BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Planes are flying again following a nationwide FAA computer outage Wednesday morning, but there are still delays in Burlington and across the country. Erika Putman and her family were among the travelers notified Wednesday morning that their travel plans to Austin, Texas, was delayed. Instead, the Essex family spent the day waiting to get on a plane, annoyed the FAA’s air mission system threw off their schedule.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 11 HOURS AGO