Award nominations are open for the Bayou Region High School Sports Awards show, which will be back as a live event this spring . More details about the program, including the show's date, time and location, will be announced soon.

The Courage Award recognizes a student-athlete, coach or someone close to a high school athletic program who exhibits extraordinary strength and courage in daily life, on and off the fields of athletic competition. Anyone from a high school in Houma area is eligible.

Anyone can submit a nomination for consideration of the award. To do so, email Sports Awards Athlete Operations Manager Dana Sulonen at dsulonen@gannett.com. In that email, please include details about the person you are nominating. The nomination deadline is Jan. 31, 2023.

