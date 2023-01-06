ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

NBC12

Travelers on Virginia-to-Florida train take 36 hours to reach destination

(WWBT) - Travelers heading from northern Virginia to Florida spent more than 36 hours on a train this week after a derailment blocked the tracks. Reports say the Amtrak train left Fairfax County around 5 p.m. Monday with an expected arrival time of 10 a.m. the next day. However, a freight train derailment in South Carolina on Monday night forced the Amtrak train to stop overnight in Hamlet, North Carolina.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

NTSB: Truck hit rear of party bus in fatal crash in Virginia

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) - A National Transportation Safety Board report says the passenger compartment of a party bus was destroyed when a tractor-trailer struck the bus on a Virginia interstate last month, ejecting several passengers. Authorities say three of the 23 bus passengers died, and the remaining passengers survived with...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
NBC12

Virginia wine industry feeling the impact of inflation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - From labor costs to supply chain issues, Virginia vineyards say it isn’t easy getting wine into a bottle and onto a shelf. “We have supply chain disruptions, just like everybody else, and bottles is one of them,” DuCard Vineyards Owner Scott Elliff said. Elliff...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Virginia businesses turn to electric vehicles

ROANOKE, Va. – More businesses in the New River Valley and the Roanoke Valley are starting to use electric vehicles instead of gas vehicles. Jessie Kirby is a delivery driver and a fan of the new electric vehicles at Dominos. “It’s so smooth, I barely have to think about...
ROANOKE, VA
mocoshow.com

Shark Tank Featured ‘Cousins Maine Lobster’ Announces DMV Expansion

Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck concept and provider of Maine lobster rolls, has announced an expansion into Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C, bringing six food trucks to the region over the next 18 months. Cousins Maine Lobster appeared in Shark Tank over a decade ago to help launch expansion and began franchising in 2014. The deal marks their first multi-unit franchise sale.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Traffic backed up after tractor trailer fire on beltway

McLEAN, Va. (DC News Now) — A tractor trailer caught on fire on I-495 on Sunday afternoon, causing backups into Maryland. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and Virginia State Police all responded to the outer loop of I-495 Southbound at Georgetown Pike. Traffic was routed around it onto Georgetown Pike. […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wvtf.org

Va. News: Daylight Saving Time & saving historic documents

A Roanoke County delegate wants to find out more about how switching to Daylight Saving Time every spring impacts Virginians and whether that should continue. And some of the nation's oldest historical documents may be at risk of damage from material that was meant to protect them. Those have been...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
skisoutheast.com

Winter Weather Advisories For West Virginia, Maryland and Virginia Ski Mountains Sunday through Monday

Check the SNOW REPORT for full details. Today’s ramble is about current conditions and what the prospects are for a nice week and MLK Weekend ahead. On Saturday, I DID tease that I’d be sharing the natural snowfall totals for the season – or the lack of it – however, I received a LOT of inquiries about conditions for the upcoming MLK Weekend so I figured I’d provide some indepth coverage for that and address the lack of natural snowfall next week.
MARYLAND STATE
wina.com

VSP seeking witnesses in I-81 crash

Virginia State Police is seeking witnesses in a fatal Monday evening crash on southbound I-81 approaching the Route 250 exit. That’s where a flatbed tractor-trailer, a standard box tractor-trailer and a 2022 white Dodge Challenger collided shortly before p.m. The impact of the crash caused the Dodge to run...
VIRGINIA STATE

