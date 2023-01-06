Read full article on original website
NBC12
Travelers on Virginia-to-Florida train take 36 hours to reach destination
(WWBT) - Travelers heading from northern Virginia to Florida spent more than 36 hours on a train this week after a derailment blocked the tracks. Reports say the Amtrak train left Fairfax County around 5 p.m. Monday with an expected arrival time of 10 a.m. the next day. However, a freight train derailment in South Carolina on Monday night forced the Amtrak train to stop overnight in Hamlet, North Carolina.
West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania Sheetz lowering gas prices by 50 cents
Today Sheetz, announced it will start the new year by decreasing diesel fuel prices by 50 cents a gallon at each of its 665+ locations that offer this grade. This reduction will result in a savings of approximately $10 for mid-size trucks, $12 for full-size trucks and $60 for semi-trailers. The offer officially starts today and […]
NBC12
NTSB: Truck hit rear of party bus in fatal crash in Virginia
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) - A National Transportation Safety Board report says the passenger compartment of a party bus was destroyed when a tractor-trailer struck the bus on a Virginia interstate last month, ejecting several passengers. Authorities say three of the 23 bus passengers died, and the remaining passengers survived with...
West Virginia residents react to Bill Gates’ potential venture
GLASGOW, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha River Plant, an old coal plant in Glasgow, West Virginia, has been closed for almost a decade. However, a potential venture by philanthropist Bill Gates may breathe new life into the old site. Gates joined U.S. Senator Joe Manchin to tour the site on Monday, Jan. 9, because one […]
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
Virginia State Police: Background check missed red flags before killings
The Virginia State Police had previously - and repeatedly - said there were no red flags during Austin Lee Edwards' background investigation.
NBC12
Virginia wine industry feeling the impact of inflation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - From labor costs to supply chain issues, Virginia vineyards say it isn’t easy getting wine into a bottle and onto a shelf. “We have supply chain disruptions, just like everybody else, and bottles is one of them,” DuCard Vineyards Owner Scott Elliff said. Elliff...
NBC12
Virginia General Assembly returns to Richmond for session now underway
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s the official kickoff to the 2023 Virginia General Assembly. Both the Senate and House gaveled in on Wednesday to start the process of working through hundreds of pieces of legislation. “You can pick and choose your opportunities to strike and try to take the...
WSLS
Virginia businesses turn to electric vehicles
ROANOKE, Va. – More businesses in the New River Valley and the Roanoke Valley are starting to use electric vehicles instead of gas vehicles. Jessie Kirby is a delivery driver and a fan of the new electric vehicles at Dominos. “It’s so smooth, I barely have to think about...
mocoshow.com
Shark Tank Featured ‘Cousins Maine Lobster’ Announces DMV Expansion
Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck concept and provider of Maine lobster rolls, has announced an expansion into Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C, bringing six food trucks to the region over the next 18 months. Cousins Maine Lobster appeared in Shark Tank over a decade ago to help launch expansion and began franchising in 2014. The deal marks their first multi-unit franchise sale.
Aaron Rouse says he's won special election in Va. Senate District 7
State Senate District 7 candidate Aaron Rouse (D) has declared victory in the district's special election Tuesday night, though the official results still have to be certified.
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Virginia definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the legendary Texas Donuts in northern VA, you are definitely missing out.
Traffic backed up after tractor trailer fire on beltway
McLEAN, Va. (DC News Now) — A tractor trailer caught on fire on I-495 on Sunday afternoon, causing backups into Maryland. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and Virginia State Police all responded to the outer loop of I-495 Southbound at Georgetown Pike. Traffic was routed around it onto Georgetown Pike. […]
NBC12
‘It feels unreal!’: Va. student wins $100,000 playing New Year’s raffle first time
GLOUCESTER, Va. (WWBT) -A Glouster woman played the Virginia New Year’s Millionaire Raffle for the first time and won big!. It was Hunter Johnson’s first time playing the raffle when she heard friends talking about the once-a-year drawing, so she bought some tickets at a 7-Eleven. When the...
NBC12
3 Mega Million tickets win $10,000 in Virginia; jackpot grows to $1.35 billion
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three Virginia tickets won big money in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing!. Virginia Lottery said the three winning tickets received $10,000 each and matched four of the first five numbers plus the Mega Ball number. Here’s where the winning tickets were sold:. Smithfield BP,...
wvtf.org
Va. News: Daylight Saving Time & saving historic documents
A Roanoke County delegate wants to find out more about how switching to Daylight Saving Time every spring impacts Virginians and whether that should continue. And some of the nation's oldest historical documents may be at risk of damage from material that was meant to protect them. Those have been...
skisoutheast.com
Winter Weather Advisories For West Virginia, Maryland and Virginia Ski Mountains Sunday through Monday
Check the SNOW REPORT for full details. Today’s ramble is about current conditions and what the prospects are for a nice week and MLK Weekend ahead. On Saturday, I DID tease that I’d be sharing the natural snowfall totals for the season – or the lack of it – however, I received a LOT of inquiries about conditions for the upcoming MLK Weekend so I figured I’d provide some indepth coverage for that and address the lack of natural snowfall next week.
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through January
According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, SNAP benefits for Virginians will be automatically loaded onto EBT cards on Monday, Jan. 16.
NBC12
‘It’s unbelievable’: Virginians test their luck for chance to win $1.1B Mega Millions jackpot
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Across Virginia, people are buying lottery tickets for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing with the hope their six numbers will win them the $1.1 billion jackpot. Inside Styles Bi-Rite Convenience Store in Chesterfield, Robin Moran was one of the dozens lined up to buy a lottery...
wina.com
VSP seeking witnesses in I-81 crash
Virginia State Police is seeking witnesses in a fatal Monday evening crash on southbound I-81 approaching the Route 250 exit. That’s where a flatbed tractor-trailer, a standard box tractor-trailer and a 2022 white Dodge Challenger collided shortly before p.m. The impact of the crash caused the Dodge to run...
