Related
jocoreport.com
19 Apply For Police Chief Vacancy
SMITHFIELD – A total of 19 candidates have applied for chief of police in Smithfield. Former chief Keith Powell retired in November 2022. He had served as chief since 2016. Of the 19 applicants, 5 are internal candidates currently employed by the police department. There are two other applicants from North Carolina. There are 12 out-of-state applicants, from 12 different states.
jocoreport.com
Council Will Seek Grant To Pay For Proposed $2.3 Million Pedestrian Trail
SMITHFIELD – A proposed multi-purpose trail on Market Street from the Neuse River Bridge to Wilson’s Mills Road could cost $2,345,000. During the January 3, 2023 meeting of the Smithfield Town Council, the board voted unanimously to seek a state grant to pay for 80 percent of the project. The town would be required to pay for 20 percent, or $480,000, if the grant application is approved.
jocoreport.com
Gunshot Fired During Argument At Funeral Service
BENSON – Multiple law enforcement officers responded to a funeral service after a handgun was fired. It happened at 1:59pm Monday at the Victory Deliverance Center on E. Hill Street in the Benson city limits. Police Chief Greg Percy said officers responded to a disturbance at the funeral. Officers...
jocoreport.com
Multiple Vehicles Damaged By Sunken Pavement
SMITHFIELD – Motorists who sustained vehicle damage from sunken pavement on N. Brightleaf Boulevard are encouraged to contact the Smithfield Town Hall. On December 27th, 2022 the town hired a private contractor to handle an emergency water main break under the highway. A few days later, on January 1,...
jocoreport.com
Suspicious House Fire Investigated
JOHNSTON COUNTY – An early morning fire that heavily damaged a home is suspicious, authorities say. The January 3 fire destroyed a single family home at 2974 North Shiloh Road, Garner, in Johnston County. Officials said the property owner recently evicted the tenants and the home was vacant. The...
wunc.org
Public housing authorities in North Carolina get funds to help people with disabilities
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, awarded over $400,000 to four local public housing authorities in the state. It's aimed at assisting non-elderly disabled people with permanent affordable housing. Families that qualify must have at least one non-elderly disabled member under the age of 62. Wake...
jocoreport.com
Johnston Regional Airport A Major Driver Of Economic Activity
JOHNSTON COUNTY – Johnston Regional Airport continues to be a major driver of economic activity and contributes $210,000,000 to the local economy and supports 1,100 direct and ancillary jobs according to a new report released by the NC Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation. o $210,000,000 in economic...
cbs17
Apex to sell unclaimed property through auction website, police say
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The town of Apex gave notice Monday that a sale will be held soon of unclaimed property. In a Facebook post, the Apex Police Department said that it had numerous items that need claiming. However, the items — such as bikes, clothing items, electronics, tools...
jocoreport.com
Lois Barefoot Hood
Benson, NC: Mrs. Lois Barefoot Hood, age 88, of E. Main Street, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Order of the Eastern Star Funeral Services will be held-11:00AM, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Benson Baptist Church in Benson. Officiating will be Dr. Lawrence Powers. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery in Benson.
jocoreport.com
Bill G. Johnson
Bill G. Johnson of Smithfield, N.C. retired Johnston Community College instructor, former Library of Congress information/public affairs specialist, advocate for the arts, especially the North Carolina Museum of Art and Johnston County Heritage Center, died on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Traditional funeral events will not be observed; however, a private...
Parents, 3 children escape Durham house fire
DURHAM, N.C. — A family of five escaped a Monday morning house fire. Around 7 a.m., firefighters with the Durham Fire Department responded to a two-story home in the 1000 block of Worth Street. Thirty firefighters worked for about 10 minutes to bring the fire, which started on the...
cbs17
Suspect attacks 3 deputies in Lee County, Taser used to stop assault, officials say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Lee County man is facing five charges after attacking a sheriff’s deputy on Sunday. Jaylin Kareem Sumpter is said to have struck and assaulted a deputy by kicking her in the chest, striking her in the face and kicking her, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.
cbs17
Durham police warn residents of ‘active’ phone scam
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is warning community members of an active phone scam in the city. Police said they received a report from a community member who said that a caller contacted them claiming to be a member of the police department. The law enforcement...
jocoreport.com
Dorothy Smith
Dorothy Jean Martin Smith, 83 of Clayton, NC. Passed away on Jan 6, 2023 after a short illness. Dot was born February 27, 1939 in Imlertown, PA to James E Martin and Patricia M Wertz. After Dot graduated from Bedford High in 1957, she became the secretary for the school...
WRAL
Family-owned Henderson businesses with a national presence are committed to community
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. When most people think about Henderson, NC, the first things that come to mind are its great location, picturesque landscape, and a plethora of outdoor activities. While Henderson is known for its recreational lake assets and small-town charm, it has also proven to be a time-tested location where local businesses have been able to find national success. While some businesses are just discovering Henderson with its small-town atmosphere and convenient proximity to I-85 and major cities like Raleigh, many businesses have been calling Henderson home for generations such as Alumadock and Hoyle’s Tire and Axle. These businesses, both with national distribution, use their impact to give back to the community that helped them succeed.
jocoreport.com
Jerry Thomas Pollard
Jerry Thomas Pollard, age 79, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at his home. Born April 19, 1943 in Johnston County he was a son of the late Hessie and Mattie Prince Pollard. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Evelyn Overby Pollard; and sister, Myrlene Young. Surviving are...
jocoreport.com
Gary David Stone
Benson, NC: Mr. Gary David Stone, age 65, of Benson (formerly of Slab Fork, WV), gained his angel wings on January 7, 2023. There will be a Celebration of Life Service announced at a later date. Mr. Stone was born on June 12, 1957 in Raleigh County, WV to the...
cbs17
Activists push for change after several shootings in Triangle a week into 2023
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just a week into the New Year and police in Raleigh, Durham, and surrounding areas already have a number of shooting investigations on their hands. “It’s heartbreaking to hear this news at the beginning of the year,” said Gerald Givens Jr., the president of the Raleigh-Apex NAACP.
jocoreport.com
Clayton Man Arrested For Decade Old Statutory Rape
LAYTON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 61 year-old Clayton man. Harold McLeod of High Chapperal Drive, was arrested January 5 following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault. The victim, who is now an adult, recently reported she was assaulted in 2012 when she...
jocoreport.com
Dunn Man Arrested For Fatally Shooting Colorado Convenience Store Owner
A Dunn man is charged with murder in the shooting death of a convenience store owner in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, a little before 8 p.m. Thursday. Shawnathan Deangelo Chance, 26, was arrested in Posey County, Indiana, about 1,000 miles away from the murder, more than 14 hours later. State police say Chance was taken into custody after a high-speed chase with the victim’s car. The chase ended in a crash and a break in the Colorado murder case.
