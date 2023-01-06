Read full article on original website
Mycelium DeFi Exploited Due to Price Feed Issues
Mycelium, a multi-product Web3 ecosystem, unveiled that one of its liquidity pools suffered losses due to issues with the price feed. Also, the protocol's IP address was blocked by the Binance API module. Mycelium ETH/USD pool exploited. As per a statement from the team of Mycelium, today, on Jan. 7,...
Cardano-based Yoroi Wallet Sunsets Support for Ergo Token: Details
ADA Shows Bearish Divergence, Decline to $0.266 Possible, Per This Analysis
SHIB Teases Partnership with Bugatti Group, XRP Likely to Be Only Clarity for Next 2 Years, Whales Bet on ETH to Drop to $400 in Summer: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. Shiba Inu team teases partnership with Bugatti Group. @Shibtoken, the official Twitter handle of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency, has recently published a promo video teasing a partnership with the Bugatti Group — a company focused on designing and creating luggage and various accessories. The details of the partnership remain unknown as of now, but judging by the video, SHIB enthusiasts may expect to see a line of Shiba Inu-themed handbags. However, the news has not affected the meme token’s price: it is still trading down more than 90% from its record high.
If Ripple Loses SEC Case, Here's Likely Outcome for XRP: Attorney Jeremy Hogan
XRP Likely To Be Only Clarity for Next 2 Years, CryptoLaw Founder Predicts
XRP and Ethereum (ETH) Communities Are Euphoric, Data Shows
Crowd Is Bullish on XRP Despite SEC Saga
Flare (FLR) Dumps 64% on Bitrue with Less Than 24 Hours to Token Distribution
Crypto Giant Binance Bleeding Assets: Report
An analysis conducted by Forbes demonstrates how major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has endured a momentous drop in assets over the past two months. Binance has lost a total of 15% of its assets (or $12 billion) in recent weeks, according to the popular business media outlet. Despite CEO Changpeng Zhao's...
DOGE Spikes 9% as BSC Whales Go After It Actively
Jim Cramer Just Issued Urgent Crypo Warning - Is It Too Late?
In light of the ongoing federal investigation into crypto mogul Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, Jim Cramer is warning investors to be careful. The CNBC host tweeted that now is not too late to get out of any investments related to crypto. As reported by U.Today, Cramer recently called...
MATIC Whale Moves Almost $8 Million to Binance, Price Reacts
BTC, SOL and ADA Price Analysis for January 7
Bonk Meme Coin Loses 50% of Its Value, Is Meme Coin Done? Crypto Market Review, Jan. 6
XRP Holders to Receive FLR Tokens from Major Exchange Today
The long-awaited Flare Network token airdrop, FLR, will take place today on major cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance. According to social media reports, some users have already started receiving their tokens. In the meantime, FLR will not be distributed and listed on Binance US, which reports that it needs more time to analyze the token more thoroughly.
SAND's Price Rallies by 12% as $9.9 Million Shoveled by Whales
Cardano's AGIX Token Up 60% on This Specific Narrative
All Vitalik Buterin's Articles Now Available on Arbitrum Nova
The blog of Ethereum (ETH) inventor Vitalik Buterin is now available in decentralized storage on Arbitrum Nova, a low-cost smart contract platform for dApps. Ethereum (ETH) creator's content immortalized on Arbitrum Nova for $165 only. As part of an experiment with hosting decentralized websites directly on-chain, the personal blog of...
