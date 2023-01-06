Read full article on original website
wamc.org
New State Police commander appointed in Plattsburgh
A new commander has been appointed to the New York State Police barracks in Plattsburgh. The acting New York State Police Superintendent has appointed Captain Troy J. Granmoe as Troop B, Zone 1 Commander in Plattsburgh. He replaces newly promoted Major Brent M. Davison, who was reassigned to Albany. Granmoe...
WCAX
Colchester man charged in connection with Swanton homicide
John Deere signs on to 'Right to Repair' agreement.
newportdispatch.com
Police warn of thefts in Middlebury, seek info on suspects
MIDDLEBURY — Police are warning residents of a sudden uptick in thefts in the area. One vehicle was stolen and numerous others have been gone through and items stolen from inside. At this time, it is unknown whether each of these incidents are connected, although police say they urge...
mynbc5.com
Person bit by rabid fox in Ticonderoga
TICONDEROGA, N.Y. — New York officials are reminding the public to keep pets indoors when they are not being supervised after a person was bit by a rabid fox in Ticonderoga on Thursday. The Essex County Health Department said a person was attacked and bitten by a grey fox...
WCAX
FAA lifts grounding order; Delays, cancellations continue
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Planes are flying again following a nationwide FAA computer outage Wednesday morning, but there are still delays in Burlington and across the country. Erika Putman and her family were among the travelers notified Wednesday morning that their travel plans to Austin, Texas, was delayed. Instead, the Essex family spent the day waiting to get on a plane, annoyed the FAA’s air mission system threw off their schedule.
WCAX
Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. The retail giant says it’s shuttering stores in Plattsburgh, New York, and Keene, New Hampshire. The news comes on the heels of disappointing holiday sales. The retailer...
WCAX
John Deere signs on to ‘Right to Repair’ agreement
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Folks in our region can now repair their John Deere equipment easier. It’s thanks to a victory in the “Right to Repair” fight against farm equipment giant John Deere. The agreement follows years of lawsuits and complaints and it means farmers can diagnose and fix their tractors and other equipment without using company parts or facilities.
International Sailing School loses its home on Malletts Bay
Robin Doyle, owner and director of the Colchester-based sailing school, said the news that its lease wouldn’t be renewed was a “bombshell.” Read the story on VTDigger here: International Sailing School loses its home on Malletts Bay.
newportdispatch.com
Essex Junction man arrested for DUI #3 in Bristol
BRISTOL — A 38-year-old man from Essex Junction was arrested for his third DUI following an incident in Bristol yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a suspicious vehicle in the vicinity of Vermont Route 116 and Notch Road at around 9:05 p.m. Police say the vehicle was stationary...
mynbc5.com
Pedestrian hit by car in Winooski
WINOOSKI, Vt. — A pedestrian was hit by a car at the intersection of East Allen Street and Manseau Street. According to Winooski police, the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. Monday night. The pedestrian involved, who has not been identified, was injured in the collision. Investigators are not...
WCAX
Lake Iroquois recognized for residents’ conservation practices
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Chittenden County lake has been recognized for its residents’ environmental improvements. Lake Iroquois has earned the Gold Lake Wise Award, which is given to lake associations when 15% of the properties surrounding the lake have met certain standards including stormwater management, and erosion. And there’s a reason 15% is the magic number.
kingstonthisweek.com
Kidnapped New York couple were smuggled into Quebec by boat, trial hears
A trial involving how an elderly couple from the state of New York were kidnapped from their home, smuggled across the Canadian border and held against their will at a house in the Eastern Townships began Tuesday at the Montreal courthouse. Story continues below. Article content. Gary Arnold, 54, of...
WCAX
Burlington Mayor outlines goals for 2023
Retail cannabis is now legal for adults over 21 in Vermont but experts say they're concerned about kids getting into it. Fairfax residents approved a $36.5 million bond to make repairs to Bellows Free Academy for a second time. Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region.
WCAX
How a Vermont startup is getting to the root of tree root problems
Lake Placid readies to welcome hundreds of athletes for World University Games. Lake Placid is welcoming more than 1,400 athletes from 46 countries to the village this week for the FISU World University Games that start on Thursday. Local leaders respond to bill to decrease planned IRS funding.
wwnytv.com
2 police officers arrested, fired in wake of hit-and-run crash
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Two police officers have been fired from their jobs for allegedly lying to Potsdam police about who was driving during a hit-and-run crash. Officials said 23-year-old Joshua Underwood was an officer with the Massena Police Department and 22-year-old Logan Chilton was a part-time officer for both the Norwood and Norfolk police departments.
WCAX
Snowmobilers are stocked and ready, the only thing missing: snow
WCAX
Burlington carbon fee to go before voters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington residents will have the opportunity to vote on a proposed clean heat carbon fee for new buildings. The measure on Town Meeting Day would put a carbon fee on new buildings using fossil fuels for heating. It will also assess the same carbon impact fee on existing large commercial buildings in need of heating system renovations, plus city buildings.
WCAX
Calling attention to recycling and compost at Stowe Mountain Resort
Lyric Theatre Company is once again getting ready to present a performance on the Flynn stage. Burlington Police were on Riverside Avenue Sunday investigating what they are calling a suspicious death. Fancy felines on display at the 2023 Cat Show in South Burlington.
mynbc5.com
Vermonters vie for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — The Mega Millions jackpot is at $1.1 billion. It’s the third-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, and the fifth-largest jackpot in lottery history. The huge prize has some lottery players in Vermont dreaming about a life of luxury. Many players visited one popular spot in...
WCAX
Election reform bill introduced in New York to increase access
